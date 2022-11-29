ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goffstown, NH

Man Behind Berlin Greenhouse Project Indicted for Voting Twice in 2016 General Election

CONCORD – The businessman who is building a commercial greenhouse complex in Berlin has been charged with voting twice in the Nov. 8, 2016, general election. Richard Rosen, 83, of Belmont, Mass., and Holderness, N.H., has been indicted on one felony count of wrongful voting related to voting twice in that election, a class B felony, according to a news release from Attorney General John Formella.
BERLIN, NH
Notable NH Deaths: Former Dartmouth Trustee and Former Music Educator of the Year

InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
HANOVER, NH
Budget Hearings Reveal Shortage of State Workers as a Common Theme

CONCORD – The state is not paying competitive wages, resulting in what state department heads are testifying is an all-time high in job vacancy rates. As the new state budgets for 2024 and 2025 are being crafted, the state needs to worry about the impact on services going forward if they are to have such high work vacancy rates, department heads told officials at the Governor’s Agency Budget Hearings Tuesday.
Educators Take Advantage of Math Training

CONCORD, NH (Nov. 30, 2022) — More than 300 educators within 34 school districts throughout the state recently completed hands-on mathematics training, which is designed to build teacher assessment literacy and a stronger background in mathematics learning progressions and formative assessment practices. “This interactive training has become an important...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
InDepthNH.org Celebrates GivingNewsDay Today

We’re guessing we’re not the only ones reaching out to you on #GivingTuesday (or what we prefer to call #GivingNewsDay!), so we’ll keep this brief. We’re joining over 300 organizations across the country in raising $50 million to sustain nonprofit news like ours—and to appeal to our readers and supporters to help us in this call to action. It’s a movement like no other, and we want you to be a part of it.
BARRINGTON, NH
Coalition Searching New Ways To Cut Electric Bills

Cutting electricity bills is the goal of a newly formed coalition ranging in all areas of New Hampshire. Over 20 cities and towns have become part of the Community Power Coalition New Hampshire or CPCNH. It’s a partnership between many cities and towns and is currently in the formative stage. Podcaster Roger Wood spoke to the vice chairman of the CPC NH, Christopher Parker. He serves as the Deputy City Manager in Dover.
DOVER, NH
Barrington, NH
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

