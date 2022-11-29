ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

The Best Looks From Porsha And Simon’s Star-Studded Wedding

By Shannon Dawson
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2veFOf_0jRZaDmd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fF9yG_0jRZaDmd00

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Porsha Williams finally tied the knot with Simon Guobadia over the weekend. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star celebrated the big occasion with two star-studded wedding receptions filled with their close loved ones and family.

On Nov. 25, Williams, 41, and Guobadia, 57 kicked off their wedding extravaganza with a traditional Nigeran common law ceremony at the ritzy Four Season Hotel. One picture posted to Porsha’s Instagram account captured the star wearing a custom Edo wedding gown courtesy of African fashion designer Lakimmy, according to PEOPLE . The Pursuit of Porsha author completed her wedding look with traditional Benin coral beads and an elegant okuku headpiece. Guobadia opted for a white tunic which he paired with a long white skirt and traditional beads that looked similar to his wifey. Guobadia hails from Benin City, the Edo State of Nigeria.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Author (@porsha4real)

Later, Williams changed into two gowns carefully crafted by designer Tabik. One was royal blue and the other was rich a gold color.

“Guests were also asked to follow suit by wearing traditional or formal Nigerian-inspired attire in the colors of the day: purple and teal,” according to the outlet.

Ahead of the nuptials, Williams said she was “ridiculously excited” to walk down the aisle with her husband.

“I am just so ready. I’m not even nervous,” she continued. “I mean, I know I’m marrying the love of my life, and it’s just going to solidify our relationship and our family bond. I’m calm and excited.”

Guobadia on the other hand was a bit “nervous” about the big day.

“When you say you’re a little nervous, and you’re about to walk down the aisle, people are thinking, ‘Uh-oh,’” he explained. “But my nervousness comes from the family members and friends who I haven’t seen in a long time coming into Atlanta!”

The fun didn’t stop there. On Nov. 26, Williams and her hubby kept the romance flowing with a second wedding ceremony, where a number of star-studded celebs were in attendance.  This time, the pair opted for a lavish white wedding ceremony.

Porsha shined in a beautiful ballroom wedding gown that featured floral detailing. She completed her stunning wedding ensemble with a gleaming white crown. Guobadia opted for a Black general suit.

Attendees put on their best attire in honor of the big occasion, too. Here are some of our favorite looks from Porsha and Simon’s stunning wedding ceremony.

1. NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh

Nene Leakes and her boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh showed up and showed out at Porsha and Simon’s wedding. Leakes dazzled in a shimmering steel chain gown that showed off her bodacious figure. Her boo Sioh opted for a sleek black suit.

2. Yandy Smith & Mendecees

Yandi Smith shined in a Matopeda Atelier gown that showed off her chiseled legs through a sexy frontal slit. Mendecees complimented his wifey’s look with a handsome suit courtesy of Eaden Myles.

3. Da Brat & Jessica Harris-Dupart

Da Brat and her wife Jesseca Dupart arrived at Porsha and Simon’s wedding in style.

Jessica served up face and body in a black and white corset dress courtesy of Matopeda Atelier. The hair care guru completed the stunning look with shiny pearl earrings in a 70’s style updo. Da Brat kept things simple with a sleek tuxedo.

4. Kandi & Todd Tucker

Fresh off her stunning Soul Train Award performance, Kandi Burruss left no crumbs in a waist-hugging Yousef Aljasmi Dress that she paired with Jimmy Choo shoes. The reality TV star jazzed the look up with statement jewelry courtesy of Deep Gurnani. Her hubby Todd opted for a simple look, sporting a black blazer and fitted slacks.

5. Monyetta Shaw & Heath Carter

Monyetta shaw showed off her curvaceous figure in a flower-embroidered Matopeda Atelier dress. Her husband, Heath Carter, wore a beautiful Miguel Wilson tuxedo that almost matched the star’s elegant dress.

6. Monique Rodriguez and Melvin Rodriguez

Monique Rodriguez, CEO of Mielle Organics stormed Porsha and Simon’s wedding in a head-turning Albina Dyla dress. Her hubby Melvin Rodriguez came dressed to impress in a charming Balmain suit.

7. Toya Johnson & Robert Rushing

Toya Johnson served up face and body in an Albina Dyla dress. Her hubby Robert Rushing opted for a sleek suit designed by Connaisseur Paris.

8. Cynthia Bailey

Cynthia Bailey celebrated the nuptials of Porsha and Simon in a lacy Jovani Fashions dress. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star tied the look together with a slicked-back braided ponytail and black heels.

9. Aminat Mcclure

Gleam Beauty CEO Aminat Mcclure attended the wedding in a shiny Lint Boutique gown that showed off her busty upper half.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Porsha Williams Needed a Sword to Cut into Her 10-Tier Wedding Cake with Husband Simon Guobadia

"If extra was a bride, it'd be me. I promise you I did not know that I was this extra," Porsha Williams tells PEOPLE With two weddings comes two cakes! After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony on Friday, Porsha Williams and husband Simon Guobadia tied the knot again in a second, American wedding in Atlanta on Saturday. The cake at the American reception soared high in the air — and it was so tall that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, needed...
ATLANTA, GA
People

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Are Married! Inside Their Nigerian Ceremony — the First of 2 Weddings

The couple got married during a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony on Friday and will wed again in a second American ceremony on Saturday Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are married! On Friday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, and the Nigerian-born businessman, 57, wed in a Nigerian traditional native law and custom ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta in front of 250 guests. The couple will tie the knot again in an American ceremony on Saturday. "I am ridiculously excited," Williams told PEOPLE ahead of the nuptials....
ATLANTA, GA
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Shares a New Look Inside Her Living Room & Kitchen with Simon Guobadia

