Yankees’ World Series champion reveals chilling details about suicide attempt
Jason Grimsley has opened up about an extremely difficult point in his life in his new book, “Cross Stitched: One Man’s Journey from Ruin to Restoration.”. In the book, he details a particular rock bottom moment on August 21, 2015 when he tried to take his own life.
Angels News: Former Shohei Ohtani Teammate Reveals Shocking Tidbit About Star’s Future
According to a Dodgers reporter, Shohei Ohtani's former NPB teammate Chris Martin says Shohei has already mapped out his entire MLB career.
Trea Turner Rumors: Former Dodgers All-Star Signing with Philly Has a ‘Good Chance to Happen’
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner hit free agency last month, one of four premier shortstops on the market this offseason. For a variety of reasons, the Phillies have always made a lot of sense as a potential landing spot for Turner, and rumors of a union appear to be intensifying. According...
Deadspin
Jeff Bagwell, you won the World Series, clown!
I didn’t realize that Jeff Bagwell had become that guy at the end of the bar who tells you about the time he saw the original The Wall Tour every single time you enter the place. Not what I would have picked for him during his playing days, but here we are.
San Diego Padres Reportedly Interested in Signing Star Free Agent Shortstop
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal is reporting that the San Diego Padres might be in the market for a free agent shortstop, and possibly have interest in Trea Turner, who last played on the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Report lists biggest threat to steal Justin Verlander from Astros
Justin Verlander has been with the Houston Astros since being traded there during the 2017 season. He made three All-Star games with them and won two Cy Young Awards, including the 2022 AL Cy Young Award. Coming off his second World Series title with the team, Verlander might prefer to...
Cardinals at risk of losing out on top priority ahead of MLB Winter Meetings
If the St. Louis Cardinals aren’t careful, they may miss out on a potential Yadier Molina replacement in former Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. The Cardinals were often discussed as a worst-case scenario for Cubs fans in regards to losing Willson Contreras. Yadier Molina’s retirement lined up perfectly with Contreras’ free agency, and previous trade interest, making St. Louis an intriguing potential suitor.
Report: Red Sox in serious pursuit of ex-All-Star slugger
One ex-All-Star slugger may be about to take the Green Monster Challenge. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Boston Red Sox are among the most serious suitors for free agent outfielder Mitch Haniger. Morosi notes that the Texas Rangers are in that category with Haniger too.
Yardbarker
The Yankees could have the best rotation in baseball with one free-agent signing
Luckily for the New York Yankees, they don’t have much turnover occurring in the starting rotation this off-season. The only player they’re losing is Jameson Taillon, a replaceable No. 5 option who is garnering interest from other teams. General manager Brian Cashman has a ripe opportunity to build...
Yankees’ updated contract offer to Aaron Judge would make him highest-paid position player
The numbers never lie. And the ones reported Wednesday by ESPN’s Jeff Passan indicate the New York Yankees are serious about re-signing Aaron Judge. Earlier this month, general manager Brian Cashman said the club had already made an updated contract offer to the American League MVP. But unlike the spring, when Cashman went public with the team’s initial seven-year, $213.5 million pitch, the general manager didn’t spill the beans on the new proposal.
Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive
Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees
After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
Noah Syndergaard’s market as he tries bold new approach amid velocity decline
Noah Syndergaard is one of many free agents that teams could look into. However, the former All-Star is no longer one of the premier hurlers in baseball. Injuries have left his abilities partly depleted and he is working to refine his game and remain a solid option. The 30-year-old is...
Yankees’ reported contract offer to Aaron Judge revealed
The New York Yankees are making a major effort to keep Aaron Judge, as evidenced by the reported offer they have put on the table for their star outfielder. The Yankees have offered Judge in the neighborhood of eight years and $300 million to remain with the Yankees, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The Yankees could even increase their offer depending on what the San Francisco Giants, the chief rivals for Judge, choose to put forward.
Tampa Rays future at Charlotte Sports Park in jeopardy due to Hurricane Ian damage
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Just a few months out from Spring Training, there’s yet to be a word on where the Tampa Bay Rays will be playing this year. Their usual home, the Charlotte Sports Park, was significantly damaged by Hurricane Ian, and now it’s likely that the team will be forced to move.
Latest Shortstop Free Agent Report May Be Good News For Red Sox Fans
The latest shortstop free agent report should be welcomed news by Red Sox fans
Mets’ Brandon Nimmo backup plan could include ex-MVP
It looks like the New York Mets have some options if they have to say goodbye to the free agent center fielder. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman reports that the Mets seem “more fixed on landing another top-flight starter than on...
Philadelphia Phillies ‘the favorites’ to sign this top shortstop in MLB free agency
The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly jumped to the front of the pack to acquire a two-time All-Star and one of
Dodgers Rumors: Insider Gives Five Potential Trade Targets For LA
There are some clear needs the Dodgers need to address this off-season
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
