Clark Griswold blinded his neighbors with 25,000 Christmas lights in the 1989 National Lampoon movie. As it turns out, that was child's play compared to the 35,000-plus synchronized lights now on display at 252 W. 15th Street in Hoisington. John Robinson moved into the residence four years ago and has turned his hobby into something the community can enjoy.

HOISINGTON, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO