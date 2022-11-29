ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KICK AM 1530

Now This is Horsepower – Watch 4 Clydesdales Help Pull Semi Out

Clydesdales are majestic and beautiful, big, and powerful so when a semi-truck got stuck in an embankment there was no question that these strong animals could help. Driving in snow stinks, but getting stuck in the snow is a nightmare and I can't even imagine what it's like when you drive a heavy vehicle like a semi. So when a semi got stuck in a snowy embankment that's when the four Clydesdales stepped in. According to countryrebel.com, lucky for the driver he got stuck right next to a farm of Clydesdales.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

A Place to Call Home: Landon

ST. LOUIS — Landon is a reserved 11 year old who is quietly hilarious, which will make you crack just the slyest smile when you talk with him. Landon does not give himself enough credit, reporting he’s “ehh, alright,” but do not let his nonchalant attitude fool you! Landon is an amazing kid and while you have to push a little to get his personality out, you’re going to fall in love when you do. Landon has so many interests that he would fit in most family systems. Landon loves video games, Pokémon, anime, origami and YouTube videos. He enjoys challenging new people to create origami cranes, birds, frogs, fish, boats, and boxes that you have to blow up. He knows just how difficult origami can be so he will always let someone attempt, and fail, before swooping in as the origami guru. While a self-proclaimed homebody, Landon does enjoy being outdoors, going hiking, biking, and hanging out with friends. Landon gets along with children older and younger, and loves family get-togethers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

St. Louis Area Food Bank Share the Holidays

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Area Foodbank supports over 20 counties by way of distributing food to those in need through their network of partner agencies. Year in and year out the non-profit is looking for volunteers, donations, and much more from the community in order to keep their mission alive.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
townandstyle.com

Care & Comfort: Humane Society of Missouri

When it was founded in 1870, the Humane Society of Missouri was dedicated to helping abused and neglected draft horses. Now more than 150 years later, the nonprofit has broadened its mission to advocate for cats, dogs and other domesticated animals, but it still has the same commitment to protecting those in need by offering important care. Along with being the largest provider of adoptable pets in Missouri, it is committed to ending the cycle of abuse and overpopulation through rescue efforts, spay and neuter programs, and educational classes.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

American Made Holiday Shopping at Best Home Furnishings

ST. LOUIS — While you're thinking of shopping local this holiday season - think about stopping by Best Home Furnishings. The furniture store prides themselves on their American Made products, and they are offering great specials for the holidays!. Floor samples are available for immediate pick up or delivery....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Franklin County Humane Society lowers adoption fees in hopes of spurring more adoptions

The Franklin County Humane Society (FCHS) is one of more than 275 animal shelters taking part in the Empty the Shelters — Holiday Hope event, with reduced adoption fees. From Dec. 1 through 11, FCHS will offer $25 adoption fees for all cats and kittens, as well as dogs over a year old, according to a news release. As a bonus, you can adopt a second cat for free.
KSDK

City Museum Weirdly Wonderful Holidays

ST. LOUIS — Now that it's the first of December we are excited to share all the "what-to-do's" around the city starting at the City Museum where they have a ton of festive events to enjoy the whole month. From Merry Kitschmas at Beatnik Bobs to a Family New...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Thursday: Best books of 2022, chosen by St. Louis librarians

This conversationwill be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. It’s December: What better time to cozy up and open a great new book? Or, perhaps you’re looking for the perfect book to give as a gift this holiday season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Illinois DNR suspects bird flu caused recent death of 300 waterfowl

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — State wildlife officials suspect that bird flu killed at least 300 waterfowl recently found dead at public hunting sites across southern Illinois. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday the wild birds, mostly snow geese, have been found dead at Baldwin Lake, Pyramid State Recreation Area, Rend Lake and Carlyle Lake.
ILLINOIS STATE

