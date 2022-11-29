Read full article on original website
zip06.com
Essex Winter Series Prepares for New Season
The Essex Winter Series has had to improvise: Not musical improvisation, but like other groups during the pandemic, it had to make changes to its concert schedule to react to the ever-changing COVID situation. The result is that the final concert of last year’s season will take place on Sunday,...
zip06.com
The ‘Magic Toyshop’ Returns
The Magic Toyshop is the perfect holiday treat for the young and the young at heart. Come see dancers of all ages take the stage in a performance about a toyshop where the toys come to life. It's a story of magic, fun and love. The 30th annual production of...
Sally's Apizza celebrates grand opening in Fairfield
The New Haven original opened the doors to its third location on Commerce Drive, right off I-95 with a party Thursday night.
zip06.com
The Wonderettes Are Back at Ivoryton Helping Essex Hardware Celebrate the Season
The four Wonderettes are back at Ivoryton Playhouse throwing a fun-filled holiday party through Sunday, Dec. 18. If you want holiday cheer – some audience participation and lots of both familiar and less familiar songs – you will enjoy this. Cindy Lou, Missy, Betty Jean, and Suzy are...
zip06.com
A Lesson in Perseverance: Briganti Pens Thriller, ‘Moral Demise’
A thriller filled with adventure, mystery, and the sinister truth behind a beneficial scientific breakthrough converge in Joe Briganti’s first young adult book, Moral Demise. But for this newly-published author, Guilford resident and Branford High School (BHS) assistant principal, it’s also a story of perseverance, and belief in one’s own abilities.
zip06.com
Nicole Ferrigno: Leading with Love
Nicole Ferrigno says she always wanted to be a teacher. “I was very into elementary [education] and seeing the comprehension aspect of things. [Children] not really learning how to read, but applying what they’ve learned and kind of figuring out the world around them,” Nicole says. “Applying all of their foundational skills and seeing what they can do is where I loved being.”
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, Connecticut
Academy Award winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow recently got a taste of Sally's Apizza on Wooster Street, in New Haven, Connecticut during a visit. On Tuesday night, the pizzeria posted this photo of Paltrow standing outside the shop with two employees. Sally's marketing manager Kat Manning said the actress visited the legendary pizzeria on Tuesday and shared a pizza pie with her group of friends.
zip06.com
Gerald Harris Pollak
Gerald Harris “Gerry” Pollak of Madison, died Nov. 21 at home surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer. He was 67, a beloved son, nephew, father, husband, and friend. Gerry was the son of Gerald and Marian (Harris) Pollak. With his father’s untimely and sudden passing, his mother single-handedly raised Gerry and his older brother Jeff in Spuyten Duyvil (Bronx), New York. To know Gerry was to love him; and he has kept in touch with friends from everywhere he lived or worked, including childhood friends from the Knolls.
zip06.com
River Valley Artists Holiday Show
Paintings, sculpture, fiber work, monoprints, photography, pottery, fused glass, hand crafted ornaments, unique jewelry, throw pillows, photographs with Santa and your dog or child, plus a specially made gin cocktail are all part of River Valley Artists’ Holiday Show. This unusual show, which includes work by 29 River Valley...
zip06.com
And An Old Favorite
Some of the restaurants I used to frequent before the pandemic are, quite honestly, still recovering. so, I think, OK. If I have an experience that is less than stellar, I make a note to give it a few more months and visit again. Other times I visit an old favorite and it’s just as good, or even better. That was the case during a recent visit to Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill, 271 Crown Street, New Haven. The tableside guac was as good as ever, as was the red wine sangria. We also enjoyed several different kinds of tacos. The service was good and the place was hopping. I just learned that this month marks the New Haven location’s 15-year anniversary. So Happy Anniversary and looking forward to visiting again soon! Find out more at geronimobarandgrill.com.
