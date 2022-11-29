Read full article on original website
Santa's Bazaar in Bushton this Saturday
BUSHTON, Kan. — The Bushton Community Center will be hosting Santa’s Bazaar on Dec. 3. The Saturday’s activities will include a craft show with over 20 vendors. Craft vendors will include unique handmade items, such as homemade baked goods, jellies, freeze-dried foods and soap, handmade home décor and jewelry, and handcrafted wood products, as well as other new and exciting items.
Robinson bringing Christmas lights to life with Hoisington display
Clark Griswold blinded his neighbors with 25,000 Christmas lights in the 1989 National Lampoon movie. As it turns out, that was child's play compared to the 35,000-plus synchronized lights now on display at 252 W. 15th Street in Hoisington. John Robinson moved into the residence four years ago and has turned his hobby into something the community can enjoy.
Fort Larned National Historic Site looking for volunteers
Are you someone who enjoys giving back to your community? Do you also enjoy learning history?. Fort Larned National Historic Site has opportunities to volunteer with all aspects of the park operation. Park Ranger Ben Long said volunteers can help with living history presentations, desk operation, leading tours or maintenance.
Lincoln Elementary in Great Bend developing a sense of ‘family’
The physical and mental differences between students in kindergarten and those in 6th grade are night and day. In a way to create a family culture of inclusivity, Lincoln Elementary School in Great Bend began their Lion Pride Family program. Lincoln’s Student Family Advocate Jose Arias said the school wanted...
$20 Bill Challenge Arrives in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army’s $20 Bill Challenge comes to the Reno County community this weekend, thanks to the generous support of four donors putting up a $6,500 challenge for every $20 bill dropped in a Red Kettle on Dec. 3. "The individual donors wanted to be...
Helping Barton Co. area teenagers identify suicidal tendencies
When about 70 teenagers recently participated in an exercise called “Crisis Orientation,” several scenarios were outlined at the beginning. · Your friend sees a hate comment on an uploaded video. · Your significant other says they will kill themselves if you leave them. · Your friend...
🎤City Edition: Zoo Curator Ashley Burdick
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo Curator Ashley Burdick that aired Nov. 30, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Downtown Hutchinson doing holiday discounts
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Save money and shop local in Downtown Hutchinson! Look out for #DutchInDowntownhutch and save money daily at a local business between Dec. 2 and Dec. 24. Dec. 3rd- Board & Brush-from 1 to 4 p.m. Make & Take event 2 for $25 PLUS 35% off any December PYP registration using code DUTCH.
Mendez joins nail-technician team at Renue Salon in Great Bend
The new nail technician at Renue Salon, Spa and Fashion Boutique, 1419 Main, is gratified that she has found a home at long-time Great Bend business. Valeria Mendez, a Ness County native, is now accepting clients who seek professional nail care. “I already feel comfortable at Renue because it has...
Building leadership skills at Great Bend’s Lincoln Elementary
Jose Arias, Student Family Advocate at Lincoln Elementary School in Great Bend, was charged with revitalizing the grade school’s student council (STUCO). At Wednesday’s USD 428 Board of Education luncheon, Arias mentioned he wanted to find ways to put the students into positions to build and recognize their leadership abilities.
Barton Co. to revisit the idea of rent-free space for state agency
The Barton County Commission decided Wednesday to table the discussion of allowing the Kansas Parole office to occupy a county office building rent free. Barton County Operations Director Matt Patzner said an agreement with the state was established years ago to allow the State of Kansas Parole office to be housed at 1208 Kansas Avenue in Great Bend.
Great Bend zoo wants to build ‘flight cage’ for rehabilitation program
Along with a free zoo that features grizzly bears, lions, alligators, cougars and so many more animals, Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo also provides a raptor rehabilitation program for injured birds. The zoo staff nurses anywhere between 40-70 birds of prey each year. Before staff releases the birds back into...
Approved contributions this month to USD 428
The USD 428 Board of Education approved the following contributions and grant applications at their luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Lincoln Elementary School in Great Bend. An anonymous donor wishes to contribute $500 to each listed school for Student Support and Nutrition. o Riley Elementary $500. o...
Barton County to replace bridge on Northeast 70 Road
Residents in northeast Barton County notified the county’s road and bridge department of a failing bridge deck located on Northeast 70 Road, crossing Cow Creek. Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman examined the bridge and determined the bridge needed to be replaced. At Wednesday’s Barton County Commission meeting, Commissioner Kirby...
Moore announces retirement as assistant principal at GBHS
Daryl Moore has served as the assistant principal at Great Bend High School since the fall of 2015. His time with USD 428 will come to a close after the school year in 2023 as the Board of Education accepted his retirement notice at their monthly luncheon this week. USD...
T-bone crash at Sarcoxie, claims life of local young man
SARCOXIE, Mo. — About 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022 reports of a two vehicle crash at MO-37 and Blackberry Road alerted Jasper Count E-911. Sarcoxie Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Police and Mercy Ambulance responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Maps of crash location with vehicle directions noted during crash event. On scene we learn...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: armed robbery at McDonald’s, word of the year
MONETT, Mo. – Authorities in Monett say a man was found dead in a basement after a house fire Tuesday afternoon. Investigators are not releasing his identity at this time. The Monett Fire and Police and the Missouri State Fire Marshals Office are investigating how the fire started. Click here to read more about this story.
Great Bend City Administrator to be hired in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis will be hired as the Hutchinson City Administrator, pending the approval of his contract by the Hutchinson City Council in their meeting on Tuesday. According to the contract as printed in the meeting agenda documents, Francis will start in Hutchinson...
Barton commission discusses procurement amounts for approval
At Wednesday’s meeting, the Barton County Commission voted to ratify the repair cost of a 2008 pickup that was fixed at Bob’s Service Center in Clafin for $5,700. While Commissioner Jennifer Schartz was fine with the expense coming before the board, she wondered if the spending amount that needs to be approved should be higher for department heads.
Cop Shop (12/1)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/1) At 3:20 a.m. an accident was reported at 209 W. 1st Street in Ellinwood. At 3:52 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at Broadway & the 281 Bypass. Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (12/1) Non-Injury Accident. At 3:20 a.m. an accident...
