Enfield man killed in 7-vehicle crash that closed section of I-84 in West Hartford, police say
WEST HARTFORD — One person was killed in a crash involving seven vehicles on Interstate 84 Monday morning, state police said. Gary Michael Carter, 58, of Enfield, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police. He would have turned 59 Tuesday. Five other people involved in the...
Alders Honor Family Of Firefighter Killed In Highway Crash
A month after a car struck and killed 27-year-old firefighter Thomas Mieles on the I‑91 highway, the Board of Alders honored his service to the city with citations issued to the late Fair Havener’s family members. That recognition took place Monday night during the latest regular bimonthly meeting...
Newington police: Hartford man tried to discard gun while fleeing crash scene
NEWINGTON — While a Hartford man was attempting to flee the scene of a crash Monday evening, he had tried to discard a handgun with an extended magazine, police said. The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Xander Estremera, is the subject of two protective orders, prohibiting him from possessing a firearm or ammunition, Newington police said Tuesday.
Bridgeport fire sends 3 people, including child, to hospital, official says
BRIDGEPORT — Two adults and one child were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation early Monday, after a fire broke out in a residential and commercial building on Wood Avenue. The fire occurred near the Norman Street intersection in the second-floor apartment of a two-story building consisting of...
I-84 East re-opened in Danbury after tractor trailer crash
DANBURY — A portion of Interstate 84 east closed this Sunday after a tractor trailer overturned and spilled a load onto the highway, according to fire and state officials. Danbury firefighters, along with emergency medical technicians and state police, responded to the crash soon after 2:30 p.m., officials said on Facebook.
Warrant: Naugatuck man hitched rides and used other people's phones while on run after killing daughter
NAUGATUCK — Christopher Francisquini, accused of killing and mutilating his 11-month-old daughter, sought the help of old friends and strangers to avoid capture while on the run for two weeks after the homicide, an arrest warrant said. Before police announced he was wanted in his daughter's killing, a stranger...
South Norwalk is among 7 CT neighborhoods picked for climate study. Here's what it means.
NORWALK — The South Norwalk neighborhood is one of seven communities in New Haven and Fairfield counties chosen by the state for climate mitigation planning. In the first meeting of the recently formed Resilient South Norwalk Steering Committee, local leaders and state project managers outlined the city's involvement in the Resilient Connecticut program.
Ninety Nine Restaurants abrupt closings in Connecticut prompt call for investigation
Connecticut State Sen. Matthew Lesser wants officials with the state Department of Labor to investigate whether the Ninety Nine Restaurant chain violated any state or federal laws by closing without any advanced notice. Lesser, who is a Democrat from Middletown, said Thursday in a Facebook post that he had requested...
Bridgeport man pleads guilty in Fairfield home invasion
BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport man, accused of forcing his way into the home of a Fairfield woman and robbing her at knifepoint, is facing 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to the charges against him. Guilherme Lima-DaSilva, 41, of Houston Street, pleaded guilty to home invasion, first-degree robbery,...
With Danbury Super 8 homeless shelter set to close, city to reopen 20 emergency beds at New Street
DANBURY — A former hotel that has served as a homeless shelter for over two years may be required to shut its doors at the end of the month, forcing clients to relocate to a smaller facility reopening downtown. The COVID-19 emergency orders enacted by Gov. Ned Lamont that...
Manor in Greenwich with access to three waterfalls listed for $4.4M
GREENWICH — Built in 1903, the home located on 546 Lake Ave. has both old charm and modern amenities. From the outside, the picturesque home is decorated with a red tile roof and layered with stone influenced by the Arts-and-Crafts style, according to the listing agent Mary Jones. However,...
Granby man, former Hartford CFO, embezzled $433K from company, feds say
GRANBY — A Granby man was sentenced to 18 months in prison Friday after using company funds to pay for more than $433,000 in personal expenses, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. David McManus, 57, previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion, officials said in...
New Fairfield vets to hold Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony
NEW FAIRFIELD — The New Fairfield Veterans Association will hold a ceremony Wednesday to honor the lives lost 81 years ago in the attack on Pearl Harbor. National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day falls on Dec. 7, the day in 1941 when the Imperial Japanese Navy led a surprise military strike on the U.S. naval base in Honolulu and other locations in what was then the Territory of Hawaii.
Faith's Toy Drive for Yale New Haven Children's Hospital and Toy Closet promises to be biggest yet
MADISON — Barbie dolls, stuffed animals, art supplies, footballs, stress balls and board games are piling up in Faith and Lisa Tremblay’s living room. These 400 toys are the initial contributions to Faith’s Holiday Toy Drive and will benefit the Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital Toy Closet & Child Life Program.
Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
The Darien Junior Football League’s eighth-grade White team captured an FCFL championship on Nov. 19. The team, coached by Andy Grant, was 11-1 this fall and shut out Westport 27-0 in the title game.
Taking a pie in the face for charity — pie wars raises money for Branford’s Community Dining Room
GUILFORD — At 3:02 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at The Marketplace, the Andriole Group’s Charlie Andriole dramatically opened his checkbook. Someone handed him a pen. The crowd of 30 audibly gasped. “Hail Mary,” his colleague Rob DeLucca called out, shaking his head. The occasion: the Pie...
Ridgefield schools to add security director for $110K a year
RIDGEFIELD — The local public schools are hiring nine school security officers and aim to create a new security director position in the wake of a year-long study of school safety. The school system is shifting from a security guard model to a school security officer model, and Superintendent...
