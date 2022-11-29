Brooks did not practice Thursday due to an illness, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. Brooks was one of eight Seahawks players to be listed with an illness on Thursday's injury report, leaving him sidelined in practice for the first time Week 13. While the timing of this ailment is far from opportune, the third-year linebacker will have one more chance to work his way back into practice before Friday's final injury report. Brooks leads the NFL with 122 tackles through the first 12 weeks of the season, so it's likely the team will do everything it can to make sure he's available to play Sunday versus the Rams.

1 DAY AGO