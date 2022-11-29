Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Jeb Bush warning to Florida: ‘We’re resting on our laurels’
He said Florida is on a roll, but also that leaders can't afford to let reforms atrophy. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was greeted at Florida TaxWatch‘s annual meeting as a returning hero. The Republican took the stage at a Coral Gables hotel blocks from his home and reveled at a list of conservative accomplishments achieved during his eight years in the Governor’s Mansion.
Legalized recreational marijuana could be back on Florida ballots in 2024
Florida voters are starting to weigh in on on a new initiative to decide if recreational marijuana should be legal in the state.
Decision Delayed On Florida Casino Deal
Florida gambling regulators on Thursday refused to sign off on the sale of Magic City Casino, one of the state’s oldest pari-mutuels, to the Poarch Creek Indians, bowing to objections that the public needs to know more about the transaction before final action is
Florida recreational marijuana petition collecting signatures for vote on 2024 ballot
ORLANDO, Fla. — Nearly 50,000 people have signed a new petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida. The petition’s sponsors are trying to get a proposed constitutional amendment on the 2024 ballot. The Florida Division of Elections needs more than 891,000 signatures and state Supreme Court approval to...
New Study Reveals Florida Insurance Market Plagued by Attorney Fee-Shifting
This week, the American Consumer Institute (ACI) released a new study exposing the incentives driving financial instability in Florida’s homeowner insurance market. The state’s generous fee-shifting policy has allowed attorneys to collect disproportionate attorney fees in assignment of benefit (AOB) lawsuits, encouraging more costly lawsuits. Today, Florida accounts for nearly 80 percent of the country’s insurance lawsuits.
Petition to legalize recreational pot in Florida reaches 50,000 signatures
Trulieve, the state’s largest medical-marijuana company, has spent $10 million on the initiative, records show.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Rips Media For Perpetually Sowing Division By Pushing “False Narratives”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday called out the media for spreading “false narratives” and noted that his administration refuses to debate the merit of issues, such as the state’s Parental Rights in Education law, on the liberal media’s terms. During a press conference in
DeSantis defense in Andrew Warren lawsuit might not be adding up to the judge
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The judge hearing suspended Hillsborough County prosecutor Andrew Warren’s First Amendment lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis has been poking holes in the governor’s defense as the trial progresses in federal court in Tallahassee. For example, when DeSantis public-safety adviser Larry Keefe took the stand to describe how he vetted Warren’s performance as state attorney with […] The post DeSantis defense in Andrew Warren lawsuit might not be adding up to the judge appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Nikki Fried Wants 911 Dispatchers, Florida Forestry Services Personnel Included in Hurricane Ian Bonuses
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to make sure all Hurricane Ian first responders receive bonus pay and to encourage the Legislature to re-categorize 911 operators as first responders. The letter is below. Governor DeSantis,. In October, you stood with Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director...
Today in history: 33 years since Florida’s woman serial killer started murders
33 years ago, one of Florida's few female serial killer started murdering men. The murders occurred over one year and left seven men dead.
Don't call Florida a red state yet: Left-leaning groups say their voters stayed home
Florida Republicans won elections up and down the ballot by staggering margins this year. Some political experts say this election could mark the end of Florida's longtime status as the biggest swing state in the country, but Democrats and third-party groups say they are not convinced Florida is officially a Republican stronghold.
floridianpress.com
Trial Lawyers Abusing Bad Faith Laws in Florida
It has been reported that our state has one of the worst legal climates in the country and, unfortunately, it is hurting the future of Florida families and businesses by driving up costs for consumers. Our elected representatives need to put into effect some meaningful lawsuit reform measures during this...
Weird Laws That Still Exist In America: New Jersey Made The List
There are some very weird laws that are still on the books throughout America. Of course, New Jersey has made this coveted list of weirdness. We’ll start with our home team … The Garden State. Spoiler Alert - New Jersey’s inclusion here isn’t really that weird at all. The ones that follow are weird and some are even weirder.
State Attorney Suspended By Florida Governor DeSantis Testifies In Bid to Get Job Back
Andrew Warren, a twice-elected Hillsborough County state attorney suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis in August, took the stand Tuesday in a federal lawsuit aimed at getting his job back. The testimony came during the first day of a trial before U.S. District Judge Robert
Lawsuit filed against company accused of luring homeowners into 40-year commitment with quick cash
ATLANTA, Ga. — There is a major new development in a Channel 2 Action News investigation. The Florida attorney general is taking legal action against a Florida company accused of roping buyers into 40-year listing agreements that attorneys say swindle homeowners out of their home equity. MV Realty has...
Herschel Walker vs. Raphael Warnock Polls Predict Georgia Runoff Winner
Signs continue to point to a very close race in Georgia with a few days left for voters to decide who will be the state's next senator.
This Florida chemical plant is the biggest greenhouse gas polluter in the state
Quality Journalism for Critical Times I have a confession to make. I’m oooooold. How old am I? I remember when Steve Martin was just a stand-up comic whose big schtick involved getting small. These days Martin is the star of a popular Hulu TV show about a trio of snarky amateur detectives. In movies, he’s played a well-meaning dope, a […] The post This Florida chemical plant is the biggest greenhouse gas polluter in the state appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
businessobserverfl.com
Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties
Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
OPINION: Ron DeSantis, Not Trump, Offers the Best Path to the Future Republican Party
Ron DeSantis 2022 victory speech.Photo byNew South Politics. Donald Trump has good reason to fear a potential challenge from Ron Desantis. Republican Party leaders are attempting dissuade Trump for a 2024 candidacy announcement slated for next week, and others are hoping the results elevate DeSantis, thanks to the governor’s truly outstanding night. Proving to be a positive outlier for the GOP, DeSantis not only surpassed expectations, but conquered territory once thought hopeless for the party, including major metro areas including the former liberal safe haven that was Miami-Dade.
Florida wildlife officials want more money for gator trappers and python hunters
“They’re out there in the middle of the night. They’re in dirty, nasty places a lot of times. All hours."
