Bucks County, PA

Pink Moose Ice Cream Cafe
2d ago

the question is-why is it allowed for people to have multiple DUIs, and only get put in jail when they kill someone?? and then get a slap on the wrist?!!😡

bambi blackie
1d ago

these sentencing guidelines need revamped, they are not deterring enough. my God she killed a man, hell he fought and survived a war in a foreign land to be killed in his own backyard by someone's who has no respect for life and she's walking in 5 (probably less) years. says it all don't ya think..

Related
WBRE

Police chase leads to arrest of wanted man

FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State troopers made an arrest after a chase led them to a man they say was wanted by his parole officer. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 25, around 6:00 p.m., troopers tried to pull over a car for traffic violations. The driver, a 37-year-old man from Frackville, ignored […]
FRACKVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Fugitive Escapes Following Car Chase In Delco, Police Say

Authorities in Delaware County are searching for a man they say led police on a destructive chase across a suburban neighborhood. Officers in Nether Providence were on patrol just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 when they heard about six gunshots ring out from the 400 block of Leiper Street, the department wrote in a statement.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with having over a pound of pot during traffic stop

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have filed charges against a man after seizing over a pound of marijuana and an ounce of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Officials said they stopped a vehicle on Mount Olivet Road around 1:00 p.m. on October 31. The driver was later identified as 35-year-old […]
NESQUEHONING, PA
abc23.com

Repeat DUI Offenders

Under a new Pennsylvania law, repeated D.U.I offenders now face stricter penalties. This past July, Act 59 of 2022 was signed into law changing the grading of certain offenses for those driving under the influence. The new law is also known as “Deana’s Law” a woman who lost her life...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Husband, two others sent to prison for woman’s death

Three men were sentenced to state prison Monday, for supplying a pressed fentanyl pill that was made to look like Percocet that killed 40-year-old Amanda Shields of Falls Township two years ago. Ryan Shields, the victim’s husband, was sentenced to four to eight years in prison; Patric Hish, 33, of...
MORRISVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Magistrate in Monroe County charged with crimes

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A magisterial district judge in Monroe County has been charged with multiple felonies, including theft, receiving stolen property, and lying to authorities. Judge John Caffese, 36, was appointed as the magistrate for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock Townships in July. Police say he misrepresented his residency status...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST WILMINGTON MAN FOR DUI AND VEHICULAR ASSAULT FOLLOWING CRASH – NEWARK

(Newark, DE 19702) New Castle County Police officers have authored an arrest warrant for Salvador Ayala (19) of Wilmington following a pursuit and crash. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 12:39 PM a New Castle County Patrol Officer observed a red Honda commit multiple traffic violations near the area of Route 273 and Route 1. The Honda also nearly caused multiple traffic accidents near the intersection while cutting off numerous drivers. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop however, the driver of the Honda failed to stop and then fled at a high rate of speed.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBRE

Two accused of retail theft at the Crossing Outlets

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding two women accused of retail theft at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Thursday around 6:00 p.m. officers responded to the Crossings in Tannersville for a report of theft. Police say the two women […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
phillyvoice.com

Suspect dead in Delaware after long police chase and hail of gunfire

The suspect who led police in Delaware on a lengthy chase on Friday, carjacking two vehicles along the way has been confirmed to be dead by Delaware State Police. The chase and investigation began Friday morning in Newport, New Castle County, which is about 6 miles south on I-95 from Wilmington. The pursuit resulted in the closure of a stretch of I-95 before it ultimately came to an end in Newark, and during the incident gunfire struck an occupied school bus.
NEWARK, DE
Daily Voice

Bucks Husband Sentenced To Prison For Giving Wife Fatal Fentanyl Dose: DA

The Bucks County husband who supplied his wife with a deadly dose of fentanyl will spend four to eight years in prison, a judge has ruled. Ryan Shields, 40, of Fairless Hills, pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death after his wife Amanda Shields fatally overdosed on fentanyl in August 2020, said the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in a statement Tuesday, Nov. 29.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Broad Daylight Shooting Ends With One Dead

Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:11 p.m. on Thursday, in the 1000 Block of North Madison Street. Police located a 44-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This incident remains under investigation and further...
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Police ID Suspect, Victim In Philly Decapitation Murder

Philadelphia police have identified the 41-year-old woman found decapitated in a Lawndale home on Tuesday, Nov. 29 as Leila Al Raheel. Officers were called to the 300 block of Magee Avenue on the city's northeast side just before 1 p.m. for a report of a person with a weapon, the department told Daily Voice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
qchron.com

Traffic stop leads to rescue of 8 dogs

A routine traffic stop on Woodhaven Boulevard last weekend led to the rescue of a great Dane and her seven puppies, along with the arrest of a Philadelphia man on numerous animal cruelty charges. Ravon Service, 27, was pulled over at about 4 p.m. on Nov. 27 in Rego Park...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

