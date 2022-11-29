ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Supreme Court wrestles with Biden's deportation policy

By MARK SHERMAN - Associated Press
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EsiUw_0jRZGbz500

Washington, D.C. (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday wrestled with a politically tinged dispute over a Biden administration policy that would prioritize deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk.

It was not clear after arguments that stretched past two hours and turned highly contentious at times whether the justices would allow the policy to take effect, or side with Republican-led states that have so far succeeded in blocking it .

At the center of the case is a September 2021 directive from the Department of Homeland Security that paused deportations unless individuals had committed acts of terrorism, espionage or “egregious threats to public safety.” The guidance, issued after Joe Biden became president, updated a Trump-era policy that removed people in the country illegally regardless of criminal history or community ties.

On Tuesday, the administration's top Supreme Court lawyer told the justices that federal law does “not create an unyielding mandate to apprehend and remove" every one of the more than 11 million immigrants living in the country illegally.

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said it would be “incredibly destabilizing on the ground” for the high court to require that. Congress has not given DHS enough money to vastly increase the number of people it holds and deports, the Biden administration has said.

But Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone told the court the administration is violating federal law that requires the detention and deportation of people who are in the U.S. illegally and who have been convicted of any serious crime, not just the most serious, specifically defined ones.

Chief Justice John Roberts was among the conservative justices who pushed back strongly on the Biden administration's arguments. “It's our job to say what the law is, not whether or not it can be possibly implemented or whether there are difficulties there, and I don't think we should change that responsibility just because Congress and the executive can't agree on something ... I don't think we should let them off the hook,” he said.

Yet Roberts, in questioning Stone, also called Prelogar's argument compelling.

“It's impossible for the executive to do what you want it to do, right?” Roberts asked.

Roberts wasn't totally satisfied when Stone said the number of people potentially affected total 60,000 to 80,000.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh said that whatever the actual number, “the resources still aren't there.”

The court's three liberal justices, on the other hand, were sympathetic to the Biden administration's arguments. Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, made clear they believed that Texas and Louisiana, which joined Texas in suing over the directive, weren't even entitled to bring their case.

The case is the latest example of a Republican litigation strategy that has succeeded in slowing Biden administration initiatives by going to GOP-friendly courts. Kagan picked up on that during arguments, saying that Texas could file its suit in a courthouse where it was guaranteed to get a sympathetic hearing and that one judge stopped “a federal immigration policy in its tracks.”

In a separate ongoing legal dispute, three judges chosen by then-President Donald Trump are among the four Republican-appointed judges who have so far prevented the administration's student loan cancellation program from taking effect.

The states said they would face added costs of having to detain people the federal government might allow to remain free inside the United States, despite their criminal records.

Federal appeals courts had reached conflicting decisions over DHS guidance.

The federal appeals court in Cincinnati earlier overturned a district judge’s order that put the policy on hold in a lawsuit filed by Arizona, Ohio and Montana.

But in the separate suit filed by Texas and Louisiana, a federal judge in Texas ordered a nationwide halt to the guidance and a federal appellate panel in New Orleans declined to step in.

In July, the court voted 5-4 to leave the immigration policy frozen nationwide. Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the court’s three liberals in saying they would have allowed the Biden administration to put in place the guidance.

At the same time, the court said it would hear arguments in the case in late November.

The justices have several questions to sort through, whether the states should have been permitted to file their challenge in the first place, whether the policy violates immigration law and, if it does, whether it was appropriate for the Texas-based judge to block it.

On that last point, Prelogar said the judge's decision to “vacate” the policy was wrong, and her argument questioned whether judges have been getting it all wrong for decades.

The issue touched a nerve, especially among Roberts, Kavanaugh and Ketanji Brown Jackson, the justices who once served on the federal appeals court in Washington that regularly vacates policies it determines are unlawful.

“Fairly radical,” Roberts said. “Pretty astonishing,” Kavanaugh said. Jackson, more restrained, also questioned Prelogar's reasoning.

“There seems to be a kind of D.C. Circuit cartel,” Kagan joked.

A decision in U.S. v. Texas, 22-58, is expected by late June.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Republicans are about to take their revenge on Joe Biden

Joe Biden needs to lawyer up. He’s about to see an onslaught of investigations into him, his appointees and their conduct that will now be launched by Republican-controlled congressional committees. It’s not impossible that a Republican-controlled congress could even try to push for his impeachment. The Republicans squeaked...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Time is running out for Joe and Hunter Biden as GOP prepares investigation

We are reliably informed that “elections have consequences,” and House Republicans are eager to prove it by using their new majority to reveal Biden family corruption. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, incoming chairman of the Oversight Committee, was blunt about his goal. “The president’s participation in enriching his...
KENTUCKY STATE
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Are Ready for GOP to Make Hunter Biden the New Benghazi

It’s not Hunter Biden’s scalp they want. Rather, the House GOP caucus is poised to launch a two-year crusade to tarnish President Joe Biden’s character—and lower his poll numbers—just like they did with Hillary Clinton and the Benghazi hearings prior to her 2016 candidacy.But things are different this time around—Democrats aren’t going to assume that voters can see through the partisan bluster, and are mounting a war room operation outside the White House. The Congressional Integrity Project (a pointed moniker, to be sure) will try to fend off the Republican barrage, and go on the offensive in the information war.The...
KENTUCKY STATE
HollywoodLife

Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo

Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
US News and World Report

Republicans Identify 42 Biden Administration Officials They Want to Testify

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday identified 42 employees from Democratic President Joe Biden's White House and administration, who they expect to testify next year after their party takes control of the chamber. In Nov. 18 letters to White House Chief of Staff Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
straightarrownews.com

Biden is the most engaged president of the last 13 years

Is President Joe Biden a great president or an utter failure? With less than a week before the midterm elections, a CNN poll has his approval rating among likely voters at 42%. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 40% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance. But while his poll numbers are low and Democrats are now predicted to lose their House majority, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues Biden’s record and performance as president are more complex. While he doesn’t necessarily agree with Biden’s economic policies, Zeihan believes Biden’s wisdom, government experience and degree of humility help make him the most engaged president of the last 13 years.
Washington Examiner

Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship

In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
Washington Examiner

Biden’s lawless bailout of credentialed elites continues

Other than unmarried women, no demographic was a more reliable vote for President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party this Election Day than college-educated voters. So it should come as no surprise that Biden once again showered this constituency with federal money this week when he announced that the Department of Education would, for the sixth time, delay all student loan payments.
NorthcentralPA.com

Justices keep student loan cancellation blocked for now

Washington, D.C. (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday said the Biden administration program to cancel student loans will remain blocked for now, but the justices agreed to take up the case in late winter. The court's decision to hear arguments in about three months means it is likely to determine whether the widespread loan cancellations are legal by late June. That's about two months before the newly extended pause...
TEXAS STATE
102.5 The Bone

Biden celebrates 80th birthday at the White House

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hit a significant milestone by becoming the first president to celebrate his 80th birthday while in office. Biden, born on Nov. 20, 1942, celebrated his birthday at brunch with his extended family, who were at the White House following the wedding of his eldest granddaughter one day earlier.
WASHINGTON STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy