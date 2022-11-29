Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:00 p.m. EST
Nevada toad in geothermal power fight gets endangered status. RENO, Nev. (AP) — A tiny Nevada toad at the center of a legal battle over a geothermal project has officially been declared an endangered species after U.S. wildlife officials temporarily listed it on a rarely-used emergency basis last spring. The Fish and Wildilfe Service said in a formal rule published Friday that the Dixie Valley toad is at risk of extinction primarily due to the approval and commencement of geothermal development” about 100 miles east of Reno. Other threats to the quarter-sized amphibian include groundwater pumping, agriculture, climate change, disease and predation from bullfrogs. The temporary listing in April marked only the second time in 20 years the agency had taken such emergency action.
Citrus County Chronicle
Nebraska man gets prison for leaving noose for coworker
LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — A former employee at the Oriental Trading Co. has been sentenced to prison for leaving a noose on a floor scrubber that a Black colleague was set to use. The Nebraska U.S. Attorney's office said Bruce Quinn, 66, was sentenced Friday to four months...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l VA initiated search for expanded CBOC encouraging
VA exploring new outpatient clinic options. An opportunity that must not be lost. Within the Veterans Administration (VA) health care system, the Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) is the linchpin for the care of our nation’s veterans.
Citrus County Chronicle
UConn opens Big East play with 98-53 victory over Providence
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Lou Lopez Senechal and Aubrey Griffin scored 18 points apiece and No. 3 UConn beat Providence 98-53 Friday night in the Big East Conference opener for both teams. Azzi Fudd scored 17 points, Aaliyah Edwards had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Nika Muhl added...
Comments / 0