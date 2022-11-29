ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Deadspin

Jeff Bagwell, you won the World Series, clown!

I didn’t realize that Jeff Bagwell had become that guy at the end of the bar who tells you about the time he saw the original The Wall Tour every single time you enter the place. Not what I would have picked for him during his playing days, but here we are.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Cardinals at risk of losing out on top priority ahead of MLB Winter Meetings

If the St. Louis Cardinals aren’t careful, they may miss out on a potential Yadier Molina replacement in former Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. The Cardinals were often discussed as a worst-case scenario for Cubs fans in regards to losing Willson Contreras. Yadier Molina’s retirement lined up perfectly with Contreras’ free agency, and previous trade interest, making St. Louis an intriguing potential suitor.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NJ.com

Yankees’ updated contract offer to Aaron Judge would make him highest-paid position player

The numbers never lie. And the ones reported Wednesday by ESPN’s Jeff Passan indicate the New York Yankees are serious about re-signing Aaron Judge. Earlier this month, general manager Brian Cashman said the club had already made an updated contract offer to the American League MVP. But unlike the spring, when Cashman went public with the team’s initial seven-year, $213.5 million pitch, the general manager didn’t spill the beans on the new proposal.
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive

Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NJ.com

Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees

After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees’ reported contract offer to Aaron Judge revealed

The New York Yankees are making a major effort to keep Aaron Judge, as evidenced by the reported offer they have put on the table for their star outfielder. The Yankees have offered Judge in the neighborhood of eight years and $300 million to remain with the Yankees, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The Yankees could even increase their offer depending on what the San Francisco Giants, the chief rivals for Judge, choose to put forward.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Mets’ Brandon Nimmo backup plan could include ex-MVP

It looks like the New York Mets have some options if they have to say goodbye to the free agent center fielder. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman reports that the Mets seem “more fixed on landing another top-flight starter than on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.