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum showed off the gorgeous home she shares with her daughter, Pilar, and Simon Guobadia. Since explaining she was getting "settled in [her] new house" back in January, Porsha Williams has been giving her Instagram followers peeks at the gorgeous abode she lives in with Simon Guobadia. In a recent Instagram Story video, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a new look at the kitchen and living room, and they're even more beautiful than we thought.
Bossip

NeNe Leakes' Boyfriend Files For Divorce

NeNe Leakes’ new man is filing for divorce from the woman who alleges that the reality star “so nasty” and “so rudely” stole him from her. TMZ reports that Nyonisela Sioh has filed for divorce from Malomine Sioh, his estranged wife who’s alleging that NeNe swiped him and caused her public humiliation.
Popculture

Cardi B Gives Sad Update on Husband Offset Following Takeoff's Death

Cardi B is sharing a candid look into her family's grieving process as her husband Offset continues to struggle following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff. The "I LIke It" rapper took to Twitter with a since-deleted voice note sharing how she and her husband were handling the loss of their family member, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, after he was fatally shot on Nov. 1.
bravotv.com

Cynthia Bailey Dazzled in a Black Lace Jovani Dress for Porsha Williams’ Wedding

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum looked stunning for her former castmate’s wedding to Simon Guobadia. Porsha Williams’ wedding to Simon Guobadia over the weekend definitely brought out all the stars. Chief among them included several of The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s former castmates, including Drew Sidora, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and Kandi Burruss, who rocked a sparkling black sleeveless gown for the occasion, pairing the look with long black opera gloves.
bravotv.com

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding

The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
rolling out

Porsha Williams-Guobadia is married in bridal gown made by Black-owned brand

Porsha Williams is officially married to Simon Guobadia now making her Porsha Williams-Guobadia. Pictures of the newlyweds were posted announcing the union in beautiful clothing representing the culture of the Kingdom of Benin which is located in southwestern Nigeria. Williams-Guobadia’s beautiful garment can be described as a velvet red mermaid...
bravotv.com

Here’s Where Porsha Williams and Gizelle Bryant Stand After Filming RHUGT Season 3

The RHOA and RHOP ’Wives just reunited for an NYC “kiki” after their summer getaway in Thailand. Housewives take Manhattan! More than three months after returning from filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 in Thailand, cast members Porsha Williams and Gizelle Bryant went on another getaway, but they didn’t need their passports this time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Porsha Williams Says Her 7 Bridal Gowns Between Her Double Weddings Made a 'Fashion Extravaganza'

Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna Porsha Williams wed Simon Guobadia during weekend-long nuptials that included Nigerian and American ceremonies When Porsha Williams wed her husband, Simon Guobadia, during their weekend-long nuptials, she made sure she had all of the fashion grounds covered. Over the weekend, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 41, and the Nigerian businessman, 57, said their "I Dos" over the course of two wedding ceremonies that spanned across cultures — and an elaborate seven-gown collection worn by the bride herself!    Described by the bride as a "true fashion extravaganza,"...
ATLANTA, GA
Essence

Housewives Star Porsha Williams Debuts Exclusive The Drop Collection

The Amazon collaboration has a limited stock available for 30 hours. If you’ve ever internalized your housewife life, you can now have a matching wardrobe. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams debuted a limited capsule collection with Amazon’s The Drop. “Nothing is more valuable than owning the power to be yourself. That’s why I am calling my Drop collection Power by Porsha,” Williams said via press release.
TheDailyBeast

Former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Marries Again

Bravolebrity Porsha Williams, 41, has married Nigerian-born businessman, Simon Guobadia, 57, in a traditional Nigerian ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta in front of 250 guests. People magazine reported that the pair would host another ceremony Saturday in front of 350 guests including former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars Kandi Burruss, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Cynthia Bailey and Drew Sidora. “It’s our last marriage, OK? We belong together. That is it,” Williams, who was previously married to Kordell Stewart and engaged to Dennis McKinley, said. “It’s a blessing to be able to find your person. It doesn’t happen often.” Williams has a three-year-old daughter, Pilar Jhena, with McKinley, while Guobadia has five kids—Quentin, Nicole, Christian, Benjamin and Ximena—from previous marriages.Read it at People
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

'RHOA': Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Just Got Married for the Second Time This Weekend

Porsha Williams couldn't just have one wedding ceremony, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum had two. On Nov. 25, she said "I Do" in a Nigerian wedding to Simon Guobadia. Despite their controversial engagement, they've proven naysayers wrong and made it down the aisle. The former radio personality became engaged to the Atlanta businessman last year after a month-long courtship. Their engagement caused side eyes from co-stars and fans due to Guobadia being separated from his previous wife, Falynn Pina, who was on Season 13 of the Bravo reality series as Williams' friend. They insists their engagement had nothing to do with the dissolution of Guobadia's marriage. This is the second union for Williams, who was previously married to Kordell Stewart. Guobadia was has been married three time before.
Deadline

Kandi Burruss Says ‘Kandi & The Gang’ Is “Not Returning” To Bravo After One Season: “I Am Super Upset”

Kandi Burruss has been a star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta for 13 seasons and throughout her time on Bravo has had multiple spinoffs. Her latest show was titled Kandi & the Gang and followed the Grammy-award winner as she managed her Old Lady Gang restaurant, named after her mom and aunts. Viewers that were hoping for a second season of the reality series, might be disappointed as Burruss recently revealed that Bravo has opted not to move forward with another season. “Definitely, it is not returning,” Burruss said when asked by a fan if her spinoff was coming back during...
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

749
Followers
2K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond's #1 station for R&B!

 https://kissrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy