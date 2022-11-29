ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WHEREISTHEBUZZ

Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter Become the #1 Black Owned Franchise in New Development Expansion Deal with Bojangles

Top Music Executive Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter ink development deal with restaurant franchise Bojangles. Coach K who is responsible for Hip Hop stars Lil Baby, Migos, City Girls, and more partnered with Mel Carter who just recently launched his label, Second Estate Records under Warner Music. Prior, Carter served as the SVP of A&R for Republic Records.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

How to get free MARTA rides this holiday season

ATLANTA — Public transportation is about to get a little more festive in metro Atlanta. Starting Saturday, people who catch a ride on MARTA's holiday buses can get to their destination for free. The transportation authority will debut its holiday buses during its Season on the Square celebration Saturday...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

FDA may soon allow gay men to donate blood

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The Food and Drug Administration announced they’ll likely start allowing sexually active gay men to give blood. The FDA says recent research has them leaning toward ending the current ban that is aimed at stopping the spread of HIV and AIDs. Over the years, many experts and activists have criticized this measure as broad and misguided.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

The Best Dishes Eater Atlanta Ate in November

Eater Atlanta’s editor and contributors spend every week dining out at multiple restaurants and pop-ups in search of the next great bite or cocktail. Some meals and drinks are definitely better than others and deserve a shoutout. Below are the best dishes Eater’s editor ate in November. The...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Contractor abandons house rebuild, owner sleeps in car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Losing your home to a fire is devastating. But for a DeKalb County man, believe it or not, it got worse. He said the contractor got paid, but the house is still a shell. Robert Watts thought he did everything right. After his house fire, he...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
claytoncountyga.gov

News Release: Clayton to Host One-Stop Event for Emergency Rental Assistance

Clayton to Host One-Stop Event for Emergency Rental Assistance. (Clayton County, GA)-The Clayton County Board of Commissioners host a three-day, one stop Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) event to help prevent evictions, December 5, 2022, from 12 – 6 PM and December 6 – 7, 2022, from 10 AM – 6 PM, at the Morrow Center, 1180 Southlake Circle, Suite 100, Morrow, GA 30260. The goal is to expedite the distribution of $6.5 million reallocated in ERAP 2 funds by the end of December 2022. The funding is available to eligible Clayton County residents affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Community gathers for ‘peace walk’ to honor two young boys killed near Atlantic Station

ATLANTA, Ga. — On Friday night, an Atlanta community gathered to call for peace after two young people were shot and killed near Atlantic Station. Six teenagers were shot after a fight near Atlantic Station on Saturday, killing 12-year-old Zyion Charles at the scene and mortally wounding 15-year-old Cameron Jackson, who died at the hospital days later.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Casper on the mend after fending off pack of coyotes in Decatur

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Great Pyrenees livestock dog Casper is still recovering after a violent encounter with a pack of coyotes nearly a month ago in their Laurel Ridge neighborhood in Decatur. “I can’t even explain how good it is to see him right now because I felt...
DECATUR, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Toy drives and giveaways happening in the metro Atlanta area

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are several toy drives and giveaways happening in the metro Atlanta area ahead of the Christmas holiday season. When: December 23 from 2 - 4 p.m. Where: Hinson Family Life Center Shiloh SDA Church 810 Church Street SE Smyrna. What: The annual Community...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Massive 100-year-old tree destroys house in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A massive tree came crashing down directly on top of a house in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood causing severe damage. It happened shortly after 8:00 a.m. Friday on Mentelle Drive not far from Midtown High School. No one was home and the house was waiting to be rented after the homeowners’ recent move out of state.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Platinum Beauty Bar and Spa opens in Conyers

CONYERS — Rockdale County Board of Commissioners Chairman Oz Nesbitt and other county officials were on hand Thursday for the ribbon-cutting at Platinum Beauty Bar and Spa, an all-inclusive spa resort at 1990 Old Parker Road. The two-story building consists of a beauty parlor, a dining room, exclusive spa...
CONYERS, GA

