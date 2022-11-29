ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Giants holding second Legacy Game in nod to past

Carl Banks looked out at the Giants’ throwback uniform, the red-painted end zones and the vintage scoreboard displays and lost his equilibrium for a moment. The game against the Bears on Oct. 2 was the first of two Legacy Games at MetLife Stadium presented as part of a special platform around the NFL undertaken by the Giants’ marketing team. The second will be Sunday against Washington, when arguably the franchise’s biggest “lunch-pail game” rivalry during the 1980s era will be celebrated. “It gives you goose bumps,” said Banks, who won Super Bowls with the Giants in 1986 and 1990 and now is...
thecomeback.com

Joe Montana gets brutally honest about Deshaun Watson

Quarterback Deshaun Watson will start on the road Sunday for the Cleveland Browns against his old team, the Houston Texans. It will be Watson’s first start after serving a 12-game suspension to start the season for repeated sexual misconduct with over two dozen massage therapists. Only time will tell how Watson looks in his old stomping grounds, but four-time Super Bowl champion Joe Montana (seen above in 2019) predicts Watson will be average.
The Spun

Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff

Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
