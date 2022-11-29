Read full article on original website
Related
kion546.com
Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation of Republicans who balked at certifying election
The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office on Friday asked state and local prosecutors to investigate and take enforcement action against two Republican officials who had balked at certifying their county’s election results by the legal deadline. In the referral letter, State Elections Director Kori Lorick said Cochise County...
kion546.com
Judge denies emergency motion to block Indiana AG from accessing medical records in investigation of abortion services provided to 10-year-old
An Indiana judge has denied an emergency motion that in part requested to block the state’s attorney general from accessing patient medical records in an investigation involving an Indianapolis doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, according to an order filed in Marion County Superior Court Friday.
kion546.com
Missouri man admits 26-year Social Security fraud
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 62-year-old Missouri man has admitted that he cashed his mother’s Social Security checks for 26 years after her death. Reginald Bagley, of Dellwood, pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing money belonging to the United States. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in eastern Missouri said in a news release that Bagley did not report his mother’s death in March 1994 to the Social Security Administration. He set up a bank account in 1998 to directly deposit her benefits, and the bank statements went to Bagley’s home. The scheme ended in 2020 when the Social Security Administration tried to reach Bagley’s mother because she was not using her Medicare benefits. Bagley stole $197,329 in Social Security benefits.
kion546.com
Man pardoned by ex-Kentucky gov. convicted of strangulation
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has been convicted of strangulation and domestic violence, three years after he was one of hundreds pardoned during former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin’s last days in office. Twenty-year-old Joheim Bandy was found guilty by a jury in Kenton County this week. The Kentucky Enquirer reports Bandy has been charged in three strangulation cases since he was pardoned in 2019. Bandy was serving a 13-year sentence in prison for robbery and assault when he was pardoned. Kenton Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders called the pardon “shockingly” irresponsible and said it had nearly cost a 22-year-old woman her life.
Comments / 0