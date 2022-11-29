ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Doctor Accused Of Raping Sedated Patients Found Dead In A Ditch

A Florida doctor accused of raping two female patients while they were sedated was found dead in a ditch near his home. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested last week and charged with two counts of sexual battery to a physically helpless person. Authorities said they received two complaints from...
Where Is Ben Weinstein From 'My Unorthodox Life' Now? All About Batsheva Haart's Ex-Husband

The second drama-filled season of My Unorthodox Life just dropped on Netflix and there are some big changes afoot in the world of fashion mogul Julia Haart. For one, Julia is going through an intense separation and then divorce from her former husband, Silvio Scaglia—and so is her daughter, Batsheva Haart. In fact, there's a really sweet scene in the first episode where Julia climbs into bed with Batsheva while Silvio is moving out of their Manhattan penthouse. The two discuss how weird it is to no longer wear their (massive) wedding rings.
Seeing 'The Writing On The Wall': Big-Name Personalities Attempting To Flee CNN As Chris Licht's Takeover Leaves Staffers In Disarray

Big-name personalities are attempting to flee CNN amid Chris Licht's network shakeup, RadarOnline.com has learned after the new CEO outlined changes that can be anticipated as hundreds of staffers are laid off as part of a wider effort to cut costs. The newshounds have been on the hunt for possible work opportunities elsewhere, an insider dished. "They're seeing the writing on the wall and are desperate to salvage their careers and get new gigs as their current network crumbles in the ratings."Sources said Licht caused a stir when he confirmed job cuts were imminent, causing some to question whether or...

