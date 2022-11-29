Read full article on original website
Related
This DIY Seafood Kit Features Recipes From 7 Maine Chefs Inspired by Holiday Traditions
It’s that time of year when you spend more time with family than you do alone and constant conversations over a meal can get exhausting when you’re the one in the kitchen. Planning what food to make for a holiday feast can sometimes feel like the worst part of hosting, not to mention how expensive it is to source all the fixings.
10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine
I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
A Maine McDonald’s Named One Of The ’10 Most Unique In The U.S.’
Here in the 207, we have the distinction of having one of the coolest Mickey D's in the USA!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
Mainers Come to Total Stranger’s Rescue in Portland, Maine
It's said repeatedly and probably will be until the end of time -- Mainers are some of the best humans on the planet. Hell, it was less than two weeks ago that a total stranger invited a South Portland woman to his family's Thanksgiving after she asked about places to get a meal from since her husband was working and cooking an entire dinner would be too much in her third trimester.
WATCH: Huge Monster Lobster Caught in Maine is Pushing 100 Years Old
Look at the size of this Maine lobster. It's wicked huge!. That is one old, scary, enormous, and slightly beaten-up lobster. Jacob Knowles, a fifth-generation lobsterman here in Maine, posted the video on his TikTok page, and it is racking up views. The video shows this absolutely mammoth lobster caught...
Is This Quite Possibly the Most Disgusting Maine Recipe of All Time?
I've eaten some weirs stuff in my days... I've eaten things over the years that might make a lot of people hurl. Others wouldn't bat an eyelash, but I've eaten brains, blood that had been scrambled (yes, blood scrambles), sweet meats... you name it. I'll pretty much try anything once. But every now and then you'll come across a recipe that elicits an immediate "nooooope".
Why is Maine Not Allowed To Have Billboards?
I was perusing the internet, specifically on Lewiston Rocks, which is a Facebook Group that I am a part of and a large discussion was being had. It caught my eye and I too became very intrigued with this question that was posed. A commenter asked why is it that...
What’s the Perfect Temperature at Home in Winter? Mainers Sound Off…
The indoor temps of a house have probably been a debate forever. Probably since the dawn of time. I guarantee that there were cave men standing around, roasting their butts off, while their cave wives stood in the background complaining that it was too cold. I definitely understand that I'm gender-stereotyping here, but it usually holds true. Men are just right, women are too cold.
10 Things You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away in Maine
Believe it or not, Maine is one of the best states in the country when it comes to recycling and proper disposal of trash. But that doesn't mean everyone understands or knows what exactly they're trying to recycle or toss in the trash. There's actually a handful of items that...
Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine
Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities, and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
Winter tires vs. all-season: What's best for winter in Maine?
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — As winter in Maine rapidly approaches, now is the perfect time to consider which tires may benefit your driving needs the best when snow hits the ground. "All-season is a little bit of a misnomer," Tim Winkeler said, as he walked NEWS CENTER Maine through...
11 New Places Open Inside the Maine Mall for the Holidays
A quick check of the calendar reveals that if you haven't started holiday shopping already, you're running out of time. Many of us use the online stores for the ease and convenience, but there's also still plenty of people who like to see and feel what they're buying before throwing down the cash.
An Open Letter to Mainers: Stop Abusing the Grocery Store Self-Scan Line
We have a problem, Maine. In fact, it's what you might call a "growing epidemic". It's an issue that needs to be recognized and addressed before it's too late. I first recognized the issue the other day while shopping at my local grocery store. The store is the perfect size for my liking, and the customer service is outstanding, especially through the pandemic.
Maine Family Moves to Las Vegas and Immediately Regrets It After U-Haul is Stolen
A little over a week ago, Mainers Adam, Melissa Bair, and their six children packed up and moved everything they had from Maine to Las Vegas. The family loaded up a Ford Expedition and a U-Haul, and planned to start a new chapter of their lives in Vegas. What they did not know was just how soon they would miss Maine, and why.
The Best Place To Live In New Hampshire
New Hampshire has quite a bit to offer those looking to move, but there's a particular city in the state that offers a great quality of life. Here's more.
Remember When Someone Brought Christmas Spirit to Potholes in Massachusetts?
Potholes are awful! We all know this, and we know New England probably has some of the worst potholes in the country. It seriously gets to the point, where I have to make sure not to drive down certain roads because there are honestly, just too many on the street.
Can an Adult in Maine Ever Drive Alone With Just a Permit?
Full disclosure, I didn't get a license until I was 36. Yup. You read that right. I was 36 frikkin' years old before I got behind the wheel of a car in an earnest fashion. For years I never bothered because I lived and worked on the peninsula in Portland, and I simply walked everywhere. Sure, there were certainly times it would've been more convenient, but it was never a huge deal.
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
14 Best New Hampshire Places to Satisfy Your French Fry Cravings
Who doesn't love french fries? It's as American as apple pie or a big juicy burger. This seems funny since the french fry was not invented in America. In fact, there's no concrete evidence of who made the first fried potato, but the French say it was in Paris in 1789, just before the French Revolution.
Maine’s Favorite Alcohol Now Comes In A Can
Lone Pine Brewing Company has a new product that may interest Mainers. Allen’s Coffee Breakfast Stout, gives you the Allen's Coffee, without the brandy. The state of Maine is well known for its love of Allen's Coffee Brandy, as it one of the top alcoholic beverages of choice. You know doubt no someone who has ordered a "Fat A** In A Glass" on any given night out at a local watering hole.
102.9 WBLM
Portland, ME
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 7