FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: Japan fends off Spain and Germany to win Group E
In a group headlined by Germany and Spain, Japan surprisingly came out on top by beating La Roja 2-1 at Khalifa International Stadium on Thursday. Meanwhile, Germany was eliminated from the World Cup in the group stage for the second consecutive tournament. The Germans weren't the only European powerhouse that didn't reach the knockout stage, though.
FOX Sports
World Cup Power Rankings: USA cracks top 10, Brazil is No. 1
Coming off of a massive win against Iran that sent it to the knockout stage, the United States broke into Alexi Lalas' Power Rankings for the first time since the World Cup started. Let's see who else the former U.S. men's national team defender has in his Top 10:. Coming...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Cameroon beats Brazil, 1-0
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to a close Friday with Cameroon (1-1-1) defeating Brazil (2-0-1) 1-0 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Simultaneously, Switzerland (2-0-1) took down Serbia (0-1-2) in the other Group G match. Here are the top plays!. 6': Early yellow card. A yellow card...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Germany eliminated despite win over Costa Rica
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday on FS1 with all eyes on Group E, as Germany (1-1-1) took down Costa Rica (1-0-2) at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar — but it wasn't enough for the Germans to move on. Meanwhile, on FOX, Japan (2-0-1) beat Spain...
Netherlands vs USA prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?
The Netherlands and the USA meet at the World Cup with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.The Netherlands were expected to qualify out of Group A and did so as group winners following wins over Senegal and Qatar and a draw against Ecuador.Cody Gakpo has been the breakout star of their World Cup so far with three goals, including the opener in each of their games so far.The USA battled to second place in Group B in order to reach the last 16. Christian Pulisic scored the crucial goal in their 1-0 win over Iran.Here’s everything you...
FOX Sports
DaMarcus Beasley analyzes Cristiano Ronaldo's effect for Portugal's World Cup knockout hopes
Portugal snapped their seven match unbeaten streak in FIFA World Cup group games. Former Unites States player DaMarcus Beasley believes Cristiano Ronaldo will start next match and not come off the bench as a 'suber-sub.'
'It's everything to us.' MetroWest Brazilians get charge out of World Cup soccer
FRAMINGHAM — What's it like for those of Brazilian heritage to watch their national soccer team compete in an international tournament? "How do people feel when the Red Sox play the Yankees? That is what it is like for us," said Celio Pereira, of Framingham, as he sat Friday afternoon at the bar inside the Tropical Cafe during halftime of Brazil's final FIFA World Cup group stage match against Cameroon. ...
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: What plagued Uruguay in Group H?
Uruguay shut out Ghana 2-0 on Friday, but both teams failed to advance to the knockout round, as South Korea edged out Uruguay on a points tiebreaker with its 2-1 victory over Portugal. On the latest "World Cup Now," former USMNT players Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan broke down Uruguay...
FOX Sports
For Mexico, World Cup heartache and four years of regret
LUSAIL, Qatar – Mexico fell heartbreakingly short despite a furious bid to save itself from World Cup elimination on Wednesday, after finally discovering its scoring touch in a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia. Goals from Henry Martín and Luis Chávez were not enough to take El Tri to the...
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: Can Switzerland go on a Cinderella run?
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to a close Friday, as Switzerland defeated Serbia, 3-2, to advance to the Round of 16 for the third consecutive tournament. Switzerland started off hot, opening the scoring in the 19th minute, but Serbia was quick to respond with two first-half goals to take the lead, 2-1. In the 44th minute, Breel Embolo found the back of the net to tie the game, 2-2. Then, early in the second half, Remo Freuler scored to give Switzerland the 3-2 victory.
FOX Sports
Free Gio Reyna? Why the U.S. is 'looking for the right moment' at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — More than 20 million people in the United States watched USA-England during the group stage of the World Cup, and some percentage of them — the ones who know who Gio Reyna is — were left wondering why the ultra-talented 20-year-old only saw the last seven minutes of the scoreless draw.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Serbia vs. Switzerland
Group G features a matchup between Serbia and Switzerland. The match will be both teams' third game in Qatar. Serbia comes into this matchup with only one point. They need to win to give themselves a chance to move on. Switzerland has three points. If they tie, they will advance as long as Cameroon doesn't beat Brazil.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Japan vs. Spain
It is win and advance when Japan plays Spain in a Group E match Thursday. Spain, which would also advance with a draw, has four points after two matches, and Japan has three points. Japan would be eliminated with a loss. If Japan earns a draw, it is eliminated if...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Canada vs. Morocco
Morocco needs a win or draw against Canada on Thursday to advance out of Group F to the knockout stage. Canada, which lost its first two matches, has been eliminated. Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies scored the lone goal in the tournament for Canada, playing in the World Cup for the second time (1986).
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Costa Rica vs. Germany
Costa Rica and Germany will face off Thursday for a Group E match in Qatar. This will be the third matches for both countries in this year's World Cup. Costa Rica last appeared in the World Cup in 2018 but did not advance past the group stage. However, Costa Rica has made the Round of 16 twice and even advanced to the quarterfinals in 2014.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Croatia vs. Belgium
It's a win-and-advance scenario when Croatia plays Belgium in a Group F match Thursday. Croatia, the runner-up at the 2018 World Cup, advances with a draw. Belgium can advance with a draw if Canada beats Morocco and it wins a second-place tiebreaker. Belgium finished in third place in 2018, its...
FOX Sports
Josh Sargent, Christian Pulisic injury analysis: How USMNT stars are recovering
World Cup and Team USA fans, SportsDocMatt here to discuss key injuries to a pair of star United States men’s national team players ahead of their match against the Netherlands in the Round of 16 on Saturday. Christian Pulisic. In the crucial group stage match against Iran, Christian Pulisic...
FOX Sports
Christian Pulisic injury update: Doing 'everything in my power' to play Saturday
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Christian Pulisic said Thursday he's going to "do everything in my power to be out there on the field on Saturday" when the United States faces the Netherlands in the round of 16 (10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). It was...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Belgium bounced after draw with Croatia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday on FOX with Group F in the spotlight, as Croatia (1-2-0) and Belgium (1-1-1) ended with a stalemate at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. After Belgium's defeat, Roberto Martínez confirmed that he will leave his role as head coach.
What TV channel is the Netherlands vs USA on? Kick-off time and where to watch
The Netherlands face the USA in a World Cup last-16 clash.The Netherlands finished top of Group A as they beat Qatar 2-0, following an opening win and draw against Senegal and Ecuador respectively.Louis van Gaal’s side have failed to impress so far, despite the goals of Cody Gakpo, and the USA may fancy their chances of an upset.The USA finished second in Group B and qualified thanks to a 1-0 win over Iran, which followed draws against Wales and England.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Netherlands vs USA?The match will kick off at 3pm GMT (10am ET) on...
