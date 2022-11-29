Read full article on original website
Passage of millionaires tax has higher ed leaders seeking expanded access to state colleges and universities
Energized by the successful passage of Ballot Question 1, education leaders and a handful of lawmakers gathered at the Massachusetts State House Thursday to outline an urgent path to bolstering access to public colleges and universities across the commonwealth, particularly for marginalized communities and first-generation students. Question 1, commonly referred...
wgbh.org
Why Gov. Baker's Fells Acres pardon push is so controversial
As Governor Charlie Baker wraps up his second and last term in the Corner Office, he's making headlines — and raising some hackles — by calling for pardons in the Fells Acres child sex-abuse case, which led to multiple convictions in the 1980s, but also left lingering questions about whether justice had actually been served.
Massachusetts Continues to Struggle with an Alarming Public Health Crisis
Massachusetts residents continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Even in December 2022, there are many folks throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires that are having trouble making ends meet. Price inflation in grocery items doesn't help matters nor does the rising cost of heat along with the constant struggle of trying to find affordable housing especially close to work. In the Berkshires, organizations like Construct Inc. and the Community Development of South Berkshire (CDCSB) are continuing to secure local dwellings that they can turn into affordable, workforce and apartment housing. These efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.
Gov.-elect Maura Healey transition teams start meeting with inauguration in January
As Gov.-elect Maura Healey basked in the royal limelight this week while welcoming the prince and princess of Wales to Boston, her transition saw new momentum as recently tapped policy committees dived into their time-sensitive assignments. Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll announced Monday an influential slate of experts, advocates...
NECN
Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills
Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
leominsterchamp.com
FEMA awards almost $4.7 million to UMass Memorial Health Care for COVID-19 costs
BOSTON — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending nearly $4.7 million to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse UMass Memorial Health Care, Inc. for the costs of testing, acquiring equipment and hiring temporary staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. The $4,693,148 in Public Assistance grants will reimburse the...
MassLive.com
Gov. Baker calls Mass. migrant housing capacity a ‘very significant problem’
Massachusetts must dramatically expand its shelter capacity to handle an influx of migrants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday as he defended his $139 million supplemental budget filed earlier this month despite the legislative session drawing to a close and Gov.-elect Maura Healey preparing to helm the corner office. That type...
Massachusetts has distributed $2.5 billion in tax refunds so far
All Massachusetts residents eligible for Chapter 62F refunds should receive paper checks in the mail or via direct deposit within the next two weeks. The Baker administration is in the final stretch of distributing nearly $3 billion in excess revenues back to taxpayers through a 1980s tax cap law known as Chapter 62F.
One-time payment coming to individuals in Massachusetts
money being countedPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Need some cash for the holidays? Well, here is some great news as some money is coming your way right now during this time of inflation and rising prices.
Cape Cod homeowners weigh costs of septic system regulatory changes
“Visitors to our home note the contamination and the smell and have renamed the bay ... ‘Pooponesset Bay.’”. A state plan to reduce nitrogen pollution in coastal areas by targeting septic systems met mixed responses at a public hearing Thursday, as residents generally supported the mission but disagreed over who should bear the costs.
theodysseyonline.com
Military Bases in Massachusetts, Significant Contributors to Environmental Racism Among Communities of Color
Environmental racism, which occurs when communities of color are disproportionately exposed to harmful pollutants, is a worldwide phenomenon. What has been fueling environmental racism over the past four decades is poverty, inaccessibility of affordable land or rent, globalization, and lack of power to fight corporations. As a result, most people of color have no choice but to live near pollution hotspots such as truck routes, industrial sites, ports, toxic landfills, and military bases. Massachusetts is no exception when it comes to environmental racism.
Disability rights groups want Mass. to unseal old records that could shed light on abuse of mentally ill
Disability rights advocates seeking to investigate the history of state institutions in Massachusetts applied new pressure on lawmakers Wednesday to unseal old records that could shed light about the abuse endured by people with mental illnesses and developmental or intellectual disabilities. Lawmakers, activists and other officials gathered at the MetFern...
ABC6.com
Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
The Sale Of Alcohol Is Still Illegal In These 8 Massachusetts Towns
Sports betting is now legal in Massachusetts and is the latest "vice" to become so since the retail sale of cannabis did in 2016. I always say, it's the like the government sort of said, "OK, fine", since its demand was too high to overlook. Yes, sports betting is legal...
vineyardgazette.com
State Proposes Major Overhaul of Septic Regulations
As coastal ponds and estuaries continue to deteriorate throughout the Cape and Islands, the state Department of Environmental Protection has proposed a pair of wastewater regulation amendments that could have sweeping impacts across the region, forcing Island towns to upgrade hundreds — if not thousands — of septic systems, or come up with a long-term plan to mitigate their nitrogen pollution.
Stigma over drug addiction saw ‘fundamental shift’ during Baker admin, leaders say
A pervasive stigma surrounding drug addiction eased throughout the eight years of the Baker administration, elected officials and recovery organization leaders declared Tuesday in Quincy during a roundtable discussion on the opioid epidemic in Massachusetts. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, recalling campaign trail memories, said conversations with individuals and families grappling...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: One-time tax refunds going out in Massachusetts
Eligible residents in Massachusetts will receive a one-time tax refund set at 14% of their state personal income tax liability by the middle of December. The one-time tax refund is possible thanks to the $2.94 billion in excess of the Massachusetts state cap on revenue amassed, with the exact amount a resident will receive varying based on tax status.
Do Massachusetts Residents Legally Have to Shovel Snow Off Their Sidewalk?
We're not technically into the winter season, which doesn't officially start until December 21, but Massachusetts residents know mother nature pays no attention to the calendar. Massachusetts already saw its first measurable snowfall in November and even though it didn't last long we know more is on the horizon. Shoveling...
These Lucky Lottery Dealers Have Sold the Most $1M Winners in Massachusetts
Massachusetts residents love to gamble. According to Masslottery.com, the Commonwealth's lottery broke records in 2019 hitting an all-time $5.509 billion in revenue, yielding a net profit of $1.104 billion. Between nine games (The Numbers Game, Keno, Jackpot Poker, All or Nothing, Mass Cash, Megabucks Doubler, Lucky for Life, Mega Millions, Powerball) and countless ever-changing scratch tickets, the Bay State's lottery is thriving.
MedicalXpress
Healthcare workers in Massachusetts prefer vaccine strategies supporting education and community-based communication
Healthcare workers are a trusted health information source and are uniquely positioned to reduce the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to significantly reduce the risk of severe COVID-19-related illness and death, vaccine and booster rates have remained sub-par in the U.S. As the SARS-CoV-2...
