ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rock 104.1

Lego Fanatics Create a South Jersey Lego Beach & Boardwalk

A group of Lego enthusiasts from South Jersey have come up with the ultimate Lego beach and boardwalk homage and have dubbed it..."Tilewood". Tilewood is actually more than just Lego Wildwood, according to the South Jersey Lego Users Group. They feel that Tilewood is a combined re-creation of Wildwood, Seaside...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

These are 17 of the best NJ downtowns for holiday shopping

One thing is for certain: New Jersey has a lot of downtowns and many, if not all of them, are worth a visit. Now, that it's December, it's time to get serious and get that Christmas shopping done. Instead of getting a gift card or throwing cash in a card, why not get that special someone something unique, quirky, charming, or all of the above?
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Rock 104.1

South Jersey’s “Griswold” Christmas Village Now Open For Holiday Season

It feels like this is the big moment we've all been waiting for here in South Jersey this holiday season. Nothing captured the heart of South Jersey residents over the last few Christmastimes quite like the "Christmas Vacation House" in Gloucester County. To sum it up, a family from Mickleton began to deck out their house just like the Griswold's home from National Lampoon's Family Vacation a few years back. It was epic. So much so, in fact, that people would drive from all over, some for hours, to take in the decorations.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

About Time Atlantic And Cape May Counties Got At Least 1 Panera Bread

I don't know about you, but after cooking so much over the past few days for the Thanksgiving holiday, I wouldn't mind ordering out for the next few days. When I order out, I don't always want to eat something bad, though. Sometimes, you just don't feel like cooking. That's perfectly okay. What's unfortunate about Atlantic and Cape May counties, though, is that if you're choosing to order out, you're probably not ordering the healthiest food. Sure, Chipotle isn't the WORST food you can have, nor is pizza. But, there just aren't a lot of semi-healthy options in this area. For example, do you know what restaurant I really wish had at least one location in eastern South Jersey? PANERA!
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

10 Chain Restaurants Atlantic County Needs in 2023

Some chain restaurants come and go, some seem to live forever. We've put together a list of 10 chain restaurants that need to call Atlantic County home. WAIT! There's nothing wrong with local restaurants at all. We have some great ones. This is not a knock on them. It's just that every area needs a mix of local and chain restaurants.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

How Do South Jersey Beaches Measure Up? Take A Look At The Rankings

Ask anybody that's local to any of the South Jersey beaches and they'll tell you that there's nothing like them. They're not wrong. Here in South Jersey, the beaches give off a different vibe than those up the Garden State Parkway. For one, it's much more relaxed down this way, especially when compared to the vibe painted of Ocean County's Seaside Heights by MTV's Jersey Shore cast (cringe).
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Dancing Santas Popping Up at Casino in Atlantic City, NJ

Someone warn Mariah Carey. A troop of dancing Santas have begun popping up at an Atlantic City casino spreading their own Christmas cheer. 'Tis the season for festive surprises, and if you happen to find yourself in A.C. on a Saturday night you might run into these men in red decking the halls of Resorts Casino Hotel.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Cape May Zoo Has A New Resident! Meet Ghost, The Albino Wallaby

Get ready to meet the most adorable new addition to arrive at the Cape May Zoo!. Isn't he sooo adorable? As shared to their Facebook page, the folks over at the Cape May Zoo have revealed that Ghost comes from the Plumpton Park Zoo in Cecil County, Maryland. Luckily, this little guy didn't have to travel too far to his next home. That's a good thing, too, considering he's still just a little baby! He won't even be a year old by Christmas. At just ten months old, he arrives at the Cape May Zoo just in time for the holiday season.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Meet Oscar, The Famous “Home Depot Cat” From Cherry Hill, NJ

No doubt, you've entered your nearest Home Depot location and have noticed birds flying around once or twice, right?. The workers employed at the Home Depot in Cherry Hill, Camden County, found an orange cat the wandered into the store and made himself right at home. Luckily, that location is filled with some pretty big-hearted people, because now, Oscar's a bit of a celebrity around there. You guessed it: Oscar now lives at that Home Depot FULL TIME. He's a resident!
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy