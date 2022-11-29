Read full article on original website
Michael Vick admits crying the 1st weeks of prison stint
Despite his rugged upbringing in the projects of southern Virginia, then developing even tougher skin while excelling in the violent sport of football, Michael Vick admits that he was reduced to sobbing when the bars slammed behind him in his prison cell. Vick, one of the most spectacular players the...
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback John Hadl, part of an infamous 1974 trade, dies at 82
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback John Hadl, who became the unfortunate centerpiece of an epic failed trade in 1974, died Wednesday at age 82, according to his alma mater the University of Kansas. Hadl's career included six Pro Bowl selections, but Green Bay fans remember him as the player Packers coach Dan...
Cowboys Practice Injury Report: Diggs, Gallup OUT Again
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
NFL analyst: Jets’ Zach Wilson ‘does nothing better’ than Giants’ Daniel Jones
Robert Saleh went with quarterback Mike White on Sunday, and he led the Jets to a 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears going 22 of 28 for 315 yards. So what does this mean for Wilson?. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marcus...
WFAA
3 Dallas Cowboys made NFL's top 25 under 25 list, including the No. 1 spot
ARLINGTON, Texas — Finding talented players through the NFL Draft that make impacts right out of the gate can be crucial to success in the short-term and the long-term. NFL analysts Matt Bowen, Matt Miller and Jordan Reid collaborated to compile a list of their top 25 players under the age of 25. To qualify, players needed to be 24 years old or younger as of Nov. 29, 2022.
thecomeback.com
Antonio Brown receives arrest warrant after disgusting crime
Over the past several months, former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. He shocked the world when a disgusting video emerged of him exposing himself to a woman in a public pool, was accused of stealing $122,000 in jewelry, and then was ordered to pay $1.2 million after assaulting a delivery driver in 2020. And now, he’s in legal trouble again for a disgusting reason.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Appears To Fire Back At Coworker
Stephen A. Smith has received a lot of backlash over the past week for defending Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Even one of his colleagues liked a negative tweet about him. ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones liked a tweet that referred to Smith as a "c---." Jones eventually unliked the tweet....
Packers.com
Why have the Bears played 34 more NFL games than the Packers?
How is it that the Bears have played 34 more games in the NFL than the Packers? The Packers joined the league one year after the Bears. There was no set league schedule in the early years. Teams scheduled their own games, and it was basically easier for the Bears to do so because other teams could make more money playing in Chicago than in Green Bay or at home in some cases against an opponent other than Green Bay.
Will the Chicago Bears have yet another QB face the Green Bay Packers? Here are 12 eye-catching numbers entering the Week 13 game.
The Chicago Bears will welcome the Green Bay Packers to Soldier Field on Sunday in a clash between struggling NFC North rivals. With Aaron Rodgers vowing to continue playing through injuries to his ribs and right thumb and Justin Fields working back from a left shoulder issue, there’s reason to remain intrigued by the matchup. In the lead-up to Sunday’s game, here are a dozen eye-catching ...
Texans' current product is unwatchable, Ravens need to help Lamar Jackson, and call a damn timeout, Jeff Saturday
Alright everybody, we’re in the home stretch of the 2022 NFL regular season. We have learned a lot about the teams that make up this here league. Mainly, some of these teams are just not serious about themselves or the extremely talented players that they hire. First, we start off with a team that definitely wishes they could simulate the rest of their season.
TMZ.com
Odell Beckham Jr. Takes Private Jet After Plane Incident, 'Not Today'
If all else fails, take a private jet. That's exactly what Odell Beckham Jr. is doing after the NFL star's incident with American Airlines earlier this week ... deciding to skip flying with the normies to avoid any other issues. The free-agent receiver was kicked off the plane on Sunday...
NFL Head Coach Not Happy With Team's Practice Thursday
An NFL coach wasn't too happy with his team's performance at practice earlier this afternoon. According to reports from Colts writers, head coach Jeff Saturday stopped the team's practice on Thursday. Saturday was reportedly unhappy with the team's walkthrough before the practice got started. "Jeff Saturday just stopped Colts practice...
If you're in the red, you'll get Giants vs. Commanders on TV
The New York Giants (7-4) are preparing to host the Washington Commanders (7-5) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 13 matchup. The Giants are coming off back-to-back losses, including a Thanksgiving Day dud, while the Commanders are riding high, having won six of their last seven. Those in the red...
Patriots-Bills forecast features wild weather for Thursday
The New England Patriots are set to take on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, and the forecast is expected to be a wild one. The National Weather Center, via NESN’s Dakota Randall, has forecasted sustained winds of 10-15 mph with gusts of 25-30 mph around kickoff time. Wind chills will make the temperature feel like 26-28° on a night when the Patriots will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive.
There's "Insane" Weather At NFL's Thursday Night Game
The elements might have an impact on tonight's AFC East showdown between Buffalo and New England. It's going to be cold, but another aspect of the weather reportedly could play a bigger role. According to reporters on the scene, the wind is whipping around Gillette Stadium. "It is so windy...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Minnesota Vikings Patrick Peterson’s Wife, Antonique Peterson
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson is constantly in the spotlight, whether it’s for his podcast jab at rival Kyler Murray or his shirtless, chain-dancing celebrations. But his time, Patrick Peterson’s wife, Antonique Peterson, has piqued fans’ interest. The NFL pro’s wife is a doctor who prefers privacy online and has her Instagram account set to private. So we reveal more about Patrick Peterson’s wife in this Antonique Peterson wiki.
Yardbarker
Cowboys WR James Washington returns to practice
For clarity, the 21-day window allows the Cowboys to decide by either adding Washington to the 53-man roster or sending him back to injured reserve for the remainder of the season. Cowboys fans have been eagerly awaiting to see what James Washington can do on the field with this offense....
Yardbarker
Forecasting the outcome of each NFL Week 13 game
It’s December, which meteorologically speaking means the end of hurricane season and the onset of winter. For those of us in the Great Lakes, it’s been a mostly pleasant autumn. My grass is still green even though it’s too blustery (currently 29 degrees with 22 mph wind right off Lake Michigan) to go out and enjoy it.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky: 1 Starting NFL Quarterback Should Demand Trade If Changes Aren't Made
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was clearly upset with his team's offensive play calling during Thursday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills. The second-year QB had a public, profanity-filled outburst directed at the Patriots' coaching staff. "Throw the f-----g ball! F-----g quick game sucks! F--k!" he appeared to say.
Mike Tirico Pulls Back the Curtain on ‘Sunday Night Football’ Flex Scheduling
What does NBC’s Mike Tirico think of Colts-Cowboys not being flexed out this week?
