ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
darientimes.com

Newington police: Hartford man tried to discard gun while fleeing crash scene

NEWINGTON — While a Hartford man was attempting to flee the scene of a crash Monday evening, he had tried to discard a handgun with an extended magazine, police said. The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Xander Estremera, is the subject of two protective orders, prohibiting him from possessing a firearm or ammunition, Newington police said Tuesday.
NEWINGTON, CT
darientimes.com

I-84 East re-opened in Danbury after tractor trailer crash

DANBURY — A portion of Interstate 84 east closed this Sunday after a tractor trailer overturned and spilled a load onto the highway, according to fire and state officials. Danbury firefighters, along with emergency medical technicians and state police, responded to the crash soon after 2:30 p.m., officials said on Facebook.
DANBURY, CT
darientimes.com

South Norwalk is among 7 CT neighborhoods picked for climate study. Here's what it means.

NORWALK — The South Norwalk neighborhood is one of seven communities in New Haven and Fairfield counties chosen by the state for climate mitigation planning. In the first meeting of the recently formed Resilient South Norwalk Steering Committee, local leaders and state project managers outlined the city's involvement in the Resilient Connecticut program.
NORWALK, CT
darientimes.com

Bridgeport man pleads guilty in Fairfield home invasion

BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport man, accused of forcing his way into the home of a Fairfield woman and robbing her at knifepoint, is facing 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to the charges against him. Guilherme Lima-DaSilva, 41, of Houston Street, pleaded guilty to home invasion, first-degree robbery,...
FAIRFIELD, CT
darientimes.com

Manor in Greenwich with access to three waterfalls listed for $4.4M

GREENWICH — Built in 1903, the home located on 546 Lake Ave. has both old charm and modern amenities. From the outside, the picturesque home is decorated with a red tile roof and layered with stone influenced by the Arts-and-Crafts style, according to the listing agent Mary Jones. However,...
GREENWICH, CT
darientimes.com

Granby man, former Hartford CFO, embezzled $433K from company, feds say

GRANBY — A Granby man was sentenced to 18 months in prison Friday after using company funds to pay for more than $433,000 in personal expenses, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. David McManus, 57, previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion, officials said in...
GRANBY, CT
darientimes.com

New Fairfield vets to hold Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony

NEW FAIRFIELD — The New Fairfield Veterans Association will hold a ceremony Wednesday to honor the lives lost 81 years ago in the attack on Pearl Harbor. National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day falls on Dec. 7, the day in 1941 when the Imperial Japanese Navy led a surprise military strike on the U.S. naval base in Honolulu and other locations in what was then the Territory of Hawaii.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
darientimes.com

Ridgefield schools to add security director for $110K a year

RIDGEFIELD — The local public schools are hiring nine school security officers and aim to create a new security director position in the wake of a year-long study of school safety. The school system is shifting from a security guard model to a school security officer model, and Superintendent...
RIDGEFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy