KSDK
Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Tinsel and Tonic's Holiday Headpieces
ST. LOUIS — This holiday season, our Show Me team wants you to shop local! Every morning, we are featuring a small business to support. Friday’s show, Tinsel and Tonic joined Mary in the Show Me studio to show off their festive headbands. Owner and Designer, Heather Krapf,...
Now This is Horsepower – Watch 4 Clydesdales Help Pull Semi Out
Clydesdales are majestic and beautiful, big, and powerful so when a semi-truck got stuck in an embankment there was no question that these strong animals could help. Driving in snow stinks, but getting stuck in the snow is a nightmare and I can't even imagine what it's like when you drive a heavy vehicle like a semi. So when a semi got stuck in a snowy embankment that's when the four Clydesdales stepped in. According to countryrebel.com, lucky for the driver he got stuck right next to a farm of Clydesdales.
KMOV
‘Worst abuse we’ve ever seen:’ Stray Rescue hoping for big Giving Tuesday following horrific year of animal abuse
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Giving Tuesday is the biggest fundraising day of the year for Stray Rescue St. Louis, which helps thousands of cats and dogs escape neglect every year. However, Cassady Caldwell, C.E.O. of Stray Rescue, said 2022 proved record-setting in all the wrong ways. “I’ve been here for...
KSDK
A Place to Call Home: Landon
ST. LOUIS — Landon is a reserved 11 year old who is quietly hilarious, which will make you crack just the slyest smile when you talk with him. Landon does not give himself enough credit, reporting he’s “ehh, alright,” but do not let his nonchalant attitude fool you! Landon is an amazing kid and while you have to push a little to get his personality out, you’re going to fall in love when you do. Landon has so many interests that he would fit in most family systems. Landon loves video games, Pokémon, anime, origami and YouTube videos. He enjoys challenging new people to create origami cranes, birds, frogs, fish, boats, and boxes that you have to blow up. He knows just how difficult origami can be so he will always let someone attempt, and fail, before swooping in as the origami guru. While a self-proclaimed homebody, Landon does enjoy being outdoors, going hiking, biking, and hanging out with friends. Landon gets along with children older and younger, and loves family get-togethers.
KSDK
St. Louis Area Food Bank Share the Holidays
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Area Foodbank supports over 20 counties by way of distributing food to those in need through their network of partner agencies. Year in and year out the non-profit is looking for volunteers, donations, and much more from the community in order to keep their mission alive.
KSDK
It’s a Miracle on Indiana Ave: Small Change transforms into ‘Miracle STL’ holiday pop-up
ST. LOUIS - It’s a miracle on Indiana Avenue! Small Change cocktail bar has transformed into the very merry holiday themed pop-up, Miracle STL. Dana DiPiazza took Show Me St. Louis viewers on a tour of the temporary tinsel-tavern Friday morning along with owner, Jamie Kilgore. Jamie says her...
townandstyle.com
Care & Comfort: Humane Society of Missouri
When it was founded in 1870, the Humane Society of Missouri was dedicated to helping abused and neglected draft horses. Now more than 150 years later, the nonprofit has broadened its mission to advocate for cats, dogs and other domesticated animals, but it still has the same commitment to protecting those in need by offering important care. Along with being the largest provider of adoptable pets in Missouri, it is committed to ending the cycle of abuse and overpopulation through rescue efforts, spay and neuter programs, and educational classes.
KSDK
American Made Holiday Shopping at Best Home Furnishings
ST. LOUIS — While you're thinking of shopping local this holiday season - think about stopping by Best Home Furnishings. The furniture store prides themselves on their American Made products, and they are offering great specials for the holidays!. Floor samples are available for immediate pick up or delivery....
KSDK
Grinch steals Christmas, hearts with new holiday ‘Freak Shake’ in Union Station
ST. LOUIS - Not only is the Grinch stealing Christmas this holiday season, but he’s stealing hearts too. The Soda Fountain has released the newest holiday sweet treat with a bit of a green twist on the ‘Freak Shake.’. Coated in whipped cream, candy and pop rocks around...
Washington Missourian
Franklin County Humane Society lowers adoption fees in hopes of spurring more adoptions
The Franklin County Humane Society (FCHS) is one of more than 275 animal shelters taking part in the Empty the Shelters — Holiday Hope event, with reduced adoption fees. From Dec. 1 through 11, FCHS will offer $25 adoption fees for all cats and kittens, as well as dogs over a year old, according to a news release. As a bonus, you can adopt a second cat for free.
KSDK
City Museum Weirdly Wonderful Holidays
ST. LOUIS — Now that it's the first of December we are excited to share all the "what-to-do's" around the city starting at the City Museum where they have a ton of festive events to enjoy the whole month. From Merry Kitschmas at Beatnik Bobs to a Family New...
Cosmic Sleighride Offers St. Louis a Futuristic Christmas Lights Show
Visit Santa City and see elves on hoverboards
KSDK
Santa guides STL straight to The North Pole on magical Polar Express experience
ST . LOUIS - Step right up and present your golden ticket to board the Polar Express right from Union Station for the travel journey of a lifetime. The North Pole is not so far away from STL after all with Union Station’s annual Polar Express pop-up returning to pick up more passengers to make even more magical memories.
KSDK
New museum honoring Black women and community center coming to north St. Louis
Members of the AKA's Gamma Omega Chapter are now turning the former home of their national founder's family into a museum. Construction is to begin in the spring.
feastmagazine.com
Know someone with a sweet tooth? Give them one of these 8 tasty treats this holiday season
We all have someone special in our lives who craves the sweet stuff. This season, gift them some great local goodies. Whether it’s a beloved box of chocolates, some marvelous macarons or another captivating confection, here’s your guide to all things sweet within St. Louis. Beautiful bonbons. Bijoux...
KSDK
Health experts warn of 'Tripledemic'
Hospitals in St. Louis are at or near capacity with people suffering from the flu. Here’s how you can protect yourself.
Fundraiser Seeks Support for Khorry Ramey After Father's Execution
Activists have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help Kevin Johnson's daughter cover funeral expenses
ALDI celebrates reopening of Fenton store
Grocery shoppers will soon to enjoy a revamped ALDI store in south St. Louis County.
stlpublicradio.org
Thursday: Best books of 2022, chosen by St. Louis librarians
This conversationwill be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. It’s December: What better time to cozy up and open a great new book? Or, perhaps you’re looking for the perfect book to give as a gift this holiday season.
KSDK
Illinois DNR suspects bird flu caused recent death of 300 waterfowl
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — State wildlife officials suspect that bird flu killed at least 300 waterfowl recently found dead at public hunting sites across southern Illinois. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday the wild birds, mostly snow geese, have been found dead at Baldwin Lake, Pyramid State Recreation Area, Rend Lake and Carlyle Lake.
