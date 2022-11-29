ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Tuesday PM Outlook: Showers move in overnight around Charlotte

By Tara Lane
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Here comes the next round of rain!

A strong cold front will approach from the west tonight, pushing in some showers, even before midnight in parts of the mountains.

Rain will continue to overspread the region overnight through Wednesday morning, making for a wet, messy drive to work or school.

The rain could get quite heavy sometimes, and a few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. However, any risk of severe, damaging storms will stay to our south. Only general thunderstorms are possible.

It won’t be an all-day washout, though. The front will pass us quickly, making for a drier afternoon and evening commute. It will be another breezy day, with gusts around 30 mph possible.

Secure any loose outside holiday decorations! Thursday and Friday are dry but cooler. Highs will drop into the 50s, with early-morning temps in the 20s again!

Tonight: Rain moves in. Thunder possible. Low 53.

Wednesday: Morning rain/t’storm. PM clearing. Breezy. High 67.

