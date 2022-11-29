ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Yardbarker

Aaron Judge's market down to two teams with a massive deal already been offered

It looks like the MLB free agency market for superstar Aaron Judge may be a two-team race, and one of them has reportedly already offered a historic deal. The MLB winter meetings are just a week away and the MLB hot stove speculation is hot and heavy. However, there is no story bigger than Aaron Judge’s decision about his future. The reigning American League MVP being available after winning the award is a rarity, but the New York Yankees star is no flash in the pan. He is one of the best players in the sport ad in the midst of his prime. Meaning the suitors for his services is pretty deep.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive

Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees free agent target Justin Verlander sets his price

The Yankees may be in the market for a top-tier starting pitcher this off-season, especially with superstar slugger Aaron Judge wanting the team he signs with to continue adding pieces to the equation. Instead of acquiring players on 7–8 year contracts, the Yankees might be willing to spend more for a few years, which is exactly where Justin Verlander comes into play.
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees

After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Mets Announcer Reveals The Latest On Jacob deGrom

The New York Mets have made very clear that their top priority this offseason will be retaining staff ace Jacob deGrom. The 34-year-old returned from a shoulder injury in late July and did not disappoint, going 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA during the regular season. But with several teams interesting...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

3 mock trades the White Sox could explore this offseason

The White Sox, according to reports, aren’t likely to be large spenders this offseason, keeping their payroll relatively similar to their 2022 total. Because of this, Rick Hahn and the rest of the front office will have to look to add players via trade, which Hahn has already mentioned previously in a press conference: “Yes, you have to be open to that because, look, we’re not just going to able to throw money at the problem. You might have to have to get creative, and the trade market may be a more fruitful path for us to go as opposed to free agency in the coming months….”
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Luxury tax implications of newest Yankees offer to OF Aaron Judge

The Yankees wasted little time in making a new offer to Aaron Judge following the commencement of the offseason, with general manager Brian Cashman revealing two weeks ago that the team had made an updated offer to the reigning American League MVP. Judge has since met with the Giants, who were also reported to be preparing an offer. The Dodgers are also a reported suitor. Details surrounding Judge’s free agency have been sparse thus far, but ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Yankees’ most recent offer was “in the neighborhood of eight years and $300 million.” That’s not a final offer, and the Yankees could increase their numbers if the market necessitates, per the report.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Reunion With Former Cy Young Winner Makes Sense For Red Sox At Right Price

It's no secret that the Boston Red Sox's bullpen struggled in 2022. The Boston bullpen was in flux for most of the season with two of the team's strongest relievers in Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck having their roles changed throughout the season due to injuries. Matt Barnes also mightily struggled to open the season before finishing out the campaign strong. In general, the Red Sox's bullpen wasn't what they hoped it would be last season, and that culminated in finishing the year with the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in the entire league at 4.59.
BOSTON, MA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Trade Rumors: Interest In Brewers Shortstop Willy Adames

The Los Angeles Dodgers currently have a void at shortstop with Trea Turner a free agent for the first time in his career. He is part of a stacked group that also includes Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson. Turner has drawn interest from multiple teams and is considered...
LOS ANGELES, CA
