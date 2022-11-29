ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cat found zipped in a checked bag at NYC airport rewarded with a holiday treat

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Bartiromo, Nathaniel Rodriguez
 3 days ago

NEW YORK CITY ( WFLA ) — A cat that was found zipped inside a checked bag at JFK International Airport in New York City was, at least, rewarded with a proper Thanksgiving meal after its ordeal.

The cat, named Smells, was initially found inside a traveler’s luggage on Nov. 16, a TSA spokesperson told Nexstar’s WPIX. The cat went undetected until the bag was passed through an X-ray unit, triggering an alarm and giving a “shock” to the on-duty TSA officer upon its discovery, TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein wrote on Twitter.

TSA released an image of the cat as it appeared to officers monitoring the X-ray unit. (TSA)

The TSA also shared photos of the traveler’s luggage on Twitter , one of which showed the feline’s orange hair visibly peeking through an opened portion of the bag’s zipper. Another photo showed the cat inside the passenger’s luggage, as it was seen on the X-ray unit’s monitor.

The traveler, who was headed to Orlando, was alerted to the stowaway feline in his checked bag. He told TSA officers he had no idea Smells was in there, and that the cat belonged to someone else in his household.

The cat was ultimately transported back home, Farbstein said.

TSA officer finds cat in checked bag at NYC airport

On Monday, Farbstein posted an update along with a picture of Smells sitting at a dinner table, seemingly about to tuck into a plate of turkey and mashed potatoes.

“Smells, the cat who @TSA recently rescued from a checked bag at @JFKairport after he snuck into a suitcase in an attempt to fly to Orlando, enjoyed Thanksgiving at home in Brooklyn,” Farbstein wrote. “Apparently Smells was planning to chase after a big mouse he heard was running around Disneyworld.”

