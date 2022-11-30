ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Volcano Is Spraying Lava 200 Feet In The Air, And The Photos Are Incredible

By Kenneth Bachor, David Mack
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DIMhp_0jRZTkXB00

Mauna Loa erupts on Nov. 28, 2022, on the island of Hawaii.

Andrew Richard Hara / Getty Images

Lava hadn’t flowed from the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island for almost four decades, but that all changed late on Sunday night.

The biggest active volcano on earth suddenly began erupting at 11:30 p.m. local time, sending fiery lava into the air and oozing down the volcano’s side.

There had been some signs that an eruption was brewing following a series of earthquakes that began beneath the volcano in September as more magma began pushing upward into the summit reservoir.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MLUUG_0jRZTkXB00

Left: Satellite imagery collected on Nov. 28, 2022, shows the new eruption and long lava flows moving along the northeast rift zone. Right: The same image composited with an overview of the volcano collected on July 15, 2022.

Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

The volcano has erupted 33 times since record-keeping began in 1843, with the most recent prior eruption lasting over three weeks in 1984. Some of those lava flows made it within 4.5 miles of Hilo, the island's biggest town.

This time, there doesn’t yet appear to be a risk to residents or homes on the island, according to updates from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory . The flow is concentrated on the northeast side or “rift zone,” which is less steep than the volcano’s other side, so it will be a while before the slow-moving lava potentially poses a threat to structures.

Residents, though, have been advised to stay alert, especially given that volcanic gas and ash, as well as very fine stands of molten lava known as Pele’s hair , can be carried downwind.

With some of the volcano fissures sending sprays of lava up to 200 feet in the air, photos from the scene have been fairly incredible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33jGxp_0jRZTkXB00
Andrew Richard Hara / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0suMwY_0jRZTkXB00
Marco Garcia / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yj30h_0jRZTkXB00
Andrew Richard Hara / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zrxcO_0jRZTkXB00
Andrew Richard Hara / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LOTeo_0jRZTkXB00
Andrew Richard Hara / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dvOrO_0jRZTkXB00
Marco Garcia / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c17QJ_0jRZTkXB00
Caleb Jones / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X20jE_0jRZTkXB00
Andrew Richard Hara / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MUsoo_0jRZTkXB00
Ronit Fahl / AFP via Getty Images

Comments / 11

Steve
2d ago

these two volcanoes give off 100 times more the carbon emissions than all humanity does in a year.. What good is it to ban gas engines? . It's a micro drop in the bucket. . A scam.

Reply
13
Sunshine Adams
2d ago

Satan's home getting ready for him and his followers don't be deceived accept Jesus as your Lord and Savior while you still can

Reply(1)
5
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

