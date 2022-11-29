Read full article on original website
WECT
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2016 fatal shooting in Bladen Co.
BLADEN CO., N.C. (WECT) - A jury deliberated for less than an hour before finding a man guilty of murder Friday in Bladen County. Africa Zachariah Shipman was found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted robbery in the 2016 shooting death of Donwia Wayne Griffith. Shipman was given a life...
cbs17
Cocaine, weed, weapon: Raeford felon racks up charges in traffic stop
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop concerning a man’s revoked registration and insurance quickly turned into a drug bust Thursday in Southern Pines. The Southern Pines Police Department said George Anthony Williams, 49, of Raeford, was stopped in a residential area within the 700 block of West New Hampshire Avenue.
YAHOO!
Wellness check leads New Hanover Sheriff's Office to potential murder-suicide scene
New Hanover County Sheriff's deputies are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide that took the lives of a Wilmington couple. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office news release, authorities responded to a welfare check call on the 300 block of Horn Road Wednesday after the resident didn’t show up to work.
foxwilmington.com
Woman killed in domestic violence case remembered as a friend to all
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Heather Grant’s family describes her as a ‘ball of love.’. As a mom, daughter, sister and friend, they said she left an impact on everyone she met in the Wilmington community and beyond. They said even for those who didn’t know her, her kindness and caring nature made her a friend to all.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Swatting’ prank call leads to large law enforcement presence near New Hanover High School
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Despite a large presence of emergency vehicles near New Hanover High School Thursday morning, there is no threat to students or the public, according to law enforcement. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says they received a “false alarm” call just before 9:00...
whqr.org
Jody Greene will probably again be Columbus County's Sheriff, but for how long? Plus, the Iannone trial, diverted flight, and 'swatting'
On this episode, we check in on the continuing controversies surrounding Sheriff-elect Jody Greene in Columbus County, who faces allegations of racism, but also a host of other allegations. Greene resigned to avoid District Attorney Jon David’s attempt to have him removed — but that has only stalled, not stopped, those efforts.
Even with charges, no witnesses, no trial
LUMBERTON — Even grave charges like murder can be left hanging when there are no witnesses to provide accounts. “We do
A suspect has been taken into custody following the assault of Demetreus Powell
BLADENBORO — Tahliy Jahrik Latavian Graham, 18 of Whiteville, was taken into custody on Wednesday by the Bladen County Sheriff’s O
Active shooter ‘swatting call’ at Fayetteville high school was a hoax, sheriff’s office says
In the continuance of what the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said is a "trend of fake 911 calls of active shooters" across the nation, a hoax call was made Thursday morning at a high school in Fayetteville.
wpde.com
Man held on $1 million bond after fleeing police, throwing drugs out window: Report
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Scotland County man is being held on a $1 million bond after fleeing deputies and throwing drugs out of the window. Tommie Brinda McLaurin, 40, was charged with federal probation violation, felony flee to elude in motor vehicle, maintain a vehicle for controlled substance, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia.
wpde.com
Man shot multiple times while sitting in car in Robeson County, police say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times Wednesday night on North Hickory Street in the Rowland area of Robeson County, according to Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham. Graham said the man told officers he was sitting inside his car when...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington homeowner falls victim to ‘garden grinch’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is claiming a “garden grinch” has been at work in his yard. In the last month, he says he has become a victim of theft and vandalism. Philip Reynolds has lived at his home on Long Leaf Hills Drive from...
foxwilmington.com
Officials investigating after two are found dead at home in New Hanover County; possibly a murder-suicide
SILVER LAKE, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead at a home on 302 Horn Road in Silver Lake on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Law enforcement confirmed Thursday the two people found in the home were Heather Grant and...
Police searching for suspect in nonfatal shooting
LUMBERTON — On Monday Nov. 28 at 3:54 p.m. Lumberton Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot at 2170 Cal
cbs17
Drug charges for Fayetteville man busted with cocaine, ecstasy, 5 guns, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man is in custody after deputies say they busted him with nearly 25 grams of cocaine, five doses of ecstasy and five guns. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Andre Ervin Blount Jr. was arrested Thursday on five drug charges and is being held at the county’s detention center on a $100,000 secured bond with a court date Friday.
Person dies after stabbing near Nichols, Marion County coroner says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person has died after being stabbed in the Nichols area of Marion County, authorities said. Coroner Jerry Richardson confirmed late Friday afternoon that the person who was stabbed had died. Sheriff Brian Wallace’s office said earlier Friday that deputies were in the area of Broomstraw and Cactus courts to […]
WITN
Charges expected after gun brought to Duplin County elementary school
WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say charges are expected after a gun was brought to an Eastern Carolina elementary school on Monday. Duplin County deputies say a mother confronted her son after a weapon was found in her home. The child said he got the gun at Warsaw Elementary School,...
publicradioeast.org
Gun incidents reported at two eastern North Carolina schools
Late Tuesday afternoon local police and Craven County Schools were made aware of a threat directed at Tucker Creek Middle School. According to Havelock Police, an investigation revealed a student made threats of bringing a gun to school. Wednesday night, that 13 year old male student from Tucker Creek Middle...
Red Springs police welcome two new officers
RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Police Department has been joined by two new officers, Latisha Burton following three months serving in th
Dead in a ditch: Robeson County sheriff investigating body found in neighborhood
Deputies were called to the 1100 block of Old Red Springs Road where the body was found between two homes around 11:25 p.m.
