This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenSmithville, NJ
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign SignsOssiana TepfenhartMiddle Township, NJ
Lego Fanatics Create a South Jersey Lego Beach & Boardwalk
A group of Lego enthusiasts from South Jersey have come up with the ultimate Lego beach and boardwalk homage and have dubbed it..."Tilewood". Tilewood is actually more than just Lego Wildwood, according to the South Jersey Lego Users Group. They feel that Tilewood is a combined re-creation of Wildwood, Seaside...
Southern NJ-based Movie Theater Group Buys Cinema in Ocean City With Plans to Revive It
If you're a fan of going to a theater to see a movie, this will be exciting news for you: it appears that another old, shuttered movie theater in South Jersey is coming back to life. And the group behind the effort is no stranger to turning failing, dilapidated theaters...
These are 17 of the best NJ downtowns for holiday shopping
One thing is for certain: New Jersey has a lot of downtowns and many, if not all of them, are worth a visit. Now, that it's December, it's time to get serious and get that Christmas shopping done. Instead of getting a gift card or throwing cash in a card, why not get that special someone something unique, quirky, charming, or all of the above?
More Burglaries In Egg Harbor Township Means Keep Your Doors Locked, Police Say
It's unfortunate that this is happening around the holidays, but as they say, "such is life." If you're a current resident of Egg Harbor Township, you should be making sure all your doors are locked at all times. It's sad to even have to say it, but the Egg Harbor...
South Jersey’s “Griswold” Christmas Village Now Open For Holiday Season
It feels like this is the big moment we've all been waiting for here in South Jersey this holiday season. Nothing captured the heart of South Jersey residents over the last few Christmastimes quite like the "Christmas Vacation House" in Gloucester County. To sum it up, a family from Mickleton began to deck out their house just like the Griswold's home from National Lampoon's Family Vacation a few years back. It was epic. So much so, in fact, that people would drive from all over, some for hours, to take in the decorations.
Millville, NJ, Man Sentenced For Attempted Murder at Hotel in Toms River
Authorities say a man from Millville has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars in connection to an attempted murder at a hotel in Toms River early last year. 36-year-old Carles Bryant had previously pleaded guilty to charges related to an incident at the Howard Johnson Hotel on March 3rd, 2021, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
Surprise! Atlantic City Named One of the Best Christmas Towns in America
A website has named Atlantic City one of the "25 Best Christmas Towns in the USA." Travel and Leisure is out with the list. We're not surprised to find Cape May at #21 (although we think it could be higher), but we were very surprised to find Atlantic City at #23!
About Time Atlantic And Cape May Counties Got At Least 1 Panera Bread
I don't know about you, but after cooking so much over the past few days for the Thanksgiving holiday, I wouldn't mind ordering out for the next few days. When I order out, I don't always want to eat something bad, though. Sometimes, you just don't feel like cooking. That's perfectly okay. What's unfortunate about Atlantic and Cape May counties, though, is that if you're choosing to order out, you're probably not ordering the healthiest food. Sure, Chipotle isn't the WORST food you can have, nor is pizza. But, there just aren't a lot of semi-healthy options in this area. For example, do you know what restaurant I really wish had at least one location in eastern South Jersey? PANERA!
10 Chain Restaurants Atlantic County Needs in 2023
Some chain restaurants come and go, some seem to live forever. We've put together a list of 10 chain restaurants that need to call Atlantic County home. WAIT! There's nothing wrong with local restaurants at all. We have some great ones. This is not a knock on them. It's just that every area needs a mix of local and chain restaurants.
Order Up! Runnemede, NJ Might Get its Own Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
Craving one of those super popular fried chicken sandwiches from Popeye's? If you live near Runnemede, you won't have to go far to indulge. A proposal to construct the fast-food restaurant reportedly goes up for consideration in front of Runnemede's planning/zoning board on Wednesday, November 30th, according to Courier Post.
Galloway Township, NJ Police Hosting Another Coffee with a Cop
Police in Galloway Twp. are inviting residents out for a morning of coffee and conversation this week. You can get to know those who serve and protect their community while making your morning coffee run. I love the concept of 'Coffee with a Cop'. It's such a casual, unassuming way...
South Jersey Fire Department Shows Why You Should Keep Bedroom Doors Closed
Nobody wants to think about tragedy during the holidays. Unfortunately, life doesn't care about your plans. Tragedy is bound to hit someone somewhere during the holiday season. As much as we may not want to admit it, that's the cold hard truth. All we can do is pray that we're...
How Do South Jersey Beaches Measure Up? Take A Look At The Rankings
Ask anybody that's local to any of the South Jersey beaches and they'll tell you that there's nothing like them. They're not wrong. Here in South Jersey, the beaches give off a different vibe than those up the Garden State Parkway. For one, it's much more relaxed down this way, especially when compared to the vibe painted of Ocean County's Seaside Heights by MTV's Jersey Shore cast (cringe).
More Mountain Lion Sightings From Around Jersey – and a Photo!
I believe I have become New Jersey's own Mountain Lion whisperer. Since publishing a story about a woman in Galloway Township (Atlantic County) seeing a cougar or mountain lion while walking her dog, my email address has become popular with people who've witnessed seeing a big cat in New Jersey.
Dancing Santas Popping Up at Casino in Atlantic City, NJ
Someone warn Mariah Carey. A troop of dancing Santas have begun popping up at an Atlantic City casino spreading their own Christmas cheer. 'Tis the season for festive surprises, and if you happen to find yourself in A.C. on a Saturday night you might run into these men in red decking the halls of Resorts Casino Hotel.
Update: What We Hope is Coming to This New Shopping Center in Galloway, NJ
It could be one store or many stores, but whatever this structure is on West White Horse Pike in Galloway next to CVS is slowly coming together. Now, we're speculating what businesses could be moving in, and what we're secretly hoping for. Maybe YOU know what's going there? If you've...
Cape May Zoo Has A New Resident! Meet Ghost, The Albino Wallaby
Get ready to meet the most adorable new addition to arrive at the Cape May Zoo!. Isn't he sooo adorable? As shared to their Facebook page, the folks over at the Cape May Zoo have revealed that Ghost comes from the Plumpton Park Zoo in Cecil County, Maryland. Luckily, this little guy didn't have to travel too far to his next home. That's a good thing, too, considering he's still just a little baby! He won't even be a year old by Christmas. At just ten months old, he arrives at the Cape May Zoo just in time for the holiday season.
Meet Oscar, The Famous “Home Depot Cat” From Cherry Hill, NJ
No doubt, you've entered your nearest Home Depot location and have noticed birds flying around once or twice, right?. The workers employed at the Home Depot in Cherry Hill, Camden County, found an orange cat the wandered into the store and made himself right at home. Luckily, that location is filled with some pretty big-hearted people, because now, Oscar's a bit of a celebrity around there. You guessed it: Oscar now lives at that Home Depot FULL TIME. He's a resident!
Atlantic City, NJ, Sandwich Named Best in the State of New Jersey
Did you know you can get the best sandwich in the state in Atlantic City?. The travel website farandwide.com ranked the best sandwich in every state, with the Italian being the top sandwich in the state of New Jersey. Who has the best Italian in the state?. The White House...
