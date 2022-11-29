ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno State men’s rugby club wins 7s conference championship

The Fresno State men’s rugby club won its first 7s conference championship after winning a national championship, through limited resources and funding. Unlike other sports at the university, rugby is not an NCAA covered sport because it is a club sport. This means there are no scholarships for playing, but team members said they are playing for the love of the game.
FRESNO, CA
Bulldog standout: Jordan Campbell

Earlier this season, Fresno State Men’s Basketball Head Coach Justin Hutson noted that the experience from returning players would be the key to the team’s success this season. Included in that group is returning senior guard Jordan Campbell, who has helped lead his team during this pre season....
FRESNO, CA

