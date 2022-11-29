ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 3

R RSMcann
3d ago

Every Child should have one...." This is SPARTA !!, sorry, my bad, still Flor-i-Duh"....said Desatan.

Reply(1)
4
floridapolitics.com

Jeb Bush warning to Florida: ‘We’re resting on our laurels’

He said Florida is on a roll, but also that leaders can't afford to let reforms atrophy. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was greeted at Florida TaxWatch‘s annual meeting as a returning hero. The Republican took the stage at a Coral Gables hotel blocks from his home and reveled at a list of conservative accomplishments achieved during his eight years in the Governor’s Mansion.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Decision Delayed On Florida Casino Deal

  Florida gambling regulators on Thursday refused to sign off on the sale of Magic City Casino, one of the state’s oldest pari-mutuels, to the Poarch Creek Indians, bowing to objections that the public needs to know more about the transaction before final action is
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

New Study Reveals Florida Insurance Market Plagued by Attorney Fee-Shifting

This week, the American Consumer Institute (ACI) released a new study exposing the incentives driving financial instability in Florida’s homeowner insurance market. The state’s generous fee-shifting policy has allowed attorneys to collect disproportionate attorney fees in assignment of benefit (AOB) lawsuits, encouraging more costly lawsuits. Today, Florida accounts for nearly 80 percent of the country’s insurance lawsuits.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis defense in Andrew Warren lawsuit might not be adding up to the judge

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The judge hearing suspended Hillsborough County prosecutor Andrew Warren’s First Amendment lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis has been poking holes in the governor’s defense as the trial progresses in federal court in Tallahassee. For example, when DeSantis public-safety adviser Larry Keefe took the stand to describe how he vetted Warren’s performance as state attorney with […] The post DeSantis defense in Andrew Warren lawsuit might not be adding up to the judge appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Trial Lawyers Abusing Bad Faith Laws in Florida

It has been reported that our state has one of the worst legal climates in the country and, unfortunately, it is hurting the future of Florida families and businesses by driving up costs for consumers. Our elected representatives need to put into effect some meaningful lawsuit reform measures during this...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

This Florida chemical plant is the biggest greenhouse gas polluter in the state

Quality Journalism for Critical Times I have a confession to make. I’m oooooold. How old am I? I remember when Steve Martin was just a stand-up comic whose big schtick involved getting small. These days Martin is the star of a popular Hulu TV show about a trio of snarky amateur detectives. In movies, he’s played a well-meaning dope, a […] The post This Florida chemical plant is the biggest greenhouse gas polluter in the state appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties

Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
FLORIDA STATE
Matt O'Hern

OPINION: Ron DeSantis, Not Trump, Offers the Best Path to the Future Republican Party

Ron DeSantis 2022 victory speech.Photo byNew South Politics. Donald Trump has good reason to fear a potential challenge from Ron Desantis. Republican Party leaders are attempting dissuade Trump for a 2024 candidacy announcement slated for next week, and others are hoping the results elevate DeSantis, thanks to the governor’s truly outstanding night. Proving to be a positive outlier for the GOP, DeSantis not only surpassed expectations, but conquered territory once thought hopeless for the party, including major metro areas including the former liberal safe haven that was Miami-Dade.
