Read full article on original website
Related
Recount in state Senate race between John Mannion and Rebecca Shiroff will continue next week
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The hand recount to determine the winner of the state Senate race between John Mannion and Rebecca Shiroff will continue into next week. The recount in New York’s 50th District is the biggest in Onondaga County history. Mannion entered the recount with a 51-vote lead, small enough to trigger an automatic recount.
No place for nuclear in NY’s clean energy future (Guest Opinion by Joseph J. Heath & Betty Lyons)
Joe Heath has served as General Legal Counsel for the Onondaga Nation since 1982. He was a leader in the effort to ban fracking in New York state. Prior to law school, Heathe served as an officer on nuclear submarines. Betty Lyons is the president and executive director of The...
New York Makes Major Changes To Some Debt Collection Rules
Many people in the Empire State have been saddled with debt over the last few years as the pandemic dragged on. Thanks to some changes that the state government has made, many people may see additional options in dealing with those bills. During her 2022 New York State of the...
New York Governor Hochul Provides a $3 Million Grant for These Residents
New York Governor Kathy Hochul supports migrantsPhoto byTwitter. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced three new grants to assist migrants mainly in New York City. Many of the migrants arrived in part due to Texas Governor Greg Abbott who bused them as they crossed the Texas-Mexican border.
waer.org
The push to raise pay for New York's assigned counsel
Low wages for assigned counsel are causing a backlog in cases in Onondaga county. Local New York State Assemblymember Bill Magnarelli said that the pay offered to assigned counsel to represent children and indigent adults in New York is far below the set counsel rates paid in the federal court system.
New York State Department of Health Commissioner announces resignation
New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett announced she has submitted her resignation effective January 1, 2023.
New York’s Ban On Gas Lawn Equipment Is Getting Closer
New York State is working on banning all gas-powered lawn equipment by 2027 and the process has already started across the Empire State. New York State Senate bill S7462A calls for the end of in-state sales of gas-powered lawn equipment by the year 2027. The process of the bill becoming...
NY Assembly investigates Republican member-elect over residency questions
Speaker Carl Heastie (left) says "serious questions have been raised regarding the status of Assemblymember-elect Lester Chang’s eligibility to assume office given the residency requirements for service in the New York State Assembly." The investigation marks a rare instance in which a member-elect’s residency has been officially investigated. [ more › ]
New York State Is Running Low On Electricity?
The winter months are upon us in New York State and across the Northeast. As we get ready for mountains of snow and long, cold days, there are some fears that are also mounting in The Empire State. As the laws are changing and the push to go "green" gets...
longisland.com
Attorney General James, NY Drug Enforcement Task Force Take Down Suffolk County Ghost Gun Trafficking Ring
New York Attorney General Letitia James and the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force today announced a 438-count indictment, charging three individuals from a gun trafficking operation that illegally sold 47 firearms, including ghost guns which were shipped to New York and Pennsylvania from various online retailers before being assembled. The indictment, unsealed in Queens County Supreme Court today, charges Devon Smith-Martin, Fritz Pierre-Louis, and Hakeem Solomon with trafficking numerous ghost guns — weapons without serial numbers or other identifying markers — including assault weapons, machine guns, and semiautomatic pistols. The gun trafficking operation also sold rapid-fire modification devices, silencers, high-capacity magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. In total, the investigation led to the recovery of 57 firearms, 51 of which were ghost guns.
‘Outrageous, Absurd’ Plan Makes It Cost More To Drive In New York
It might soon cost a lot more to drive in New York State. New Yorkers called this "outrageous" and "absurd." With inflation at or near an all-time high, the last thing most want to hear is higher tolls. Sadly, New York State officials are considering raising prices on the New York State Thruway.
WKTV
NYS Health Commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett submits resignation
UTICA, N.Y. -- New York State Health Commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett, who just recently visited Utica on Tuesday submitted her resignation and is returning to the Harvard Chan School of Public Health. Bassett says, it was a very difficult decision and that she's leaving now so the next commissioner can...
waer.org
Advocates urge Gov. Hochul to choose a new chief judge who will look out for the vulnerable
Governor Kathy Hochul has until the start of the winter holidays to make her mark on New York’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, by choosing a new chief judge. A coalition of criminal justice advocates want Hochul to pick someone who has a background in fighting for the state’s most vulnerable people.
nyfoundling.org
Press Release: Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $82 Million Affordable and Supportive Housing Development in Brownsville
The New York State Office of Homes and Community Renewal released a press release on the opening of the Vital Brookdale apartment complex. This new building – located in Brownsville, Brooklyn – was created as part of the Vital Brookdale initiative in partnership with The Foundling. As Melanie...
Gov. Hochul vetoes anti-fentanyl bill backed by Staten Island pols
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed legislation last week that would have created a state task force focused on combatting the state’s fight against deadly fentanyl. On Wednesday, the governor struck down the bill that State Sen. Diane Savino (D-North Shore/South Brooklyn) and Assemblyman Michael Cusick...
Hudson Valley Doctor Returns To Prison In New York
A Hudson Valley doctor was sentenced for defrauding New York State for a second time. On Wednesday, Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that a former doctor from Dutchess County was sentenced for healthcare fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Former...
Senator Schumer said Cortland County needs and deserves a modern mental health care facility
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Senator Chuck Schumer is looking to ensure that thousands in Central New York and Cortland are able to get their hands on the mental health care that they deserve. The state of Cortland County’s current mental health facility is quite low as it “lacks basic necessities like broadband, disability accessibility and […]
3 Surprising New York Liquor Laws That Baffle Out-of-Towners
The holiday season is in full swing, and for many New Yorkers that means one thing: it's time to stock up on booze. Here's the problem, though; there are some absolutely ridiculous laws in the state if you want to buy the hard stuff. For locals, many of these regulations...
Oneida Dispatch
Sheriff Hood comments on crime strategy
UTICA, N.Y. — Following a meeting convened by State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-I-C-Rome, along with law enforcement officials to discuss methods, techniques, and resources to address crime concerns and gun violence in communities across the state, Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood also shared his viewpoints related to the law enforcement community.
WHEC TV-10
Hochul signs legislation to help make 70% of state’s energy renewable by 2030
ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul was in the North Country on Wednesday to announce new eco-friendly ways to power our communities. She’s signed legislation to make sure that 70% of our energy comes from renewable sources by the year 2030. The governor says these goals to fight climate change are ambitious but they are doable.
Comments / 0