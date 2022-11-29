Read full article on original website
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Overland Trail Museum’s Christmas on the Prairie open houses kick off next week
The Overland Trail Museum is never more beautiful than it is at Christmas time! Several opportunities to enjoy an old-fashioned Christmas are being offered this season with the first Christmas on the Prairie open house taking place on Monday, Dec. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. The very special guest for the evening is Don Booth or “Fire Truck Santa,” who will be giving rides on his antique, decorated fire truck!
RE-1 to City regarding gym space: We will do everything we can to make facilities available
RE-1 Valley School District wants to continue building a strong relationship with the City of Sterling Parks, Library and Recreation Department. That was the message Interim Superintendent Dr. Martin Foster had at a school board meeting Monday after the city last month expressed some concern with communication regarding the use of gym space.
