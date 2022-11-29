ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Overland Trail Museum’s Christmas on the Prairie open houses kick off next week

The Overland Trail Museum is never more beautiful than it is at Christmas time! Several opportunities to enjoy an old-fashioned Christmas are being offered this season with the first Christmas on the Prairie open house taking place on Monday, Dec. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. The very special guest for the evening is Don Booth or “Fire Truck Santa,” who will be giving rides on his antique, decorated fire truck!
