The Overland Trail Museum is never more beautiful than it is at Christmas time! Several opportunities to enjoy an old-fashioned Christmas are being offered this season with the first Christmas on the Prairie open house taking place on Monday, Dec. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. The very special guest for the evening is Don Booth or “Fire Truck Santa,” who will be giving rides on his antique, decorated fire truck!

STERLING, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO