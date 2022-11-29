Read full article on original website
Katherine Heigl says she ‘never saw’ daughter Naleigh after adoption
Katherine Heigl has reflected on trying to balance motherhood with work.The 27 Dresses actor opened up about how difficult it was to get time away from filming Grey’s Anatomy to bond with her newly adopted daughter at the time, Naleigh, who is now 13.Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted Naleigh in 2009. The baby came from South Korea and was just nine months old when she became part of the actor’s family.In a recent appearance on The View, Heigl said: “Naleigh came to us at nine months, and three days later, I got on a plane and went...
Clayton News Daily
Jana Kramer Shares Behind-the-Scenes 'Chicago Fire' Photos with Taylor Kinney
Jana Kramer got acquainted with cast members from Chicago Fire this week, as she appeared on set to film a cameo for the popular NBC series. The singer and actress, 39, joined the cast for filming on Thursday, Dec. 1, and later shared a behind-the-scenes look at her experience on social media.
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
tatler.com
Tragedy for Princess Stéphanie of Monaco as her ex-boyfriend, nightclub owner Mario Oliver, is ‘murdered’ in the Dominican Republic
Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, the sister of reigning Prince Albert II of Monaco, has been struck by tragedy after her ex-boyfriend, the prominent Los Angeles nightclub owner and model Mario Oliver, was found dead in the Dominican Republic. Oliver, who was romantically linked to the effortlessly chic Monégasque royal...
Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022
Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
Ashton Kutcher Shares More Details About Terrifying Battle With Rare-Life Threatening Disease — Watch
Ashton Kutcher is ready to tell-all about his battle with a life-threatening disease. In Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old sits down with his brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has had a heart transplant, for the first time. In the trailer, the No Strings Attached star discussed what it was like for him to go through that harrowing time period. "I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see," the actor recalled. "When you have this face-to-face with death, you instantly lock into, 'What are you doing with today?'"The series, which...
Princess Kate makes bold fashion statement in neon green gown, Diana’s emerald choker
The Prince and Princess of Wales wrapped up their Boston tour in style.
Body Dumped In The Bronx Identified As ‘Green Book’ Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.
Deadline has confirmed that the NYPD has identified a body found dumped outside a Bronx sheet-metal manufacturing factory Monday as Frank Vallelonga Jr., a sometime actor most notable for his role in 2018’s Green Book. He was 60. In Best Picture Oscar winner Green Book, Vallelonga Jr. portrayed a relative of Viggo Mortensen’s bouncer character Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga. Vallelonga Jr. was the real-life son of the bouncer portrayed in the film, who also was an actor best known for playing crime boss Carmine Lupertazzi in The Sopranos. (Vallelonga Sr. died in 2013). According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911...
T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach
As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
Clayton News Daily
Jennifer Garner Has Cute Date Night With Teen Daughter in Rare Appearance at White House Event
Jennifer Garner and her daughter, Violet Affleck, spent a fun evening together at the White House. The actress and her oldest daughter made a rare appearance at the State dinner, hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. The mother-daughter duo were two of 400 VIPs invited...
Clayton News Daily
Chrissy Teigen Dons Off-the-Shoulder Bubblegum Pink Gown at White House Dinner With John Legend
Chrissy Teigen got all dolled up for the State dinner. On Thursday evening, the Cravings author and her husband, John Legend, had a fancy date night at the White House. Teigen showed off her maternity style, donning a sweet bubblegum pink off-the-shoulder gown that cradled her growing baby bump. Her poofy sleeves were adorned with floral jewels that matched the bow clasp on her black clutch. She gave the look some edge with black elbow-length gloves.
Prince and Princess of Wales begin Boston visit as royal scandal erupts
As Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, visit Boston to show their support for the Earthshot Prize, the royal family is also dealing with a palace scandal. The pair issued a statement saying the apparently racist remarks from a former lady-in-waiting are "unacceptable."
Clayton News Daily
Jenny McCarthy Goes From No Makeup to Full-On Glam in New Transformation Video
Jenny McCarthy loves to play around on social media, and today's post was no exception. Ahead of the finale of this season of The Masked Singer, for which McCarthy is a panelist, the 50-year-old shared a cute, fun video showing her complete transformation from no makeup to true glam for tonight's show.
Clayton News Daily
The Weatherman's Wife! Get to Know Al Roker's Other Half Deborah Roberts
Al Roker went from the friend zone to quickly forecasting his relationship with now-wife Deborah Roberts. Following his first marriage, the beloved TODAY weatherman and co-anchor found a new love to weather life's storms and sunny days with. Get to know the other half of the power couple, who happens to be employed by a rival network!
Clayton News Daily
The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who've Moved to Great American Family
Newly rebranded network, Great American Family, has been making waves among fans of the family rom-com and specifically those associated with Hallmark Channel. Previously known as Great American Country, the network was bought by a group of investors that includes former Hallmark Media CEO Bill Abbott. The network was rebranded...
Clayton News Daily
This Dog Is Proof Love Heals Anything | The Dodo Foster Diaries
Abandoned dog who flattened himself in fear licks his rescuer's hand for the very first time ❤️. Special thanks to Travis, Kelley & Elanna! For more information on adopting Travis, click here: https://thedo.do/AdoptTravis. Follow along on TikTok: https://thedo.do/monroesmom972 & Instagram: https://thedo.do/pawstocaretn. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o...
Clayton News Daily
Man Lends Kids' Pool To Injured Pelican Until She Was Released Into The Wild | The Dodo
Man lends kids' pool to injured pelican until she was released into the wild!. For more of Naude's rescue work, you can check him out on Instagram: https://thedo.do/naude and YouTube: thedo.do/namibnaude. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl...
Clayton News Daily
Yes, This Christmas Classic Is Streaming! How to Watch 'Miracle On 34th Street' On TV and Online in 2022
Miracle on 34th Street is one of the most beloved holiday classics there is. The heartbreaking drama of divorce, the all-too-real battle with addiction, combined with the ultimate triumph of Richard Attenborough's Kris Kringle and Christmas spirit makes the film an absolute must-watch every year. Miracle on 34th Street won...
The best music books of 2022
Rock and pop music has been obsessed with its own past almost from the start: by 1959, a New York record store called Times Square was doing a roaring trade in what it called “oldies”, selling mid-50s doo-wop singles to teenagers already convinced the golden age of rock’n’roll was over. That said, a kind of industrialised nostalgia took root in the early 90s, the era of the heritage rock magazine and the lavish retrospective CD box set. Thirty years on, there’s a nagging sense that all the great stories about pop’s history might have already been explored – an idea to which Danyel Smith’s Shine Bright: A Very Personal History of Black Women in Pop (Random House) is a necessary corrective. A smart blend of memoir and penetrating analysis, it frequently deals in righting wrongs or highlighting oversights. These are usually born out of a lethal cocktail of racism and sexism, not least in the story of the Sweet Inspirations. Best known as Elvis Presley’s backing singers, they are recast by Smith as pivotal figures in the development of US pop, the thread that links Van Morrison to Whitney Houston and Paul Simon to Aretha Franklin.
