ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 3

Related
WFLA

Invasive ‘monster lizards’ take over Florida backyard

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An invasive species of lizard known as Nile monitors is taking over one Florida man’s backyard. According to NBC affiliate WBBH, Cape Coral resident Jason Derkevics spotted a six-foot-long reptile slithering around his property. Just a few moments later, he found another one, this time a baby. “This is one of […]
CAPE CORAL, FL
wild941.com

Mysterious Items Found On Florida Beach

Hurricane Nicole has washed away the sand from some of the beaches in Volusia county. The sand being washed away has unearthed a mysterious item. As of right now nobody knows what it is. Images from the beach have been released and it appears to be a bunch of wooden pillars sticking out of the sand. Some say it could be an old wooden pier or maybe an old ship. A Volusia County beach spokesperson tells us that the items were discovered last week on the beach at Daytona Beach shores. It’s still unclear if it’s being investigated, or if the mysterious item will be removed. See video below.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flkeysnews.com

You probably don’t have the right insurance to cover what Ian did to homes in Florida

Florida’s homeowners shell out thousands, even tens of thousands, for property insurance to protect themselves from fierce storms like Hurricane Ian. But tens of thousands of people walloped by the Category 4 storm in September are now discovering that they didn’t have the coverage they needed for one of the biggest impacts of the storm — flood insurance.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

New Study Reveals Florida Insurance Market Plagued by Attorney Fee-Shifting

This week, the American Consumer Institute (ACI) released a new study exposing the incentives driving financial instability in Florida’s homeowner insurance market. The state’s generous fee-shifting policy has allowed attorneys to collect disproportionate attorney fees in assignment of benefit (AOB) lawsuits, encouraging more costly lawsuits. Today, Florida accounts for nearly 80 percent of the country’s insurance lawsuits.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Decision Delayed On Florida Casino Deal

  Florida gambling regulators on Thursday refused to sign off on the sale of Magic City Casino, one of the state’s oldest pari-mutuels, to the Poarch Creek Indians, bowing to objections that the public needs to know more about the transaction before final action is
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

This Florida chemical plant is the biggest greenhouse gas polluter in the state

Quality Journalism for Critical Times I have a confession to make. I’m oooooold. How old am I? I remember when Steve Martin was just a stand-up comic whose big schtick involved getting small. These days Martin is the star of a popular Hulu TV show about a trio of snarky amateur detectives. In movies, he’s played a well-meaning dope, a […] The post This Florida chemical plant is the biggest greenhouse gas polluter in the state appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
flkeysnews.com

Folks misunderstand hurricane ‘cone of uncertainty,’ study shows. Time for a change?

When there’s a hurricane coming, one iconic image fills TV screens and social media feeds: the cone of uncertainty. But as shown by the confusion and criticism in the devastating wake of Hurricane Ian, which struck Southwest Florida as a Category 4 in September, that single graphic isn’t great at explaining what’s coming. And that’s largely because the general public doesn’t understand what the cone actually means.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Jeb Bush warning to Florida: ‘We’re resting on our laurels’

He said Florida is on a roll, but also that leaders can't afford to let reforms atrophy. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was greeted at Florida TaxWatch‘s annual meeting as a returning hero. The Republican took the stage at a Coral Gables hotel blocks from his home and reveled at a list of conservative accomplishments achieved during his eight years in the Governor’s Mansion.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy