ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Trump teases vice president pick for 2024

Former President Donald Trump is teasing an announcement of a running mate for a 2024 presidential run despite not yet formally declaring another bid for the White House. He did so when asked at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday, Election Day, per ABC News. "Oooh," Trump said. "I'll...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner

Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
MAINE STATE
SFGate

Philly prosecutor sues to stop lawmakers from removing him

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia's elected prosecutor asked a state court Friday to halt a Republican-led effort to remove him from office, arguing that the process ended when the Legislature's two-year session ran out earlier in the week. District Attorney Larry Krasner, a Democrat, wants Commonwealth Court to declare...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The News-Messenger

Stossel: Bias, envy and hatred

Today, big media has an agenda. Fox and most talk radio push right; most other media spin left. For a long time, leftists pretended this wasn't happening. In 36 years at CBS and ABC, none of my colleagues admitted leaning left. There were only "facts" versus "narrow-minded conservatives." ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy