OHIO’s Patton College of Education’s Stevens Literacy Center provides free books to Southeast Ohio residents

WTAP
The Washington County Career Center hosts health care career fair
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Career Center held its annual health care career fair this Friday. One student said of the experience, “It is definitely high energy. It is definitely high energy. Everyone’s like ‘Oh my gosh I need to do this! Oh my gosh I need to do that!’”
ohio.edu
Ohio University Women’s Athletics receives historic gift from two-time alumna
Fifty years ago, the passage of Title IX of the Education Amendments Act brought historic changes to education in the United States, enshrining equal opportunity for women within college athletic programs. Today, Ohio University announced another landmark in women’s athletics: Alumna Jackie Reau, BSJ ’92, MSA ’12, has committed more than $2 million to enhance women’s athletics at OHIO, the largest philanthropic gift to women’s sports in OHIO history.
ohio.edu
Ridges Advisory Committee working to finalize development strategy for The Ridges
The Ridges Advisory Committee held a hybrid meeting on Monday, November 28 to discuss the progress and next steps related to the overall strategy that will help to guide opportunities for future development, rehabilitation, reuse and preservation of the Kirkbride campus and surrounding land owned by Ohio University. The core...
School could expand to nearly all students in Ohio if bill passes
(The Center Square) – School choice options in Ohio could expand to nearly every student if a new bill works its way quickly through the Ohio Legislature during the lame duck session. Senate Bill 368, introduced by Sen. Sandra O’Brien, R-Rome, earlier this week, would eliminate income thresholds currently attached to the state’s school voucher program and significantly expand tax credits to home-schoolers. Those two changes, according to The Buckeye...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
ODNR awards $17 million to transform abandoned mine lands
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will grant $17 million to encourage economic and community development across Appalachian Ohio. Pending federal approval for the recommended Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) projects, the Division of Mineral Resources Management (MRM) will fund six projects that eliminate hazards left behind by historical mining activity and/or improve areas with abandoned mine lands in six counties.
Measles case confirmed at Ohio school
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio’s measles outbreak has reached Westerville City Schools. The district has one confirmed measles case, according to an email sent Tuesday to school district families and staff. Franklin County Public Health informed the district Monday evening. The case is included in the 46 confirmed cases in central Ohio, according to […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
ohio.edu
Jennifer Cox named interim associate budget director
Vice President for Finance and Administration Mark Heil has named Jennifer Cox Ohio University’s Interim Associate Budget Director. In her interim role, which will last through the academic year, Cox will support university-wide, multi-year budget planning, development and analysis; develop standardized budget materials and customized tools to help planning units create accurate multi-year budgets and forecasts; work directly with planning units to help improve the quality and ease of the budgeting and forecasting process and results, and provide guidance based on University initiatives, budget models, planning assumptions and departmental goals.
Farm and Dairy
Ohio family continues to fight pipeline construction on their farmland
LIMA, Ohio — A Union County farm family is continuing to oppose construction of a natural gas pipeline across their preserved farmland in a case before Ohio’s Third District Court of Appeals. Meanwhile, administrative changes at the Ohio Department of Agriculture, as well as proposed changes to Ohio’s eminent domain laws, could affect similar cases in the future.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away
Ohio Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Rep. Brian Stewart have launched a frontal assault on voters’ ability to amend our state constitution, putting their knives at the neck of 110 years of citizen-led democratic progress in the Buckeye State. Thinking that Ohioans are stupid and gullible enough to relinquish our democratic powers […] The post In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WTAP
Warehouse Church will be bringing a Winter Wonderland to Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Warehouse Church will be bringing a Winter Wonderland to Parkersburg. The church will be holding their first ever “Warehouse Wonderland” Friday night from 6P.M. To 8P.M. The event is free and open to anyone in the community. Dakota Bortel is a staff member at...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe High School goes into modified lockdown after disruption
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local high school went into lockdown Friday afternoon. It happened at around 1:45 p.m. at Chillicothe High School after a call was reported that there was a “fight” outside the school. Police officers and deputies responded to the building as administrators placed classrooms on a modified lockdown.
ohio.edu
Fall Commencement set for Saturday, Dec. 10
Approximately 900 students are expected to participate in Ohio University’s Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 10. The commencement ceremony, which will be for undergraduate and graduate students, will begin at 2 p.m. in the Convocation Center on Ohio University’s Athens campus. The ceremony is expected to last for approximately two hours.
Gov. Mike DeWine supports bill to strip state school board of control over Ohio Department of Education
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday he supports an Ohio Senate bill that would overhaul the Ohio Department of Education, gut powers from the Ohio State Board of Education and give his office more oversight of education. “I think virtually every governor for 40 or 50 years...
New name for Tri-County’s growing “New Media” program
NELSONVILLE — A student works diligently on the questions they want to ask in their next interview. Another pours over recorded media, trying to find the right clip to fit in a video project. A few more aren’t even in the class right now. They’re out roaming the halls of Tri-County Career Center and High School interviewing students and staff, taking photographs and creating their next selected project. ...
spectrumnews1.com
OSU president's resignation surprises some on campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The resignation of Ohio University’s president came as a surprise to some students and staff. President Johnson’s contract was slated to run through 2025. Reports indicate the OSU’s board of trustees asked Johnson to resign. She’ll be paid her retirement benefits in accordance...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs
A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ohio.edu
Social media certificate student: Amy Szmik
What OHIO organizations are you a part of and what are your roles in each?. I am the PR chief of Thread Magazine, where I run socials and work with a team to create content on Instagram and TikTok. I write and model for Thread as well. I am a...
