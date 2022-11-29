WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Heather Grant’s family describes her as a ‘ball of love.’. As a mom, daughter, sister and friend, they said she left an impact on everyone she met in the Wilmington community and beyond. They said even for those who didn’t know her, her kindness and caring nature made her a friend to all.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO