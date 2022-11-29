Read full article on original website
Invasive ‘monster lizards’ take over Florida backyard
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An invasive species of lizard known as Nile monitors is taking over one Florida man’s backyard. According to NBC affiliate WBBH, Cape Coral resident Jason Derkevics spotted a six-foot-long reptile slithering around his property. Just a few moments later, he found another one, this time a baby. “This is one of […]
What happens to people who die at sea trying to migrate? It falls to the Florida Keys
When people from Haiti and Cuba take to the sea in desperation to reach U.S. shores, they often end up in the Florida Keys, arriving on overloaded or homemade vessels. Some end up in immigration custody, with their futures up in the air as they’re processed. Others need medical care for exposure or dehydration.
Mysterious Items Found On Florida Beach
Hurricane Nicole has washed away the sand from some of the beaches in Volusia county. The sand being washed away has unearthed a mysterious item. As of right now nobody knows what it is. Images from the beach have been released and it appears to be a bunch of wooden pillars sticking out of the sand. Some say it could be an old wooden pier or maybe an old ship. A Volusia County beach spokesperson tells us that the items were discovered last week on the beach at Daytona Beach shores. It’s still unclear if it’s being investigated, or if the mysterious item will be removed. See video below.
Shark tooth Beach : The Best Memories are Those The Waves Can Never Wash Away
Visiting a shark tooth beach is a great way to enjoy the summer months. The weather is hot and sunny, and you’ll be able to take in the scenery and relax by the pool. There are several places to visit in the area, such as Palm Beach Island and Jekyll Island.
Frustrated storm victims getting answers from Florida DEP about beach destruction
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - Frustrated storm victims are finally getting some answers after getting the run around for weeks. Volusia County officials along with Florida Department of Environmental Protection hosted an open house to address emergency permitting for temporary and permanent repairs to coastal structures following Hurricane Ian and Nicole.
Florida wildlife officials want more money for gator trappers and python hunters
“They’re out there in the middle of the night. They’re in dirty, nasty places a lot of times. All hours."
You probably don’t have the right insurance to cover what Ian did to homes in Florida
Florida’s homeowners shell out thousands, even tens of thousands, for property insurance to protect themselves from fierce storms like Hurricane Ian. But tens of thousands of people walloped by the Category 4 storm in September are now discovering that they didn’t have the coverage they needed for one of the biggest impacts of the storm — flood insurance.
Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree
When you think of all the dangerous things that reside in Florida, trees probably don't come to mind, but the state is actually home to the "most dangerous" tree in the world.
Family pays thousands to rent home in Florida, only to find out it was a scam
OCALA, Fla. - A family in Florida is scrambling to find a new place to live – weeks after they moved from Louisiana to Florida – only to find out the person who rented it to them didn't own the home or have the authority to rent it out.
The Best Barbecue Restaurants in Florida, According to Southern Living and Travel Websites
Photo byvxla from Chicago, US, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Barbecuing is arguably a simple way to cook. Depending on how fancy one wants to be, all you need is meat, sauce, and a grill. Of course, some cooks have the process down to an elevated science, and some restaurants can have such a mastery of barbecue that people line up for a taste.
Meanwhile In Florida…Alligator Snags The Catch Of The Day
Alligators have inhabited Florida’s marshes, swamps, rivers, and lakes for many centuries, and are found in all 67 counties. In recent years, Florida has experienced tremendous human population growth. Many residents seek waterfront homes and increasingly participate in water-related activities. This can result in more frequent
New Study Reveals Florida Insurance Market Plagued by Attorney Fee-Shifting
This week, the American Consumer Institute (ACI) released a new study exposing the incentives driving financial instability in Florida’s homeowner insurance market. The state’s generous fee-shifting policy has allowed attorneys to collect disproportionate attorney fees in assignment of benefit (AOB) lawsuits, encouraging more costly lawsuits. Today, Florida accounts for nearly 80 percent of the country’s insurance lawsuits.
People in Florida do some pretty amazing things sometimes, too
Florida Man and Florida Woman doing the unthinkable is a staple in the Sunshine State. All of us have most likely experienced some form of smack talk from non-Floridians about how crazy our people are here. It's up to all of us to set them straight, don't you think?
Decision Delayed On Florida Casino Deal
Florida gambling regulators on Thursday refused to sign off on the sale of Magic City Casino, one of the state’s oldest pari-mutuels, to the Poarch Creek Indians, bowing to objections that the public needs to know more about the transaction before final action is
This Florida chemical plant is the biggest greenhouse gas polluter in the state
Quality Journalism for Critical Times I have a confession to make. I’m oooooold. How old am I? I remember when Steve Martin was just a stand-up comic whose big schtick involved getting small. These days Martin is the star of a popular Hulu TV show about a trio of snarky amateur detectives. In movies, he’s played a well-meaning dope, a […] The post This Florida chemical plant is the biggest greenhouse gas polluter in the state appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Is Florida Becoming the Country’s Largest Parking Lot?
Remember the day when you could drive from Sarasota to Bradenton in about 15 minutes. Or, how about the short drive from Venice, FL to North Port, FL under 20 minutes. For that matter every destination by car in the state of Florida has become a challenge. The simple explanation...
Folks misunderstand hurricane ‘cone of uncertainty,’ study shows. Time for a change?
When there’s a hurricane coming, one iconic image fills TV screens and social media feeds: the cone of uncertainty. But as shown by the confusion and criticism in the devastating wake of Hurricane Ian, which struck Southwest Florida as a Category 4 in September, that single graphic isn’t great at explaining what’s coming. And that’s largely because the general public doesn’t understand what the cone actually means.
GLADES ROAD CLOSED: MAN SHOT, CRASHES CAR, BUT THERE’S A FLORIDA TWIST…
UPDATE: MAN ALONE IN VEHICLE. NO BULLET HOLE ON CAR. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 5 p.m. — PBSO just issued this official statement. BocaNewsNow.com reported much of the information earlier, but can now source it to police. “ PBSO responded to a vehicle stopped at a stop light in the westbound lanes of […]
Jeb Bush warning to Florida: ‘We’re resting on our laurels’
He said Florida is on a roll, but also that leaders can't afford to let reforms atrophy. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was greeted at Florida TaxWatch‘s annual meeting as a returning hero. The Republican took the stage at a Coral Gables hotel blocks from his home and reveled at a list of conservative accomplishments achieved during his eight years in the Governor’s Mansion.
Interesting Observation Made of State of Florida From Photo Above [LOOK]
Meteorologist Kaitin Wright shared a photo of the state of Florida from space and now the photo has gone viral. In her social post, Wright points out something I have never noticed before about the shape of the "Sunshine State". She notes that if you turn this photo over, 180-degrees,...
