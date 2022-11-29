ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

waer.org

The push to raise pay for New York's assigned counsel

Low wages for assigned counsel are causing a backlog in cases in Onondaga county. Local New York State Assemblymember Bill Magnarelli said that the pay offered to assigned counsel to represent children and indigent adults in New York is far below the set counsel rates paid in the federal court system.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Gothamist

NY Assembly investigates Republican member-elect over residency questions

Speaker Carl Heastie (left) says "serious questions have been raised regarding the status of Assemblymember-elect Lester Chang’s eligibility to assume office given the residency requirements for service in the New York State Assembly." The investigation marks a rare instance in which a member-elect’s residency has been officially investigated. [ more › ]
BROOKLYN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Is Running Low On Electricity?

The winter months are upon us in New York State and across the Northeast. As we get ready for mountains of snow and long, cold days, there are some fears that are also mounting in The Empire State. As the laws are changing and the push to go "green" gets...
longisland.com

Attorney General James, NY Drug Enforcement Task Force Take Down Suffolk County Ghost Gun Trafficking Ring

New York Attorney General Letitia James and the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force today announced a 438-count indictment, charging three individuals from a gun trafficking operation that illegally sold 47 firearms, including ghost guns which were shipped to New York and Pennsylvania from various online retailers before being assembled. The indictment, unsealed in Queens County Supreme Court today, charges Devon Smith-Martin, Fritz Pierre-Louis, and Hakeem Solomon with trafficking numerous ghost guns — weapons without serial numbers or other identifying markers — including assault weapons, machine guns, and semiautomatic pistols. The gun trafficking operation also sold rapid-fire modification devices, silencers, high-capacity magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. In total, the investigation led to the recovery of 57 firearms, 51 of which were ghost guns.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WKTV

NYS Health Commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett submits resignation

UTICA, N.Y. -- New York State Health Commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett, who just recently visited Utica on Tuesday submitted her resignation and is returning to the Harvard Chan School of Public Health. Bassett says, it was a very difficult decision and that she's leaving now so the next commissioner can...
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Senator Schumer said Cortland County needs and deserves a modern mental health care facility

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Senator Chuck Schumer is looking to ensure that thousands in Central New York and Cortland are able to get their hands on the mental health care that they deserve. The state of Cortland County’s current mental health facility is quite low as it “lacks basic necessities like broadband, disability accessibility and […]
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Sheriff Hood comments on crime strategy

UTICA, N.Y. — Following a meeting convened by State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-I-C-Rome, along with law enforcement officials to discuss methods, techniques, and resources to address crime concerns and gun violence in communities across the state, Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood also shared his viewpoints related to the law enforcement community.
MADISON COUNTY, NY

