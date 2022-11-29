ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washingtonville, NY

Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Man Who Drove Into New York Schools Speaks Out

A Hudson Valley man is asking for forgiveness admitting he drove high and drunk when he crashed his car into a school building. On Nov. 20 around 1:15 a.m., deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office spotted a vehicle strike the Wallkill Central School District Administration building on State Route 208 in the hamlet of Wallkill and then attempt to leave the area, officials say.
WALLKILL, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

COVID Cases Climbing in Hudson Valley After Thanksgiving

You may want to take some extra precautions in the Hudson Valley, as COVID appears to be ramping up throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. Most of the Hudson Valley has moved on from the pandemic, and for good reason. Effective vaccines and medications have lessened the impact of the virus, allowing those who are protected to quickly recover. Unfortunately, many residents have not received their boosters and that has contributed to an uptick in cases that continues to climb in the wrong direction.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

If You Crash Into a Deer in New York is it Legal to Keep Antlers?

Unfortunately, some of us have had this dilemma after crashing our vehicles into a deer. If you've spent the majority of your driving life in the Hudson Valley you already know that one of the things we always have to be aware of when we are driving is deer!! No matter what road you drive on there is always the threat of a deer or its family running across the road.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Times Herald-Record

Newburgh man indicted in fatal September shooting

GOSHEN − A Newburgh man was arraigned Wednesday in Orange County Court on an indictment charging him with murder in a late September shooting. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said the indictment, unsealed Wednesday, charged Lamont Williams, 29, of Newburgh, with second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault, all felonies.
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location

A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Times Herald-Record

Gang members accused of racketeering, narcotics, gun charges arrested in Newburgh FBI raid

NEWBURGH − Eleven members and associates of a street gang facing charges under a 10-count federal indictment for racketeering, narcotics and firearms charges were arrested in the city of Newburgh Wednesday night during a raid by the FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force and city police. Three more suspected members and associates of the gang who are also facing charges under the indictment have not yet been arrested, according to a news release from the office...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

More Pain At The Pumps: Gas Tax Cap Expires in Hudson Valley Counties

We can all agree that our wallets have been feeling the impact of the cost of just about everything increasing lately. From utilities to grocery bills, and especially at the gas pumps, just about everyone has been talking about finances and spending these days. Unfortunately, a program that went into...
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley’s Newest McDonald’s Being Built at Lightning Pace

It's highly likely you haven't even noticed the Hudson Valley's newest McDonald's being built right under your nose. At the end of September, we told you that there would soon be a groundbreaking for a new, modern McDonald's restaurant. We all know just how slow many constructions in the Hudson Valley seem to take, so imagine our surprise when we drove by just a couple of months later to find that construction on the exterior of the building is now almost complete.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hospital workers say Nuvance refuses to recognize federal holiday ending slavery

POUGHKEEPSIE – Hospital workers from three area hospitals held an informational picket and march on Thursday afternoon near Vassar Brothers Medical Center (VBMC). Members of 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers, numbering nearly 1,000 at the Poughkeepsie hospital, have been negotiating with Nuvance Health, the VBMC parent company since their contract expired at the end of September.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Luxury Adults-Only Hotel Opens in Hudson Valley

A new hotel described as "a summer camp for adults" celebrates its grand opening this week. The Hudson Valley is becoming a popular spot for luxury resorts. Just last month we told you that Six Senses purchased a 236-acre farm in the Hudson Valley as the future site of its first location in the United States. Not too far from this property is another luxury destination that opened its doors on December 1.
STAATSBURG, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