Holiday light shows and events throughout Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — The holiday season is in full swing across the state with plenty of events, including light shows and holiday markets, to help you get in the spirit!. Merry Days and Jolly Nights in New London begins November 25 and lasts until January 1, 2023. The calendar of events is focused on helping celebrate the diverse array of faiths and holidays in New London's Culture. Learn more about all of the events and see the calendar here.
fox61.com
Lobster Landing's lobster rolls rated among best in New England | Foodie Friday
CLINTON, Connecticut — For this week’s Foodie Friday, FOX61's Brooke Griffin went south to the town of Clinton in search of the best lobster roll in Connecticut. This is where she found Lobster Landing. It was her first very lobster roll experience and she wasn’t disappointed. Nestled...
zip06.com
Rotary Club Inducts New Members
The Rotary Club of North Haven inducted new members Sara Khan and Mark Schachter at a recent ceremony. The ceremony included members, special guests, new members' families, and friends. For more information about the Rotary Club, email Rick Bassett at rbassett@rickbassett.com.
zip06.com
Marina Capezzone: Helping Provide a Little Compassion
When she worked at The Nest Coffee House in Deep River, Marina Capezzone had a question: why aren’t there more places like this?. The Nest was designed to give employment opportunities and job skills to young adults, with disabilities ranging from physical to emotional challenges, among them autism and other neurodiverse conditions.
thebeveragejournal.com
Serving Up: 1928 Cocktail Club
Word has traveled fast about 1928 Cocktail Club, Connecticut’s latest speakeasy bar. Opened in June 2022 by Co-owners Frank Dean and his father-in-law, Tony Cuomo, the venue transports guests back to the era of Prohibition with its Roaring ’20s atmosphere and exceptional cocktails. Situated in Branford’s picturesque town center, the Jazz Era vibe begins at the facade door, where there is a sliding window, reminiscent of the days of Prohibition when a password was needed for revelers to enter a sneaky speakeasy. Inside, guests will find an upscale experience, from its fine decor to its mix of classic and new craft cocktails slung by an expert bar team. “We leave it up to the bartenders to be creative,” Dean said. “[They] are able to bring their own spin to certain things … We’re really big on signatures, we have what we call Dealer’s Choice, where you pick the spirit, you pick the flavor profiles and the bartenders will whip it up for you.” Vested and bow-tied bartenders, red leather banquettes and embellished Art Deco light sconces are among touches that add to the venue’s transportive ambiance.
Julia's Bakery in Orange to close at the end of the year
ORANGE, Conn — After over 30 years of making and selling baked goods, Julia's Bakery in Orange will be closing its doors for good at the end of the year. "This journey now ending would have been unimaginable from its start 32 years ago," the bakery said on social media on Friday.
zip06.com
Channeling Support for Harbor Lights in Branford
Volunteer organizers of the 4th annual Harbor Lights in Branford are hoping to channel plenty of support from community members, who still have time to purchase luminary kits, sign up to help set up the bags, or simply make a donation. All proceeds from this year’s Harbor Lights event, set for Saturday, Dec. 17, will once again benefit non-profit Community Dining Room (CDR).
zip06.com
Vinny Costanza: It’s All About Giving Back
There's no shortage of community helpers around the holiday season. For the Knights of Columbus (KofC) Council 3733, giving back to the community is an everyday effort, according to Grand Knight Vinny Constanza. “That’s what this whole organization is about: giving back to the community,” Vinny says. “As a Grand...
Will Greater Danbury Have a White Christmas in 2022?
Hey look at that, it's December 1, 2022. Some radio stations flipped formats this weekend, and all of your favorite holiday favorites are getting you in the mood, right?. My favorite Christmas songs are The Waitresses Christmas Wrapping and Bing Crosby's version of White Christmas. I have the Christmas spirit, but I'm usually disappointed when I wake on Christmas morning. White Christmas? In Connecticut, it's usually 45 and sunny out.
ctbites.com
Guide to New Haven Bakeries: Italian, Mexican, Puerto Rican, Asian Must-Try Bake Shops
New Haven is a foodie hotspot in Connecticut, with no shortage of top-notch restaurants featuring cuisines from all around the globe. That level of quality, sheer abundance of choices, and beautiful blends of cultures extend to the city’s bakeries and cafes, which offer some of the best sweets and baked goods you can imagine. Whether you are looking for a quick dessert or a catered order for your next big event, you definitely do not need to look beyond New Haven’s city limits to find what you are looking for.
