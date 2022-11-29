ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Santa's Bazaar in Bushton this Saturday

BUSHTON, Kan. — The Bushton Community Center will be hosting Santa’s Bazaar on Dec. 3. The Saturday’s activities will include a craft show with over 20 vendors. Craft vendors will include unique handmade items, such as homemade baked goods, jellies, freeze-dried foods and soap, handmade home décor and jewelry, and handcrafted wood products, as well as other new and exciting items.
Robinson bringing Christmas lights to life with Hoisington display

Clark Griswold blinded his neighbors with 25,000 Christmas lights in the 1989 National Lampoon movie. As it turns out, that was child's play compared to the 35,000-plus synchronized lights now on display at 252 W. 15th Street in Hoisington. John Robinson moved into the residence four years ago and has turned his hobby into something the community can enjoy.
Fort Larned National Historic Site looking for volunteers

Are you someone who enjoys giving back to your community? Do you also enjoy learning history?. Fort Larned National Historic Site has opportunities to volunteer with all aspects of the park operation. Park Ranger Ben Long said volunteers can help with living history presentations, desk operation, leading tours or maintenance.
$20 Bill Challenge Arrives in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army’s $20 Bill Challenge comes to the Reno County community this weekend, thanks to the generous support of four donors putting up a $6,500 challenge for every $20 bill dropped in a Red Kettle on Dec. 3. "The individual donors wanted to be...
Downtown Hutchinson doing holiday discounts

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Save money and shop local in Downtown Hutchinson! Look out for #DutchInDowntownhutch and save money daily at a local business between Dec. 2 and Dec. 24. Dec. 3rd- Board & Brush-from 1 to 4 p.m. Make & Take event 2 for $25 PLUS 35% off any December PYP registration using code DUTCH.
Approved contributions this month to USD 428

The USD 428 Board of Education approved the following contributions and grant applications at their luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Lincoln Elementary School in Great Bend.  An anonymous donor wishes to contribute $500 to each listed school for Student Support and Nutrition. o Riley Elementary $500. o...
Barton County to replace bridge on Northeast 70 Road

Residents in northeast Barton County notified the county’s road and bridge department of a failing bridge deck located on Northeast 70 Road, crossing Cow Creek. Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman examined the bridge and determined the bridge needed to be replaced. At Wednesday’s Barton County Commission meeting, Commissioner Kirby...
T-bone crash at Sarcoxie, claims life of local young man

SARCOXIE, Mo. — About 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022 reports of a two vehicle crash at MO-37 and Blackberry Road alerted Jasper Count E-911. Sarcoxie Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Police and Mercy Ambulance responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Maps of crash location with vehicle directions noted during crash event. On scene we learn...
News To Know: armed robbery at McDonald’s, word of the year

MONETT, Mo. – Authorities in Monett say a man was found dead in a basement after a house fire Tuesday afternoon. Investigators are not releasing his identity at this time. The Monett Fire and Police and the Missouri State Fire Marshals Office are investigating how the fire started. Click here to read more about this story.
Great Bend City Administrator to be hired in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis will be hired as the Hutchinson City Administrator, pending the approval of his contract by the Hutchinson City Council in their meeting on Tuesday. According to the contract as printed in the meeting agenda documents, Francis will start in Hutchinson...
Barton commission discusses procurement amounts for approval

At Wednesday’s meeting, the Barton County Commission voted to ratify the repair cost of a 2008 pickup that was fixed at Bob’s Service Center in Clafin for $5,700. While Commissioner Jennifer Schartz was fine with the expense coming before the board, she wondered if the spending amount that needs to be approved should be higher for department heads.
Cop Shop (12/1)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/1) At 3:20 a.m. an accident was reported at 209 W. 1st Street in Ellinwood. At 3:52 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at Broadway & the 281 Bypass. Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (12/1) Non-Injury Accident. At 3:20 a.m. an accident...
