Read full article on original website
Related
‘Even worse today’: COVID-19 wastewater levels increasing as state sees jump in percent positivity
“Lead on masking for yourselves and each other this holiday season.”. It appears COVID-19 is on the upswing again in Massachusetts following the Thanksgiving holiday. The latest report from the state’s Department of Public Health representing data on virus activity for the last seven days showed that the percent positivity rate, the seven-day average of positive coronavirus tests performed, jumped to 7.14 percent, up from 5.59 percent in the previous week. The state reported 5,068 new cases, up from the 4,425 reported from the previous seven days.
NECN
Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills
Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
The Best Place To Live In New Hampshire
New Hampshire has quite a bit to offer those looking to move, but there's a particular city in the state that offers a great quality of life. Here's more.
These Lucky Lottery Dealers Have Sold the Most $1M Winners in Massachusetts
Massachusetts residents love to gamble. According to Masslottery.com, the Commonwealth's lottery broke records in 2019 hitting an all-time $5.509 billion in revenue, yielding a net profit of $1.104 billion. Between nine games (The Numbers Game, Keno, Jackpot Poker, All or Nothing, Mass Cash, Megabucks Doubler, Lucky for Life, Mega Millions, Powerball) and countless ever-changing scratch tickets, the Bay State's lottery is thriving.
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: December edition
Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. Where are prices climbing? Where are they falling?. Apartment websites agree on one thing: Rents are cooling off in Boston. Zumper has Boston tied with San Francisco for second in its rankings of the most expensive rental markets in the country. Last month, Boston held that title alone, behind only New York City. It’s one of the only times when Boston is happy to come in second place to New York.
Baker works to close ‘The Last Mile’
The Last Mile. it refers to the final communities in the state who didn't have access to broadband, until now.
Gov.-elect Maura Healey transition teams start meeting with inauguration in January
As Gov.-elect Maura Healey basked in the royal limelight this week while welcoming the prince and princess of Wales to Boston, her transition saw new momentum as recently tapped policy committees dived into their time-sensitive assignments. Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll announced Monday an influential slate of experts, advocates...
10 Things You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away in Maine
Believe it or not, Maine is one of the best states in the country when it comes to recycling and proper disposal of trash. But that doesn't mean everyone understands or knows what exactly they're trying to recycle or toss in the trash. There's actually a handful of items that...
This Is The Best Pie In Massachusetts
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Massachusetts.
NH Ranked as One of the Least Stressed States in the Country
With all that's happening in the world and the obstacles life throws our way, it's safe to say that most of us are stressed out in one way or another. Wallet Hub conducted a survey in which they used a comprehensive 41-category system to rank states based on how stressed they are, with #1 being the most stressed and #50 the least.
The Sale Of Alcohol Is Still Illegal In These 8 Massachusetts Towns
Sports betting is now legal in Massachusetts and is the latest "vice" to become so since the retail sale of cannabis did in 2016. I always say, it's the like the government sort of said, "OK, fine", since its demand was too high to overlook. Yes, sports betting is legal...
wgbh.org
Why Gov. Baker's Fells Acres pardon push is so controversial
As Governor Charlie Baker wraps up his second and last term in the Corner Office, he's making headlines — and raising some hackles — by calling for pardons in the Fells Acres child sex-abuse case, which led to multiple convictions in the 1980s, but also left lingering questions about whether justice had actually been served.
These Are 20 of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New Hampshire
Do you gravitate towards the classics, like chicken or veggie fried rice, or perhaps lo mein? How about some delicious sweet and sour chicken? Maybe you love splitting a pu pu platter with friends. Then there's the unbeatable experience of hot pot, which this writer enjoyed for the first time a few weeks ago. The options are endless, and it's hard to go wrong.
Visiting Acadia National Park in Maine Could Soon Cost You More Money
In just the last several years, Acadia National Park has gone from a quiet respite tucked away in Maine to drawing crowds that rival the opening of Disney World. But visitors already planning their trips to the extremely popular national park may encounter something new in 2023: a higher entrance fee.
Massachusetts Continues to Struggle with an Alarming Public Health Crisis
Massachusetts residents continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Even in December 2022, there are many folks throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires that are having trouble making ends meet. Price inflation in grocery items doesn't help matters nor does the rising cost of heat along with the constant struggle of trying to find affordable housing especially close to work. In the Berkshires, organizations like Construct Inc. and the Community Development of South Berkshire (CDCSB) are continuing to secure local dwellings that they can turn into affordable, workforce and apartment housing. These efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.
Maine Family Moves to Las Vegas and Immediately Regrets It After U-Haul is Stolen
A little over a week ago, Mainers Adam, Melissa Bair, and their six children packed up and moved everything they had from Maine to Las Vegas. The family loaded up a Ford Expedition and a U-Haul, and planned to start a new chapter of their lives in Vegas. What they did not know was just how soon they would miss Maine, and why.
This Fancy $80,000 Electric Car is Only Sold in 12 States, Including New Hampshire
The California emissions law bans the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by the year 2035. Many states have followed suit, including the New England states of Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Connecticut. This is the beginning of the rush to get electric vehicles out into the public, but it's not that easy.
2022’s best places to work in Mass., according to Boston Globe Magazine
Companies that ranked highly merged flexibility in the workplace with many types of support for employees. Each year, Boston Globe Magazine evaluates hundreds of employers to decide which companies are providing the best work environment for their Massachusetts employees. In its 15th year, the magazine said employers that ranked highly...
This Massachusetts Lake Has The Longest Name Ever
We all remember the first time we heard the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Ahh yes, one of the most memorable parts of the iconic movie "Mary Poppins". The made up word the kids loved to say back in the day was 34 letters long. What Is The Longest Word In The English...
WBUR
2 Mass. House races to be decided by hand recounts
Massachusetts plans to conduct hand recounts for two House elections decided by narrow margins, Secretary of State William Galvin's office announced Wednesday. In the 2nd Essex District, Republican Leonard Mirra led Democrat Kristin E. Kassner by just 10 votes in the initial tally done on machines. There were 23,509 votes cast overall.
103.7 WCYY
Portland, ME
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT
WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine and New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wcyy.com
Comments / 0