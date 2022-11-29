We’re guessing we’re not the only ones reaching out to you on #GivingTuesday (or what we prefer to call #GivingNewsDay!), so we’ll keep this brief. We’re joining over 300 organizations across the country in raising $50 million to sustain nonprofit news like ours—and to appeal to our readers and supporters to help us in this call to action. It’s a movement like no other, and we want you to be a part of it.

BARRINGTON, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO