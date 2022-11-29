NEW FAIRFIELD — The New Fairfield Veterans Association will hold a ceremony Wednesday to honor the lives lost 81 years ago in the attack on Pearl Harbor. National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day falls on Dec. 7, the day in 1941 when the Imperial Japanese Navy led a surprise military strike on the U.S. naval base in Honolulu and other locations in what was then the Territory of Hawaii.

