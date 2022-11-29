Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville native stars in Dolly Parton Christmas movie, a stepping stone in his acting career
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Joseph Yang followed his dream to become an actor and performer, landing him a role in Dolly Parton’s new movie “Mountain Magic Christmas.”. In the movie, Yang plays a side character named Woody, but he has landed lead roles in other movies...
clarksvillenow.com
Nostalgia keeps cooking at Kelly’s Big Burger as new owners add barbecue, catering | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Since 1964, Kelly’s Big Burger downtown on Riverside Drive has been serving burgers in all combinations along with hot, crispy crinkle-cut fries and other classic favorites. Recently, the establishment was sold to brothers Jeremy and Chad Bryant, who are working to keep the...
lite987whop.com
Freedom, Indian Hills Elementary schools earn Energy Star certification
Freedom Elementary and Indians Hills Elementary schools have earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star certification in energy performance. According to a news release from the Christian County Public School System, this is the third year in a row and fourth time overall for Freedom Elementary to win the designation, while it’s the second consecutive year for Indian Hills and the third time overall. Energy Star certified buildings and plants are verified to perform in the top 25 percent of buildings nationwide, based on weather-normalized source energy use that takes into account occupancy, hours of operation, and other key metrics.
lite987whop.com
Charles Richard Maddux, Sr.
(88, Pembroke) Private services will be heard at a later date. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home in Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
Tennessee Couple In Disbelief After Winning Huge Lottery Prize
"We have dreamed about winning, but never something this big."
wkyufm.org
Local NAACP chapter won't join protest against Emmett Till accuser now living in Bowling Green
The Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP says it won’t participate in a protest this weekend seeking justice for Emmett Till. The 14-year-old African-American teen from Chicago was abducted, tortured, and murdered after allegedly whistling at a white woman in a Mississippi grocery store in 1955. Till was visiting relatives in the Magnolia State when the incident occurred.
Squirrel knocks out power to one-third of Tennessee company's customers
Utility officials in a Tennessee town said nearly one-third of customers lost power when a squirrel came into contact with substation equipment.
Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only
Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. On December 1 and December 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CT, residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee will be able to sing Christmas carols alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and the resort’s caroling quartet at the Magnolia Portico, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville.
lite987whop.com
Clark Dean Moshier
(Age 68, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life will be Friday December 9th at 5pmat Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday from 4pm till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
wkdzradio.com
Full Day Of Pre-Parade Activities Planned For Cadiz
There will be plenty of activities taking place Saturday before the Cadiz Christmas Parade ranging from food to crafts and ice skating. Cadiz Main Street Director Janelle Nichols says ice skating will return Saturday from 9 to 3 in the former IGA parking lot on Spring Street. Nichols says there...
clarksvillenow.com
Roxy Regional Theatre funding challenged over accusations against executive director
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – City Council members will vote this week on an ordinance that would remove city funding from the Roxy Regional Theatre. The ordinance cites complaints of a hostile work environment involving theater director Ryan Bowie. Allegations listed in the ordinance include racism, workplace bullying, retaliation, inappropriate touching, assault, sexual harassment, stalking and inappropriate relationships with actors.
lite987whop.com
Trenton, Guthrie, Cadiz to host Christmas parades, festivities this weekend
Trenton, Guthrie and Cadiz will all hold their Christmas parades Saturday. Christmas in Cadiz will feature a full day of activities before the nighttime parade at 6 p.m. Cadiz United Methodist Church will host a Christmas Bazaar from 9 until 3 and Mrs. Claus will host a cookie and candy bazaar starting at noon at the Cadiz Baptist Church Annex. There will be free ice skating with skates provided at the junk fest lot in west Cadiz from 9 until 3.
lite987whop.com
Ground broken for future spec building in Trigg County
Ground was broken Wednesday morning on International Drive in Trigg County, as they prepare for construction of a new speculative building there. The 100,000 square foot facility that will one day call that industrial park home is designed to be move-in ready for potential industries, similar to the one built in Christian County that recently became home to Elevate Windows and Doors, LLC. Emily Jones with the Tennessee Valley Authority says this investment shows that Trigg County is committed to a successful future.
lite987whop.com
Roosevelt Bacon
(Age 94) Graveside service will be Tuesday December 6th at 12noon at Little Mill Cemetery in Trigg County. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10am till 11am at Gamble Funeral Home.
lite987whop.com
Unemployment up in all nine Pennyrile counties in October
Unemployment was up from September to October in all nine Pennyrile counties. Christian County’s jobless rate was 4.9 percent, up from 4.5 in September and down from 5.5 percent one year ago. It represented 1,220 people who were looking for work and unable to find it. Todd County maintains...
$40M Tennessee incentive for battery cathode plant approved
A Tennessee panel on Monday approved a $40 million state economic incentive for a company that plans to invest $3.2 billion to develop a cathode materials plant for electric vehicle batteries.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Speedway fills track with Drive-Thru Christmas Lights display | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The annual Drive-Thru Christmas Lights are waiting for you at the Clarksville Speedway & Fairgrounds, 1600 Needmore Road, through Jan. 1. The display includes over 1 mile of more than 3 million lights you can enjoy from the comfort of your car. Admission is...
wkdzradio.com
Michael Thompson Seeking District Four School Board Seat
Hopkinsville Attorney Michael Thompson is throwing his name in the pool for the District Four Christian County Board of Education seat. Thompson tells the News Edge he has submitted his application for district four vacancy created by the resignation by Mike Walker. Thompson has been practicing law for thirteen years.
College Heights Herald
Graves-Gilbert Clinic leaving campus
Graves-Gilbert Clinic, which currently operates WKU Health Services, will be leaving campus effective Dec. 9. The contract for operating WKU Health Services neared expiration in the spring. The Board of Regents will vote on a new contract before the end of the year, according to a statement from Jace Lux, director of media relations and university spokesperson.
lite987whop.com
Ollie Henderson Jr
(Age 70) Funeral service will be Monday December 5th at 1pm at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 12noon till the service hour at Gamble Funeral Home.
