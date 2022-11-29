Hurricane Nicole has washed away the sand from some of the beaches in Volusia county. The sand being washed away has unearthed a mysterious item. As of right now nobody knows what it is. Images from the beach have been released and it appears to be a bunch of wooden pillars sticking out of the sand. Some say it could be an old wooden pier or maybe an old ship. A Volusia County beach spokesperson tells us that the items were discovered last week on the beach at Daytona Beach shores. It’s still unclear if it’s being investigated, or if the mysterious item will be removed. See video below.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO