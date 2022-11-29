Read full article on original website
Popculture
Nik Turner, '70s Rock Legend, Dead at 82
Nik Turner, a multi-instrumentalist and member of space rock pioneers Hawkwind, died at 82. Tuner died on Nov. 10 according to his family in an announcement on his Facebook page. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Diana Ross Gives a Master Class in Soul with These Iconic Records
Legendary singer-songwriter Diana Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic Motown group, the Supremes. The Detroit native later saw astronomical success thanks to several albums across genres, including r&b, soul, pop, and disco. Last year, the industry veteran released her 25th studio album—her first release in 15 years—a dedication project to her fans.
Don Newkirk, Renowned Hip-Hop Producer, Dies At 56
Don Newkirk—the esteemed Hip-Hop producer best known for his work with De La Soul, Prince Paul, 3rd Bass, and others—has died at the age of 56. The tragic news was confirmed on Friday (Nov. 25) by Rahiem of Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five via Facebook. The cause of death has not been revealed. “It is with a heavy heart I announce the transitioning of my brother Don Newkirk,” the rapper wrote. “Fifty-six years young. Don Newkirk was among the first R&B artists signed to Def Jam records. My condolences go out to his family. S.I.P bro.”More from VIBE.comDe La Soul...
HipHopDX.com
Don Newkirk, Former Def Jam Artist & De La Soul Collaborator, Dead At 56
Don Newkirk, the artist, musician and producer perhaps best known for his collaborations with De La Soul and 3rd Bass, has died at the age of 56. News of Newkirk’s death came via a Facebook post by Rahiem of the Furious Five on Friday (November 25). “It is with...
thesource.com
Nas Immortalized as an Action Figure with Customizable Pieces
Toy designer, Steven Cartoccio, said he was honored to work with Hip Hop legend Nas as he unveiled the action figure on his social media today. “Nas. Truly honored to collaborate with the hip hop legend I regard as the greatest of all time,” Cartoccio wrote on Instagram. “Preorders open Thursday 12/1 at 11 am est on shop.massappeal.com Much love to @nas and everyone at @massappeal + @hiphop50 for making it happen.” The action figure features different accessories, along with a removable bandana and Nas’ iconic QB chain.
Guitar World Magazine
Damon Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz chews his guitar when he writes music, apparently
A Taylor GS Mini has been listed for sale in a charity auction, with teeth marks and a confession written in permanent marker. An acoustic guitar belonging to Damon Albarn has been donated to a charity auction, revealing one of the Blur frontman’s unusual songwriting habits. The auction –...
Guitar World Magazine
How a love of jazz chords and alternate tunings inspired Soccer Mommy's most boundary-pushing album yet
Sophie Allison is a guitar diehard, best showcased in the expansive tones of new album Sometimes, Forever – here she explains her individualistic approach to the instrument. Ever since she was a tyke, 25-year-old Nashvillian Sophie Allison – better known as indie rock/pop-rocker Soccer Mommy – has found guitar to be the key to unlocking inspiration.
The White Buffalo Premieres Artful Music Videos from New Album
Jake Smith, professionally known as The White Buffalo, dropped his latest album, Year of the Dark Horse, last month. The entire LP was a change for the normally acoustic-driven performer, a stark contrast from his usual strum-and-vocal combo. It’s an album that throws genre out the window and, in turn, sees oddities abound.
Eric Burdon & War: a barrier-breaking collaboration from a trail-blazing era
This Record Store Day box set corrals Eric Burdon & War's three albums on multi-hued vinyl
‘A band member got high and jumped on a forklift’: unsung heroes of the music industry share their secrets
Lester Smith is gatekeeper of the microphones at Abbey Road studios. He joined as a technical engineer in the early 70s; Paul McCartney was starting Wings, Pink Floyd would soon be in to record what would become one of the bestselling albums of all time, The Dark Side of the Moon, and the studio would later welcome a young Kate Bush. Throughout it all, Lester was in the technical room, learning how to engineer on EMI’s world-class recording equipment. He’s there to this day. Lester fell in love with microphones, and for decades has been developing and refining his skills in this corner of Abbey Road. These are the mics that have taken in the sounds – and spit – of the greatest singers in the world.
sheenmagazine.com
World Music Artist Sherlee Skai Releases New Song Map Viv
“I’m inspired to share my gift with the world, but to also through music elevate those around me,” says Sherlee Skai. Her music is indeed special and exudes a clear, refreshing energy and sound. Like many great artists, she started singing at an early age in a church choir where she developed her soulful voice. A native of Haiti, Skai spent her teenage years listening to great local artists such as Manno Charlemagne and Yole Derose, as well as American pioneers like Tracy Chapman and Lauryn Hill, just to name a few. The impact of these varied influences resulted in a jazzy, folkloric, soulful sound, which is genuine “world music.”
