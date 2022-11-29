Judge sides with CU in cancer researcher's discrimination lawsuit

Read full article on original website
coloradopolitics.com
The University of Colorado engorges its bureaucracy | Denver Gazette
The optics — as they say in the political world — couldn’t be worse for CU. No, we’re not talking about the miserable season the Buffs are having on the gridiron. We’re talking about the headline-making blunder by the university’s front office this week.
coloradopolitics.com
Speakers announced for state conference sessions | NONPROFIT REGISTER
News: “A Winter Wonderland of Networking” on Dec. 1 launches the state convention for Rocky Mountain chapter of the NAACP. The three-day event will be attended by NAACP members in Colorado, Wyoming and Montana and includes classes, workshops and remarks by politicians, community leaders and NAACP senior executives.
coloradopolitics.com
A 2023 K-12 public education reckoning | NOONAN
The 2023 General Assembly provides the space for a K-12 public education reckoning. With new legislators from new districts, the time is right to bring fresh ideas to the worn-out table. The current system is a mess. It’s structured on SB10-191, a faulty student and teacher assessment platform sponsored by...
5 students at JFK High School treated for medical issues
Five students at John F. Kennedy High School in southwest Denver were treated for medical issues on Thursday morning. Denver Public Schools told CBS News Colorado that the medical issues may stem from drugs. One student was rushed to the hospital and the other four were treated and released to parents. The condition of the hospitalized student remains unknown.
Transgender community faces higher rates of violence
DENVER, Colorado — The Transgender Center of the Rockies is considered a safe haven for those who identify as transgender and nonbinary. The center offers counseling, adult therapy groups, therapy and other mental health services. The center provides service to those who are continually marginalized, often targeted for their...
Denver launches first city-owned, operated residential re-entry program
The City of Denver is launching its first city-owned and operated residential re-entry program in partnership with The Empowerment Program.
'The civil rights issue of our time': Denver's law enforcement watchdog candidates meet the public
Denver is set to choose between a defense attorney, and a former prosecutor and police officer, for the city’s next top law enforcement watchdog. In a public forum with community stakeholder groups Tuesday night, the candidates said they want to see Denver's Independent Monitor’s Office communicate better with the public about its work and have better access to digital evidence and data about police encounters. A search committee named Mary...
Westword
Inside Fight That Lowered Rapist's Sentence from 144 Years to 96
For the past seven years, Ray Ojeda has been fighting his conviction for sexual assault, kidnapping and attempted murder of a fifteen-year-old girl in 1997 — crimes for which he was sentenced to 144 years in prison in 2015. That conviction was reversed on appeal, forcing the Denver District Attorney's Office to negotiate a plea agreement with Ojeda that reduced his time to 96 years.
Westword
Ten Years Later, This Denver Attorney Still Isn't Sold on Marijuana DUI Laws
When recreational cannabis was legalized in Colorado in 2012, the state faced a long list of new public-safety equations, including how to detect cannabis-impaired driving. Over ten years later, law enforcement and science still haven't figured that out. Colorado's driving limit for THC, 5 nanograms per milliliter of blood, was...
ACLU suing Denver detective over 'terrifying' search of woman's Montbello home
The ACLU of Colorado has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a 77-y/o woman, claiming that her house was searched by Denver's SWAT team who didn't find any criminal activity, but left her home in disarray.
Boulder County enters High Level for COVID
Boulder County Public Health announced Friday that it is moving the community level for COVID-19 from medium to high. The county cited a continued rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as the reason for the move. According to the most recent data supplied by the county, there were 114 positive...
Arapahoe County to build homes for unhoused 18th District justice system clients
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 30, 2022. (Arapahoe County, Colo.) Arapahoe County plans to spend $3 million of American Rescue Plan Act money to build 80-100 permanent housing units for justice rehabilitation program clients in partnership with Brothers Redevelopment.
broomfieldleader.com
Lindstedt announces resignation from City Council after HD 33 win
Ward 2 Councilmember William Lindstedt issued a formal letter of resignation to Broomfield City Council and community members Wednesday in order to accept his new position in the Colorado House of Representatives. Lindstedt defeated Thornton Republican Stacie Dougherty in the House District 33 race Nov. 8. “I am deeply proud...
milehighcre.com
Student Housing Property Opposite Denver University Sells for $24.5M
Berkadia recently announced the sale of University Lofts — a 36-unit, 98-bed, mixed-use student housing property located at 2373 E. Evans Ave. in Denver — for $24.5 million, to an undisclosed buyer. Senior Managing Director Kevin Larimer of Berkadia Detroit, Brandon Buell of Berkadia Houston, and Senior Director...
Landmark status considered for home that resembles cartoon house
(Denver, Colo.) A famous Denver house resembling something out of “The Flintstones” may become Denver’s latest landmark. The home at 401 N. Madison St. went up in 1979 and served as the personal residence of an architect and trailblazer in energy conservation, Richard L. Crowther. The house is an expression of a country uneasy with the global energy crisis of the 1970s.
KDVR.com
Oath Keepers conviction a 'relief' for former spokesman
Jason Van Tatenhove, a journalist and former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers, lives in Colorado and tells FOX31 he has "washed his hands clean" of the group after their increased radical positions and conspiracy theories. Talya Cunningham reports. Oath Keepers conviction a ‘relief’ for former spokesman. Jason Van...
coloradosun.com
For Colorado’s ozone, a leaf blower for 1 hour is same as 1,100 miles in a car. That’s why some urging switch to electric.
Standing on a leaf-strewn lawn at Sloan’s Lake Park early on a sunny December day, Jordan Champalou says cutting ozone by switching to cleaner engines is as easy as pressing a button. And then he presses the button. One of the battery-powered leaf blowers he employs in his lawn...
coloradopolitics.com
Asteroid mining company relocates to Colorado from the Netherlands
A space resources startup, Karman+, selected Denver for its headquarters to relocate from the Netherlands, according to a news release. The Polis administration and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) made the announcement Wednesday. The company also considered the United Kingdom and Luxembourg as potential locations for its headquarters. The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved “up to $1,287,128 in performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits over an eight-year period” to the company when it was under the pseudonym Project Cobalt, according to the release.
Colorado’s RSV hospitalization rate is several times higher than US
In Colorado, there were 7.87 RSV-related hospitalizations for every 100,000 people. The U.S. rate is several times lower with 2.9 hospitalizations per every 100,000 people.
Westword
Found: Someone Who Isn't Running for Denver Mayor or City Council
Despite rumors to the contrary, Auon'tai M. Anderson just announced that he isn't running for mayor of Denver or an at-large seat on Denver City Council. Instead, he has formally launched his reelection campaign for the Board of Education at Denver Public Schools. Nonetheless, the mayoral and council races are...
