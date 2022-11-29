ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

It’s Official: Steve Burton Returns to Daytime as [Spoiler]

When Disney (and, by extension, ABC) lifted the vaccine mandate which led to Steve Burton exiting General Hospital, many — including us — assumed he might soon return as Jason. As it turns out, we were partially right: While the actor is coming back to daytime, it won’t be as the black-clad hitman, but rather as Days of Our Lives‘ Harris Michaels.
Why General Hospital’s Steve Burton Could Soon Return as Jason

It’s beginning to look as if Jason Morgan just might be the latest Port Charles resident to return from the dead. Viewers will recall that it was a year ago this month that Sonny’s right-hand man was declared dead (again) following a tunnel collapse on Cassadine Island. Of...
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless: Will Jeremy Stark be the monster that Diane says he is or will turn out like Ashland Locke

Jeremy Stark and Diane JenkinsPhoto bySoaps.com screenshot. The Young and the Restless painted a grim picture of Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi/Robert Newman) long before he came to Genoa City. He was dubbed the Lockness Monster and everyone seemed to fear his power. In the end, Locke was not as monstrous as was predicted and now the CBS soap is painting that same picture with Jeremy Stark (James Hyde).
‘Chicago Med’: First Look at Ethan & April’s Wedding in Brian Tee’s Final Episode (PHOTO)

After learning Brian Tee was leaving Chicago Med, showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov started planning one for his tightly wrapped Navy vet, Dr. Ethan Choi — ideally a farewell story that would include his ex-fiancée, nurse April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta, who left Med in May 2021). “We felt that was the way to honor Brian’s character,” says Schneider. “And to pay off the relationship with April,” Frolov adds.
Chrissie Massey

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thomas Loses Douglas -- Steffy Helps Hope And Liam Score Full Custody

Steffy makes good on her promise to make Thomas pay for deceiving Ridge. She urges Liam and Hope to take custody of Douglas.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will make a big move to protect Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) from Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). She Knows Soaps reported that Steffy vowed to protect her nephew after learning that Thomas called CPS using a voice-changing app.
John Aniston's Final 'Days of Our Lives' Episode Revealed

Days of Our Lives began a new era this fall when it moved from NBC to Peacock, and this new era faces another challenge. The show will have to continue without John Aniston, who was a fixture on the show for over three decades. His final episode will be released on Monday, Dec. 26. His most recent episode was released on Friday, Nov. 11, the day the actor died.
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital cast troubles continue as Stephen A Smith has Covid for a second time in 10 months

Stephen A Smith as Brick with Maurice BenardGeneral Hospital Wiki. Sportscaster and actor Stephen A Smith portrays Brick on General Hospital and has said he almost died when he had COVID about a year ago Last week it was announced that he had contracted the coronavirus for a second which makes him the 15th cast member to have dealt with Covid or other serious issues since January. Every month this year there has been sickness or tragedy related to those associated with the ABC soap cast and some fans call it a GH curse.
Chrissie Massey

'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Continues To Lie To Brooke-- The Truth Will Rock The Forrester Family

Thomas's shady CPS move is still causing drama between Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan.Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) still hasn’t told Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) why he wanted to end their marriage. According to She Knows Soaps, she is still in the dark, which is one reason she struggles to let go.
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies

Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
Y&R Spoilers For December 1: Nikki Makes A Big Discovery About Phyllis

She might not be happy to find out what her cohort did. The Y&R spoilers for Thursday, December 1, 2022, tease a shaky alliance getting shakier, exes growing closer through remembering the past, and one mom doing a lot of damage control. You won’t want to miss a bit of what’s coming up.
Chrissie Massey

'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Admits He's Torn-- Carter Enraged Over Bill's Bold Move

Bill professed his love for Brooke, not knowing that Carter was listening at the door.The Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of November 21 tease that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will be under fire for his bold move of professing his love to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Brooke and Bill didn't know that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) was listening at the door.
Liam’s Decision Leaves Hope Fighting Tears on Her Big Night

As the Hope For the Future fashion preview rolls out on the catwalk with the models parading up and down, Brooke, Steffy, Katie and Carter marvel, “Wow.” Brooke can’t wait until the buyers see the showstopper — they’re going to go crazy. Talk turns to Douglas being excited to see his mother on stage. Steffy mentions his father and adds, “Hope wouldn’t have a line if not for the lead designer.” Brooke grits her teeth.
Chrissie Massey

'The Young and the Restless' Casting Cut Rumors

A CBS insider revealed several cast members are on the chopping block.CBS Entertainment logo/Wikimedia. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) leaker revealed a list of names they claim are in danger of getting their walking papers on the CBS daytime drama. Soap Dirt reported that with Paramount reporting two significant quarter losses in 2022, there could be budget cuts ahead for Y&R and B&B.