Red Hot Releases Expanded ‘Riot: A Tribute to Fela Kuti’ Album for World AIDS Day
The Red Hot nonprofit has been one of the music industry’s most important organizations in support of AIDS relief for more than three decades, releasing a series of unique tribute albums and other endeavors in support of research and treatment. In observance of World AIDS Day (today, Dec. 1) and the 20th anniversary of its classic “Red Hot + Riot, a Tribute to Fela Kuti” — which features Sade, D’Angelo, Femi Kuti, Talib Kweli, Tony Allen, Nile Rodgers, Jorge Ben Jor, Meshell Ndegeocello and many others — the organization has made the album available for the first time on streaming platforms, remastered, along with two hours of bonus material including an unreleased cover of “Sorrow Tears...
Jadakiss, Curren$y & Westside Gunn Among Artists Announced For Legends Only Art Basel Weekend
The inaugural event will feature performances from the likes of Jadakiss, Curren$y, Westside Gunn and many more!
Audio Engineers Have the Ears of the Artists — And Now a Piece of the Publishing
When Cory Litwin joined Neil Jacobson’s writer-producer management agency, Hallwood Media, as executive VP two years ago, he brought with him a known quantity: Canadian hitmaker Murda Beatz, whose enviable streak of success in hip-hop includes production work with Drake, Migos and Cardi B. That Beatz cut his teeth while staring down a computer screen was not lost on Litwin, and the exec is expanding his role to serve what he thinks is a growing and underserved area in the music industry: audio engineers. “Engineers are the new rock stars,” says Litwin, who is based in Los Angeles. “They’re collaborating with producers...
Guitar Gabby’s Roads to Empowerment
Atlanta-based musician-lawyer-entrepreneur Gabriella Logan—aka Guitar Gabby—has an engine that’s always humming. This is doubly interesting since Gabby used to build and break apart cars in her youth. The artist, who founded the growing musical collective known as The TxLips Band, works as an advocate, teacher, consultant, and more, striving to empower communities and grow collaborative possibilities wherever she travels.
Look: RM releases 'Indigo' solo album, 'Wild Flower' music video
K-pop star RM released the solo album "Indigo" and a music video for the song "Wild Flower" with Youjeen.
Kendrick Lamar Says ‘We Cry Together’ Short Film Let Him Live His Truth
Kendrick Lamar has opened up about the creative process behind We Cry Together. The short film—attached to the song of the same name from his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers album—is eligible to be nominated at the 95th annual Academy Awards. The Compton rapper and Dave Free, the co-director of the cinematic visual, shared with Variety how it all came together. “It challenged me to actually live in what I was writing, and really be there and be present with Taylour [Paige],” the “Sing About Me” rapper remarked. “And I remember us going back and forth and feeling like,...
thehypemagazine.com
Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Signs Songwriter Gayathri Karunakar Menon to Exclusive Publishing Deal
Grammy award-winning record producer, songwriter, composer, and rapper Rodney Jerkins, AKA Darkchild, has signed songwriter Gayathri Karunakar Menon to an exclusive co-publishing deal. Darkchild first rose to prominence in the late ’90s after co-writing and producing five songs for Mary J. Blige. The following year, he worked on Brandy’s Never Say Never album, including the hit single “The Boy Is Mine.” Jerkins has also written and produced songs for Whitney Houston, Destiny’s Child, the Spice Girls, Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Beyonce, SZA, and more.
Jacolby Satterwhite, For Freedoms, Patrick Martinez, and More to Produce Art for LA3C, Penske Media’s New Culture and Creativity Festival
LA3C, an upcoming two-day culture and creativity festival launching later this month, will feature installations by a group of celebrated artists, including Jacolby Satterwhite, For Freedoms, and Patrick Martinez. PMC—the parent company of ARTnews and Art in America, as well as Rolling Stone, Variety, Billboard, and SheKnows, among other publications—launched LA3C Culture & Creativity Festival last July, but had to postpone the event due to the pandemic. The festival is a celebration of culture in Los Angeles. The festival will run from December 10 to 11, and will also feature performances by touted musicians such as Megan Thee Stallion, Maluma, and more. The full lineup of artists includes Jacolby Satterwhite, Amanda Ross-Ho,...
