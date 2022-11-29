Read full article on original website
Ashton Kutcher Shares More Details About Terrifying Battle With Rare-Life Threatening Disease — Watch
Ashton Kutcher is ready to tell-all about his battle with a life-threatening disease. In Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old sits down with his brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has had a heart transplant, for the first time. In the trailer, the No Strings Attached star discussed what it was like for him to go through that harrowing time period. "I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see," the actor recalled. "When you have this face-to-face with death, you instantly lock into, 'What are you doing with today?'"The series, which...
T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach
As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
Katherine Heigl says she ‘never saw’ daughter Naleigh after adoption
Katherine Heigl has reflected on trying to balance motherhood with work.The 27 Dresses actor opened up about how difficult it was to get time away from filming Grey’s Anatomy to bond with her newly adopted daughter at the time, Naleigh, who is now 13.Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted Naleigh in 2009. The baby came from South Korea and was just nine months old when she became part of the actor’s family.In a recent appearance on The View, Heigl said: “Naleigh came to us at nine months, and three days later, I got on a plane and went...
Gizmodo
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
It’s been almost five years since one of the biggest film franchises in modern history graced the big screen—but it’s back, and this time it’s a beast. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is coming on June 9, 2023, and Paramount just released the first teaser trailer.
Gizmodo
Disney Will Close Splash Mountain Next Month For Its Princess and the Frog Overhaul
A new Princess and the Frog attraction is closer to becoming a wish come true at Disney Parks. According to the company, the re-theme will begin with the closure of the flume ride’s current Splash Mountain incarnation on January 23 at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, making way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
Gizmodo
The Best Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Streaming in December 2022
Some of the titles come to streaming this month. Image: Disney, Paramount, Warner Bros, Netflix, Shudder. Welcome back to io9's monthly Nerd’s Watch, where we pare down the enormous lists of new films and television shows arriving on all your favorite streaming services into the sci-fi, fantasy, and horror titles we think you’ll like most.
Gizmodo
James Cameron Doesn't Care What You Think of Avatar 2, He Knows You'll Watch It
James Cameron knew everything about his Avatar sequels was going to be epic. The stories, the effects, even the sheer number of them. He also predicted that the first sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, would be about three hours long and made Fox agree to it long before Disney bought the company. He’s a confident man—and in an excellent new profile, he shows it, with a ton of new information about the films, and just an all-time mic drop quote.
Gizmodo
Gift the Reflection of Royalty With This Enchanting Mulan Loungefly Bag
This holiday season Loungefly adds more fairytale glimmer to its collection with a new, sequin-bedecked Disney Princess release. The fandom fashion house and its VP of Creative, Liz DeSilva, revealed to io9 the latest drop in the Disney royalty-inspired line featuring Mulan and chatted with us about the brand’s global impact.
Gizmodo
Disney Made a Movie Quality AI Tool That Automatically Makes Actors Look Younger (or Older)
Further demonstrating the power of artificial intelligence when it comes to photorealistically altering footage, researchers from Disney have revealed a new aging/de-aging tool that can make an actor look convincingly older or younger, without the need for weeks of complex and expensive visual effects work. When watching a blockbuster movie...
The best comics and graphic novels of 2022
One of the year’s most gripping works focused on a family glued to the TV. Oxygen Mask (Faber) charts a boy’s panicked thoughts as the pandemic and George Floyd’s death dominate the news, while his ill father coughs and coughs “like something in him is breaking up and breaking down at the same time”. American YA writer Jason Reynolds lets his stream of consciousness unspool over three long sentences and 384 pages, while artist Jason Griffin shows blotches, bricks, buildings, masked faces and scenes of incarceration and apocalypse. It’s a brilliant collaborative effort: you can inhale it at speed or linger over every startling page.
Gizmodo
Biggest Questions After Watching the Original Willow
Io9 chats with the cast of Willow about their biggest questions from the original film. The new series streams on Disney+ on November 30th.
Gizmodo
Netflix Cancels The Midnight Club Hours After Creator Moves to Amazon
The horrors stalking the terminally ill, teenage patients living at Brightcliffe Hospice can’t compare to the horror of a streaming network scorned. Mere hours after it was announced yesterday that Midnight Club creator Mike Flanagan and his producing partner Trevor Macy would be exiting their deal at Netflix and instead entering a deal with Amazon to create TV content for Prime Video, Netflix announced the horror series would be canceled after its first season.
Gizmodo
DC Animation May Find a New Home on Amazon
In the wake of HBO’s new leadership slashing the Warner Bros. Animation department and its shows on HBO Max and Cartoon Network, the possibility of DC animation finding new life on other streamers has been floated as an ideal outcome. That may now be happening, with a little help from Amazon.
Gizmodo
The Mandalorian Season 3 Will Begin Next March
Disney and Lucasfilm took to CCXP today to confirm that The Mandalorian will return to Disney+ for its third season on March 1, 2023. Also revealed by the studio was a new still of Din Djarin and his ward, Grogu, sitting in the cockpit of the modified Naboo N-1 Starfighter that Mando acquired during The Book of Boba Fett episode “The Mandalorian Returns.”
Gizmodo
Cocaine Bear
You can look at the words “Cocaine Bear” and think you know what they mean. But until you’ve seen those words through the eyes of director Elizabeth Banks, you won’t truly be prepared for what they actually entail. Cocaine Bear is the title of a dark...
Gizmodo
Nimona To Be Released by Newly Established Annapurna Animation
Nimona, set to be released on Netflix in 2023, is now officially the flagship movie for Annapurna Animation. Robert Baird and Andrew Millstein—both former Disney animation execs—are leading the newly-established animation division at Annapurna Inc., which is best known for its video games, including the 2022 feline-follow-along hit, Stray.
Gizmodo
The Faithless Cover Is Giving Big Dyke Energy
I devoured C.L. Clark’s The Unbroken last year—it was part of the sapphic trifecta that came out in 2021, which also included The Jasmine Throne (Tasha Suri) and She Who Became the Sun (Shelley Parker-Chan). So I am thrilled to be able to reveal not only the cover for the second book in the Magic of the Lost Trilogy, but an exclusive look at the first chapter. C.L. Clark’s The Faithless is going to be incredible, and I’m genuinely delighted to show off this emotionally devastating cover.
Gizmodo
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon
Joining the franchise spin-off trend, finally, is that Daryl Dixon series from The Walking Dead starring Norman Reedus. Here’s the first look at the cult icon reprising his role to keep the zombie universe that won’t die going. AMC president Dan McDermott told Entertainment Weekly that the new...
Gizmodo
Updates From Indiana Jones 5, Supernatural Spinoff The Winchesters, and More
Jon Kasdan talks about the importance of the Willow RPG and Ghostbusters 2 to the new series. Jeffrey Dean Morgan teases his arrival on The Boys. Plus, Terry Matalas talks about making Picard’s final season feel even more like Star Trek: The Next Generation. To me, my spoilers!. Indiana...
