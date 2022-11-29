Read full article on original website
Related
Gas Prices Are Dropping Below $3 in These States
Tens of thousands of U.S. gas stations are now charging less than $3 per gallon after prices fell by about 10 cents in the past week. The price of the average gallon is now $2.91 in Texas, the lowest in the country, according to the price comparison app GasBuddy. Average...
Gizmodo
Gas Prices Are Plummeting—but Republicans Haven’t Noticed
It’s suddenly a lot less painful for Americans to pay for gas—but don’t tell that to the House’s new GOP leadership, who are determined to keep falsely blaming climate action for high energy prices. According to the American Automotive Association, the national average for a gallon...
U.S. breaks record for largest single day decline in national average gas prices
Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 10.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.83/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 31.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.
Gas Prices Will Soon Be Cheaper Than They Were a Year Ago
Gas prices are plunging around the U.S., and any day now drivers could be paying less at the pump than they did a year ago. The national average is likely to dip below $3 in the coming weeks as well. The price for a gallon of gas has fallen by...
Oil Slumps Amid China Covid Crisis; Gas Prices Could Hit $2.99 By Christmas
Global oil prices slumped to the lowest levels in nearly a year Monday as investors bet on an extended pullback in demand from China as its anti-Covid protests continue to disrupt manufacturing and supply chains. Weekend protests in China, which continue to grip the nation as it struggles to contain...
US gas prices plunge as Americans get much-needed relief at the pump ahead of the holidays
Americans are paying less for gas than they did before Russia invaded Ukraine in February as demand for gas slows around the world.
Jalopnik
Gas and Oil Prices at Lowest Levels in Nearly a Year
The U.S. just got past the busiest travel day of the year. Luckily for drivers, they weren’t feeling the pain at the pump that they would have just a few months earlier. The average price of a gallon of gas is now sitting at $3.55, according to AAA. That’s just about the lowest price we have seen since February of this year.
Jalopnik
The Gift of Gasoline: Price Per Gallon Could Hit $3 in Time For Holiday Season
It’s going to be an early and bountiful Christmas for drivers in the U.S. as gas prices around the country continue to fall to levels they were at in February of this year, according to The Washington Post. For who weren’t keeping track of prices, that’s right before Russia invaded Ukraine and started a whole chain of events that lead to gas peaking at $5.02 per gallon over the summer. Now, AAA reports that the average price of a gallon of gas is now $3.47 per gallon, and The Post says some projections show that prices could drop below $3 per gallon by Christmas.
China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
CNBC
Defying forecasts, crude oil prices have wiped out most of this year's gains and could head lower
Oil prices were briefly negative for the year Monday, a surprising turnaround from projections that crude could be in short supply and selling at much higher prices. For consumers, that means cheaper-than-expected fuel, and gasoline prices are expected to fall below last year's level by Christmas, according to OPIS. Oil...
moneyweek.com
House prices expected to fall by 5% in 2023
House prices are predicted to fall by up to 5% after months of intense growth, according to Zoopla’s latest house price index. Earlier this year, the Office for Budget Responsibility predicted that house prices could go down by as much as 9% by 2024. The online estate agent reported...
msn.com
Crude Oil Rises Sharply; XPeng Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 25 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.50% to 33,684.25 while the NASDAQ rose 0.23% to 11,007.39. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.14% to 3,951.99. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by 0.8%...
States With $3 Gas
Gasoline prices have fallen sharply since summer, and the price has dropped below $3 a gallon in several states.
BBC
Ukraine war: Germany to cover energy bills as gas prices soar
The air is warm and buttery as workers knead mounds of raisin-flecked dough inside the Kexerei bakery in Dresden. This is the busiest time of year but, like every other business and household in the country, the firm's bills are going up, diminishing the festive cheer. "Wages have increased drastically,...
freightwaves.com
DOE/EIA benchmark diesel price sees biggest 1-week drop since August
The benchmark diesel price used for most fuel surcharges continues to move down. In the price posted Monday by the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration, the average weekly retail diesel price fell 9.2 cents per gallon to $5.141. It’s now down 20 cents in five weeks. The...
kitco.com
Gold prices holding near session highs above $1800 as ISM manufacturing contracts to 49
(Kitco News) - The gold market is trading near session highs, holding solid gains above $1,800 an ounce as recession fears continue to grow, with the manufacturing sector falling into contraction territory, according to the latest report from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Thursday, the ISM said its manufacturing...
G7 and allies approve Russian oil price cap to ‘slow war machine’
The G7 and its allies have agreed on a cap on Russian seaborne crude oil as part of an international campaign to curb Russia’s ability to wage war.In a statement, the G7 nations and Australia announced the $60 (€57; £48) per barrel price cap would come into effect on 5 December or “very soon thereafter”.It aims to reduce Moscow’s income from selling oil while tempering the potential for any spike in global prices as the Ukraine war enters its ninth month.After a rush of eleventh-hour negotiations, the EU presidency, held by the Czech Republic, said in a statement that...
Home delistings hit record as mortgage rates, home prices remain elevated
A record number of homes in the country have been taken off the market amid high interest rates, inflation and growing fears of a recession, according to a new report from Redfin.
kitco.com
Gold prices holding solid gains as U.S. consumer confidence falls to 100.2 in November
(Kitco News) - American consumer confidence index fell to 100.2 in November, down from October's reading of 102.5, the U.S. Conference Board reported Tuesday. Economists were expecting to see the index at 100. The report noted broad-based weakness in U.S. consumer sentiment. The Present situation index fell to a reading...
USD/JPY Plunges to New 12-Week Lows Ahead of Japanese CPI
The USD/JPY currency pair on Thursday plummeted to trade at a new 12-week low of about 138.063 ahead of Japanese CPI data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now declined to trade several levels below the...
Comments / 0