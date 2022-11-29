Read full article on original website
Man Behind Berlin Greenhouse Project Indicted for Voting Twice in 2016 General Election
CONCORD – The businessman who is building a commercial greenhouse complex in Berlin has been charged with voting twice in the Nov. 8, 2016, general election. Richard Rosen, 83, of Belmont, Mass., and Holderness, N.H., has been indicted on one felony count of wrongful voting related to voting twice in that election, a class B felony, according to a news release from Attorney General John Formella.
Biden Asks DNC To Make NH Primary Second With Nevada, But NH Dems Insist It Will Be First
President Joe Biden has asked the Democratic National Committee to make New Hampshire and Nevada Presidential primary elections the same day, one week after South Carolina’s, according to a Washington Post report. The Post quoted Democrats who were briefed on the plan and said the plan to remake the...
Agriculture Commissioner Jasper Gets a Grilling at Rare Renomination Hearing
CONCORD – Shawn Jasper of Hudson, the commissioner of the state Department of Agriculture Markets and Food, responded to complaints about his work since taking over in December of 2017 at a hearing on his re-nomination Thursday. The former powerful Republican Speaker of the New Hampshire House, recently renominated...
Notable NH Deaths: Former Dartmouth Trustee and Former Music Educator of the Year
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
Op-Ed: Fiscal Committee Must Pass $40M for Broadband to Unserved Communities
To the New Hampshire legislative Fiscal Committee,. We representatives of the undersigned towns were very troubled to see you tabled an item to accept $40 million in federal funding to build broadband to unserved and underserved areas in our State during your meeting on November 18, 2022. The unserved residents...
Budget Hearings Reveal Shortage of State Workers as a Common Theme
CONCORD – The state is not paying competitive wages, resulting in what state department heads are testifying is an all-time high in job vacancy rates. As the new state budgets for 2024 and 2025 are being crafted, the state needs to worry about the impact on services going forward if they are to have such high work vacancy rates, department heads told officials at the Governor’s Agency Budget Hearings Tuesday.
Organization Day Kicks Off the New Two-Year Session of the General Court
In another week the election recounts will be decided, the Ballot Law Commission will have made its decisions and the 424 newly elected members of the General Court will gather in Concord for the first time. Organization Day, the first Wednesday in December, is the day the House and Senate...
Judge Expected To Issue Order Soon on School Funding Injunction
CONCORD — The plaintiffs in the latest challenge to the state’s education funding system, urged a superior court judge to stop the state from setting the property tax rates of property wealthy communities. The plaintiffs seek a temporary injunction to block the Department of Revenue Administration from setting...
Merrimack Man Charged with Election Interference After False Craigslist Ad
CONCORD – Michael Drouin, 30, of Merrimack has been indicted on one felony count of interference with election communications related to the April 13, 2021, Hillsborough District 21 special election. The indictment alleges violation of RSA 659:40-a, interference with communications, a Class B felony. The charge alleges that on...
Ratepayers Stage a Ballroom Coup
Power to the People is a column by Donald M. Kreis, New Hampshire’s Consumer Advocate. Kreis and his staff of four represent the interests of residential utility customers before the NH Public Utilities Commission and elsewhere. Ten years ago, federal regulators decided to buy into a big batch of...
Ballot Law Commission Up To Its Eyeballs In Alligators
CONCORD – The Ballot Law Commission has its hands full Monday with appeals from a number of ballot recounts, including the unusual case of the House of Representative Manchester Ward 6 court-ordered second full recount. On Nov. 14, Democrat Maxine Mosley was announced the Ward 6 winner, flipping the...
Educators Take Advantage of Math Training
CONCORD, NH (Nov. 30, 2022) — More than 300 educators within 34 school districts throughout the state recently completed hands-on mathematics training, which is designed to build teacher assessment literacy and a stronger background in mathematics learning progressions and formative assessment practices. “This interactive training has become an important...
InDepthNH.org Celebrates GivingNewsDay Today
We’re guessing we’re not the only ones reaching out to you on #GivingTuesday (or what we prefer to call #GivingNewsDay!), so we’ll keep this brief. We’re joining over 300 organizations across the country in raising $50 million to sustain nonprofit news like ours—and to appeal to our readers and supporters to help us in this call to action. It’s a movement like no other, and we want you to be a part of it.
Distant Dome: Something Smells in the Manchester Ward 6 House Race
The recounts for House races have a particular significance this year with a nearly evenly split House between Republicans and Democrats. That Democrats did as well as they did — their candidates received more votes than Republicans — is amazing as the House is gerrymandered to favor the GOP even more than it did the last decade.
Orphans of Veterans Receive Scholarships
The New Hampshire Department of Education recently issued two, $2,500 checks to assist orphans of veterans with their college expenses. The scholarships are part of the Orphans of Veterans program that helps war orphans offset the cost of college for items such as books and supplies. This year’s recipients are:
AG Investigates 2 Adult Deaths in New London
Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and New London Police Chief Emily Cobbannounce that authorities are investigating the untimely deaths of two adults at a residence in New London, New Hampshire. The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no current indication that the public is...
NH Secrets, Legends and Lore: ‘The Freedom To Take Calculated Risks’
“The freedom to take calculated risks, in business, love, or whitewater, is one of the most cherished prerogatives of a free people. I don’t try to discourage knowledgeable people from willingly assuming risks; but I do work to educate inexperienced paddlers so they don’t get into trouble inadvertently.”
Recount Flip Reverts Back to GOP in Court-Ordered Count for Manchester House Seat
CONCORD – The court-ordered recount for a House seat in Manchester’s Ward 6 flipped again Tuesday, this time with Republican Larry Gagne winning by 26 votes with 1,824 votes over Democrat Maxine Mosley’s 1,798. Mosley had beaten Gagne in a recount Nov. 14 by one vote. This...
Coalition Searching New Ways To Cut Electric Bills
Cutting electricity bills is the goal of a newly formed coalition ranging in all areas of New Hampshire. Over 20 cities and towns have become part of the Community Power Coalition New Hampshire or CPCNH. It’s a partnership between many cities and towns and is currently in the formative stage. Podcaster Roger Wood spoke to the vice chairman of the CPC NH, Christopher Parker. He serves as the Deputy City Manager in Dover.
NH Author Michael Davidow and Columnist Beverly Stoddart Zoom Launch ‘The First Line’
The First Line is a new feature brought to you by InDepthNH.org on Zoom with Beverly Stoddart having a conversation with a New Hampshire writer. We are excited to present Michael Davidow to launch Stoddart’s new series. On Monday, December 12 at 6 p.m. author and defense attorney Michael...
