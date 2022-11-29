Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itBLK PespectiveAtlanta, GA
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersStone Mountain, GA
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Waffle House Is Too Legit to Close – EverSteven DoyleAtlanta, GA
Henry County Daily Herald
Hampton ice cream shop receives national honor for unique seasonal flavors
HAMPTON — As a local ice cream shop in Hampton introduced three new seasonal tastes to its growing menu last month it became a welcome surprise not only for customers, but also the owners. The Welcome Home Creamery and Coffee shop located at 22 East Main St. in Hampton...
Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter Become the #1 Black Owned Franchise in New Development Expansion Deal with Bojangles
Top Music Executive Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter ink development deal with restaurant franchise Bojangles. Coach K who is responsible for Hip Hop stars Lil Baby, Migos, City Girls, and more partnered with Mel Carter who just recently launched his label, Second Estate Records under Warner Music. Prior, Carter served as the SVP of A&R for Republic Records.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Couple who gave birth at metro Atlanta McDonald’s restroom return for baby shower
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It was last Wednesday when Alandria Worthy was having contractions and was on her way to the hospital to give birth. She had to use the restroom so she stopped at the closest McDonald’s to do so and that is when baby Nandi decided to make her way into the world.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Facebook group leads Atlanta families to free gifts, decor, and food for holidays
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Before spending hundreds of dollars on gifts, décor, and food for the holiday season, some families in the Atlanta metro area say you can probably find exactly what you want without spending a dime. The Atlanta-based Facebook group “Gift It Forward” connects people...
How to get free MARTA rides this holiday season
ATLANTA — Public transportation is about to get a little more festive in metro Atlanta. Starting Saturday, people who catch a ride on MARTA's holiday buses can get to their destination for free. The transportation authority will debut its holiday buses during its Season on the Square celebration Saturday...
atlantanewsfirst.com
FDA may soon allow gay men to donate blood
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The Food and Drug Administration announced they’ll likely start allowing sexually active gay men to give blood. The FDA says recent research has them leaning toward ending the current ban that is aimed at stopping the spread of HIV and AIDs. Over the years, many experts and activists have criticized this measure as broad and misguided.
atlantanewsfirst.com
5 Atlanta youths move into their own apartments after living on the streets
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - From unhoused to homebound! Five Atlanta youths are moving into their very first apartments today! They have overcome so much to get the keys to their own space. KJ Kegler is 23 years old. She spent her childhood in group homes, and years after,...
Clayton County offering residents computer training courses
Clayton County’s Office of Digital Equity is offering residents of the south metro Atlanta community free training on na...
Eater
The Best Dishes Eater Atlanta Ate in November
Eater Atlanta’s editor and contributors spend every week dining out at multiple restaurants and pop-ups in search of the next great bite or cocktail. Some meals and drinks are definitely better than others and deserve a shoutout. Below are the best dishes Eater’s editor ate in November. The...
fox5atlanta.com
Contractor abandons house rebuild, owner sleeps in car
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Losing your home to a fire is devastating. But for a DeKalb County man, believe it or not, it got worse. He said the contractor got paid, but the house is still a shell. Robert Watts thought he did everything right. After his house fire, he...
claytoncountyga.gov
News Release: Clayton to Host One-Stop Event for Emergency Rental Assistance
Clayton to Host One-Stop Event for Emergency Rental Assistance. (Clayton County, GA)-The Clayton County Board of Commissioners host a three-day, one stop Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) event to help prevent evictions, December 5, 2022, from 12 – 6 PM and December 6 – 7, 2022, from 10 AM – 6 PM, at the Morrow Center, 1180 Southlake Circle, Suite 100, Morrow, GA 30260. The goal is to expedite the distribution of $6.5 million reallocated in ERAP 2 funds by the end of December 2022. The funding is available to eligible Clayton County residents affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Popular metro Atlanta Chick-fil-A location to undergo $3 million remodel
ATLANTA — A busy metro Atlanta Chick-fil-A location will soon be torn down and rebuilt, according to a company news release. The Chick-fil-A Peachtree at Collier across from Piedmont Atlanta Hospital will begin a $3 million remodel early next year. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Community gathers for ‘peace walk’ to honor two young boys killed near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA, Ga. — On Friday night, an Atlanta community gathered to call for peace after two young people were shot and killed near Atlantic Station. Six teenagers were shot after a fight near Atlantic Station on Saturday, killing 12-year-old Zyion Charles at the scene and mortally wounding 15-year-old Cameron Jackson, who died at the hospital days later.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Casper on the mend after fending off pack of coyotes in Decatur
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Great Pyrenees livestock dog Casper is still recovering after a violent encounter with a pack of coyotes nearly a month ago in their Laurel Ridge neighborhood in Decatur. “I can’t even explain how good it is to see him right now because I felt...
Popular Atlanta Pizzeria To Close This Month
It has been apart of the city for over 26 years.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Toy drives and giveaways happening in the metro Atlanta area
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are several toy drives and giveaways happening in the metro Atlanta area ahead of the Christmas holiday season. When: December 23 from 2 - 4 p.m. Where: Hinson Family Life Center Shiloh SDA Church 810 Church Street SE Smyrna. What: The annual Community...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Massive 100-year-old tree destroys house in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A massive tree came crashing down directly on top of a house in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood causing severe damage. It happened shortly after 8:00 a.m. Friday on Mentelle Drive not far from Midtown High School. No one was home and the house was waiting to be rented after the homeowners’ recent move out of state.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Platinum Beauty Bar and Spa opens in Conyers
CONYERS — Rockdale County Board of Commissioners Chairman Oz Nesbitt and other county officials were on hand Thursday for the ribbon-cutting at Platinum Beauty Bar and Spa, an all-inclusive spa resort at 1990 Old Parker Road. The two-story building consists of a beauty parlor, a dining room, exclusive spa...
Atlanta restores William Bagley’s Name to Buckhead Park
The city of Atlanta is restoring the historical name of Bagley Park on Pharr Road....
