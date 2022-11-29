ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rolling out

Michael Vick admits crying the 1st weeks of prison stint

Despite his rugged upbringing in the projects of southern Virginia, then developing even tougher skin while excelling in the violent sport of football, Michael Vick admits that he was reduced to sobbing when the bars slammed behind him in his prison cell. Vick, one of the most spectacular players the...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFAA

3 Dallas Cowboys made NFL's top 25 under 25 list, including the No. 1 spot

ARLINGTON, Texas — Finding talented players through the NFL Draft that make impacts right out of the gate can be crucial to success in the short-term and the long-term. NFL analysts Matt Bowen, Matt Miller and Jordan Reid collaborated to compile a list of their top 25 players under the age of 25. To qualify, players needed to be 24 years old or younger as of Nov. 29, 2022.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Antonio Brown receives arrest warrant after disgusting crime

Over the past several months, former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. He shocked the world when a disgusting video emerged of him exposing himself to a woman in a public pool, was accused of stealing $122,000 in jewelry, and then was ordered to pay $1.2 million after assaulting a delivery driver in 2020. And now, he’s in legal trouble again for a disgusting reason.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Appears To Fire Back At Coworker

Stephen A. Smith has received a lot of backlash over the past week for defending Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Even one of his colleagues liked a negative tweet about him. ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones liked a tweet that referred to Smith as a "c---." Jones eventually unliked the tweet....
Packers.com

Why have the Bears played 34 more NFL games than the Packers?

How is it that the Bears have played 34 more games in the NFL than the Packers? The Packers joined the league one year after the Bears. There was no set league schedule in the early years. Teams scheduled their own games, and it was basically easier for the Bears to do so because other teams could make more money playing in Chicago than in Green Bay or at home in some cases against an opponent other than Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
Chicago Tribune

Will the Chicago Bears have yet another QB face the Green Bay Packers? Here are 12 eye-catching numbers entering the Week 13 game.

The Chicago Bears will welcome the Green Bay Packers to Soldier Field on Sunday in a clash between struggling NFC North rivals. With Aaron Rodgers vowing to continue playing through injuries to his ribs and right thumb and Justin Fields working back from a left shoulder issue, there’s reason to remain intrigued by the matchup. In the lead-up to Sunday’s game, here are a dozen eye-catching ...
GREEN BAY, WI
102.5 The Bone

Texans' current product is unwatchable, Ravens need to help Lamar Jackson, and call a damn timeout, Jeff Saturday

Alright everybody, we’re in the home stretch of the 2022 NFL regular season. We have learned a lot about the teams that make up this here league. Mainly, some of these teams are just not serious about themselves or the extremely talented players that they hire. First, we start off with a team that definitely wishes they could simulate the rest of their season.
HOUSTON, TX
TMZ.com

Odell Beckham Jr. Takes Private Jet After Plane Incident, 'Not Today'

If all else fails, take a private jet. That's exactly what Odell Beckham Jr. is doing after the NFL star's incident with American Airlines earlier this week ... deciding to skip flying with the normies to avoid any other issues. The free-agent receiver was kicked off the plane on Sunday...
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Not Happy With Team's Practice Thursday

An NFL coach wasn't too happy with his team's performance at practice earlier this afternoon. According to reports from Colts writers, head coach Jeff Saturday stopped the team's practice on Thursday. Saturday was reportedly unhappy with the team's walkthrough before the practice got started. "Jeff Saturday just stopped Colts practice...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots-Bills forecast features wild weather for Thursday

The New England Patriots are set to take on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, and the forecast is expected to be a wild one. The National Weather Center, via NESN’s Dakota Randall, has forecasted sustained winds of 10-15 mph with gusts of 25-30 mph around kickoff time. Wind chills will make the temperature feel like 26-28° on a night when the Patriots will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The Spun

There's "Insane" Weather At NFL's Thursday Night Game

The elements might have an impact on tonight's AFC East showdown between Buffalo and New England. It's going to be cold, but another aspect of the weather reportedly could play a bigger role. According to reporters on the scene, the wind is whipping around Gillette Stadium. "It is so windy...
BUFFALO, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Minnesota Vikings Patrick Peterson’s Wife, Antonique Peterson

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson is constantly in the spotlight, whether it’s for his podcast jab at rival Kyler Murray or his shirtless, chain-dancing celebrations. But his time, Patrick Peterson’s wife, Antonique Peterson, has piqued fans’ interest. The NFL pro’s wife is a doctor who prefers privacy online and has her Instagram account set to private. So we reveal more about Patrick Peterson’s wife in this Antonique Peterson wiki.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Cowboys WR James Washington returns to practice

For clarity, the 21-day window allows the Cowboys to decide by either adding Washington to the 53-man roster or sending him back to injured reserve for the remainder of the season. Cowboys fans have been eagerly awaiting to see what James Washington can do on the field with this offense....
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Forecasting the outcome of each NFL Week 13 game

It’s December, which meteorologically speaking means the end of hurricane season and the onset of winter. For those of us in the Great Lakes, it’s been a mostly pleasant autumn. My grass is still green even though it’s too blustery (currently 29 degrees with 22 mph wind right off Lake Michigan) to go out and enjoy it.
