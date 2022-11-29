Read full article on original website
Angels News: Former Shohei Ohtani Teammate Reveals Shocking Tidbit About Star’s Future
According to a Dodgers reporter, Shohei Ohtani's former NPB teammate Chris Martin says Shohei has already mapped out his entire MLB career.
Aaron Judge's market down to two teams with a massive deal already been offered
It looks like the MLB free agency market for superstar Aaron Judge may be a two-team race, and one of them has reportedly already offered a historic deal. The MLB winter meetings are just a week away and the MLB hot stove speculation is hot and heavy. However, there is no story bigger than Aaron Judge’s decision about his future. The reigning American League MVP being available after winning the award is a rarity, but the New York Yankees star is no flash in the pan. He is one of the best players in the sport ad in the midst of his prime. Meaning the suitors for his services is pretty deep.
Trea Turner Rumors: Former Dodgers All-Star Signing with Philly Has a ‘Good Chance to Happen’
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner hit free agency last month, one of four premier shortstops on the market this offseason. For a variety of reasons, the Phillies have always made a lot of sense as a potential landing spot for Turner, and rumors of a union appear to be intensifying. According...
San Diego Padres Reportedly Interested in Signing Star Free Agent Shortstop
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal is reporting that the San Diego Padres might be in the market for a free agent shortstop, and possibly have interest in Trea Turner, who last played on the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Report lists biggest threat to steal Justin Verlander from Astros
Justin Verlander has been with the Houston Astros since being traded there during the 2017 season. He made three All-Star games with them and won two Cy Young Awards, including the 2022 AL Cy Young Award. Coming off his second World Series title with the team, Verlander might prefer to...
Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive
Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
The Yankees could have the best rotation in baseball with one free-agent signing
Luckily for the New York Yankees, they don’t have much turnover occurring in the starting rotation this off-season. The only player they’re losing is Jameson Taillon, a replaceable No. 5 option who is garnering interest from other teams. General manager Brian Cashman has a ripe opportunity to build...
Yankees free agent target Justin Verlander sets his price
The Yankees may be in the market for a top-tier starting pitcher this off-season, especially with superstar slugger Aaron Judge wanting the team he signs with to continue adding pieces to the equation. Instead of acquiring players on 7–8 year contracts, the Yankees might be willing to spend more for a few years, which is exactly where Justin Verlander comes into play.
Report: Red Sox in serious pursuit of ex-All-Star slugger
One ex-All-Star slugger may be about to take the Green Monster Challenge. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Boston Red Sox are among the most serious suitors for free agent outfielder Mitch Haniger. Morosi notes that the Texas Rangers are in that category with Haniger too.
Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees
After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
Noah Syndergaard’s market as he tries bold new approach amid velocity decline
Noah Syndergaard is one of many free agents that teams could look into. However, the former All-Star is no longer one of the premier hurlers in baseball. Injuries have left his abilities partly depleted and he is working to refine his game and remain a solid option. The 30-year-old is...
Latest Shortstop Free Agent Report May Be Good News For Red Sox Fans
The latest shortstop free agent report should be welcomed news by Red Sox fans
Rangers, Jacob deGrom agree to 5-year, $185M deal: ESPN sources
Two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom agreed to a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers on Friday, sources told ESPN.
Mets Announcer Reveals The Latest On Jacob deGrom
The New York Mets have made very clear that their top priority this offseason will be retaining staff ace Jacob deGrom. The 34-year-old returned from a shoulder injury in late July and did not disappoint, going 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA during the regular season. But with several teams interesting...
Philadelphia Phillies ‘the favorites’ to sign this top shortstop in MLB free agency
The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly jumped to the front of the pack to acquire a two-time All-Star and one of
3 mock trades the White Sox could explore this offseason
The White Sox, according to reports, aren’t likely to be large spenders this offseason, keeping their payroll relatively similar to their 2022 total. Because of this, Rick Hahn and the rest of the front office will have to look to add players via trade, which Hahn has already mentioned previously in a press conference: “Yes, you have to be open to that because, look, we’re not just going to able to throw money at the problem. You might have to have to get creative, and the trade market may be a more fruitful path for us to go as opposed to free agency in the coming months….”
Luxury tax implications of newest Yankees offer to OF Aaron Judge
The Yankees wasted little time in making a new offer to Aaron Judge following the commencement of the offseason, with general manager Brian Cashman revealing two weeks ago that the team had made an updated offer to the reigning American League MVP. Judge has since met with the Giants, who were also reported to be preparing an offer. The Dodgers are also a reported suitor. Details surrounding Judge’s free agency have been sparse thus far, but ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Yankees’ most recent offer was “in the neighborhood of eight years and $300 million.” That’s not a final offer, and the Yankees could increase their numbers if the market necessitates, per the report.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Willson Contreras on his way to Astros?
When it comes to the Houston Astros, most baseball fans can agree that it’s easy not to like the reigning World Series Champions. For Chicago Cubs fans, that sentiment might only grow here in the near future. Sure, it doesn’t matter if you’re a Cubs fan or not. There...
Reunion With Former Cy Young Winner Makes Sense For Red Sox At Right Price
It's no secret that the Boston Red Sox's bullpen struggled in 2022. The Boston bullpen was in flux for most of the season with two of the team's strongest relievers in Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck having their roles changed throughout the season due to injuries. Matt Barnes also mightily struggled to open the season before finishing out the campaign strong. In general, the Red Sox's bullpen wasn't what they hoped it would be last season, and that culminated in finishing the year with the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in the entire league at 4.59.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Trade Rumors: Interest In Brewers Shortstop Willy Adames
The Los Angeles Dodgers currently have a void at shortstop with Trea Turner a free agent for the first time in his career. He is part of a stacked group that also includes Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson. Turner has drawn interest from multiple teams and is considered...
