Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
It’s Official: Steve Burton Returns to Daytime as [Spoiler]
When Disney (and, by extension, ABC) lifted the vaccine mandate which led to Steve Burton exiting General Hospital, many — including us — assumed he might soon return as Jason. As it turns out, we were partially right: While the actor is coming back to daytime, it won’t be as the black-clad hitman, but rather as Days of Our Lives‘ Harris Michaels.
SheKnows
Why General Hospital’s Steve Burton Could Soon Return as Jason
It’s beginning to look as if Jason Morgan just might be the latest Port Charles resident to return from the dead. Viewers will recall that it was a year ago this month that Sonny’s right-hand man was declared dead (again) following a tunnel collapse on Cassadine Island. Of...
‘General Hospital’: 3 of the Show’s Worst Recasts
'General Hospital' has recast plenty of big roles over the decades, and some of the actors didn't fare too well.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: What to Expect for December 2022
'General Hospital' spoilers for December 2022 reveal that danger and heartache is looming for many Port Charles citizens.
soaphub.com
The Young and the Restless Comings And Goings: Huge Return, Sad Exit
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Young and the Restless (YR)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Young and the Restless C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
The Young and the Restless: Will Jeremy Stark be the monster that Diane says he is or will turn out like Ashland Locke
Jeremy Stark and Diane JenkinsPhoto bySoaps.com screenshot. The Young and the Restless painted a grim picture of Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi/Robert Newman) long before he came to Genoa City. He was dubbed the Lockness Monster and everyone seemed to fear his power. In the end, Locke was not as monstrous as was predicted and now the CBS soap is painting that same picture with Jeremy Stark (James Hyde).
Y&R’s Michelle Stafford Reveals New Information In Hit-And-Run Accident
She shared that police have made an arrest in this case. Y&R’s Michelle Stafford Reveals New Information In Hit-And-Run AccidentSoap Hub. Young and the Restless star Michelle Stafford recently provided an update about a hit-and-run accident that killed her friend several months ago.
tvinsider.com
‘Chicago Med’: First Look at Ethan & April’s Wedding in Brian Tee’s Final Episode (PHOTO)
After learning Brian Tee was leaving Chicago Med, showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov started planning one for his tightly wrapped Navy vet, Dr. Ethan Choi — ideally a farewell story that would include his ex-fiancée, nurse April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta, who left Med in May 2021). “We felt that was the way to honor Brian’s character,” says Schneider. “And to pay off the relationship with April,” Frolov adds.
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thomas Loses Douglas -- Steffy Helps Hope And Liam Score Full Custody
Steffy makes good on her promise to make Thomas pay for deceiving Ridge. She urges Liam and Hope to take custody of Douglas.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will make a big move to protect Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) from Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). She Knows Soaps reported that Steffy vowed to protect her nephew after learning that Thomas called CPS using a voice-changing app.
Popculture
John Aniston's Final 'Days of Our Lives' Episode Revealed
Days of Our Lives began a new era this fall when it moved from NBC to Peacock, and this new era faces another challenge. The show will have to continue without John Aniston, who was a fixture on the show for over three decades. His final episode will be released on Monday, Dec. 26. His most recent episode was released on Friday, Nov. 11, the day the actor died.
General Hospital cast troubles continue as Stephen A Smith has Covid for a second time in 10 months
Stephen A Smith as Brick with Maurice BenardGeneral Hospital Wiki. Sportscaster and actor Stephen A Smith portrays Brick on General Hospital and has said he almost died when he had COVID about a year ago Last week it was announced that he had contracted the coronavirus for a second which makes him the 15th cast member to have dealt with Covid or other serious issues since January. Every month this year there has been sickness or tragedy related to those associated with the ABC soap cast and some fans call it a GH curse.
'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Continues To Lie To Brooke-- The Truth Will Rock The Forrester Family
Thomas's shady CPS move is still causing drama between Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan.Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) still hasn’t told Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) why he wanted to end their marriage. According to She Knows Soaps, she is still in the dark, which is one reason she struggles to let go.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Ryan Paevey Is Left ‘Shaken’ in New Role Until ‘Once Upon a Time Begins’
An unexpected journey holds the key to restoring the Christmas spirit. General Hospital alum Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is back again and starring in a new Hallmark Countdown to Christmas premiere. On Saturday, December 3, at 8 pm, the former ABC soap actor will appear as Anderson opposite network favorite Brooke D’Orsay as Talia in A Fabled Holiday.
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies
Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy Faces a Threat That — Shudder — May Be Even More Frightful Than Sheila
If the truth comes out, there’s no telling what Brooke will do. It’s no secret that the end is near for Brooke’s marriage on The Bold and the Beautiful, given that Ridge had Carter deliver annulment papers to his wife. Though Brooke still has no idea what made Ridge up and leave her — and rush back to Taylor — Thomas does and feels no remorse.
Y&R Spoilers For December 1: Nikki Makes A Big Discovery About Phyllis
She might not be happy to find out what her cohort did. The Y&R spoilers for Thursday, December 1, 2022, tease a shaky alliance getting shakier, exes growing closer through remembering the past, and one mom doing a lot of damage control. You won’t want to miss a bit of what’s coming up.
'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Admits He's Torn-- Carter Enraged Over Bill's Bold Move
Bill professed his love for Brooke, not knowing that Carter was listening at the door.The Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of November 21 tease that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will be under fire for his bold move of professing his love to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Brooke and Bill didn't know that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) was listening at the door.
SheKnows
Liam’s Decision Leaves Hope Fighting Tears on Her Big Night
As the Hope For the Future fashion preview rolls out on the catwalk with the models parading up and down, Brooke, Steffy, Katie and Carter marvel, “Wow.” Brooke can’t wait until the buyers see the showstopper — they’re going to go crazy. Talk turns to Douglas being excited to see his mother on stage. Steffy mentions his father and adds, “Hope wouldn’t have a line if not for the lead designer.” Brooke grits her teeth.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Was Disqualified From Playing James Bond
Eric Braeden's career has included some memorable roles, but the actor didn't get a chance at the role of James Bond, as he was disqualified for a surprising reason.
'The Young and the Restless' Casting Cut Rumors
A CBS insider revealed several cast members are on the chopping block.CBS Entertainment logo/Wikimedia. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) leaker revealed a list of names they claim are in danger of getting their walking papers on the CBS daytime drama. Soap Dirt reported that with Paramount reporting two significant quarter losses in 2022, there could be budget cuts ahead for Y&R and B&B.
Comments / 2