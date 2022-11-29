ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

MassLive.com

Passage of millionaires tax has higher ed leaders seeking expanded access to state colleges and universities

Energized by the successful passage of Ballot Question 1, education leaders and a handful of lawmakers gathered at the Massachusetts State House Thursday to outline an urgent path to bolstering access to public colleges and universities across the commonwealth, particularly for marginalized communities and first-generation students. Question 1, commonly referred...
wgbh.org

Why Gov. Baker's Fells Acres pardon push is so controversial

As Governor Charlie Baker wraps up his second and last term in the Corner Office, he's making headlines — and raising some hackles — by calling for pardons in the Fells Acres child sex-abuse case, which led to multiple convictions in the 1980s, but also left lingering questions about whether justice had actually been served.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Massachusetts Continues to Struggle with an Alarming Public Health Crisis

Massachusetts residents continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Even in December 2022, there are many folks throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires that are having trouble making ends meet. Price inflation in grocery items doesn't help matters nor does the rising cost of heat along with the constant struggle of trying to find affordable housing especially close to work. In the Berkshires, organizations like Construct Inc. and the Community Development of South Berkshire (CDCSB) are continuing to secure local dwellings that they can turn into affordable, workforce and apartment housing. These efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills

Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
BOSTON, MA
leominsterchamp.com

FEMA awards almost $4.7 million to UMass Memorial Health Care for COVID-19 costs

BOSTON — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending nearly $4.7 million to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse UMass Memorial Health Care, Inc. for the costs of testing, acquiring equipment and hiring temporary staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. The $4,693,148 in Public Assistance grants will reimburse the...
LEOMINSTER, MA
Boston

Cape Cod homeowners weigh costs of septic system regulatory changes

“Visitors to our home note the contamination and the smell and have renamed the bay ... ‘Pooponesset Bay.’”. A state plan to reduce nitrogen pollution in coastal areas by targeting septic systems met mixed responses at a public hearing Thursday, as residents generally supported the mission but disagreed over who should bear the costs.
FALMOUTH, MA
theodysseyonline.com

Military Bases in Massachusetts, Significant Contributors to Environmental Racism Among Communities of Color

Environmental racism, which occurs when communities of color are disproportionately exposed to harmful pollutants, is a worldwide phenomenon. What has been fueling environmental racism over the past four decades is poverty, inaccessibility of affordable land or rent, globalization, and lack of power to fight corporations. As a result, most people of color have no choice but to live near pollution hotspots such as truck routes, industrial sites, ports, toxic landfills, and military bases. Massachusetts is no exception when it comes to environmental racism.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Disability rights groups want Mass. to unseal old records that could shed light on abuse of mentally ill

Disability rights advocates seeking to investigate the history of state institutions in Massachusetts applied new pressure on lawmakers Wednesday to unseal old records that could shed light about the abuse endured by people with mental illnesses and developmental or intellectual disabilities. Lawmakers, activists and other officials gathered at the MetFern...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
DARTMOUTH, MA
vineyardgazette.com

State Proposes Major Overhaul of Septic Regulations

As coastal ponds and estuaries continue to deteriorate throughout the Cape and Islands, the state Department of Environmental Protection has proposed a pair of wastewater regulation amendments that could have sweeping impacts across the region, forcing Island towns to upgrade hundreds — if not thousands — of septic systems, or come up with a long-term plan to mitigate their nitrogen pollution.
NANTUCKET, MA
MassLive.com

Stigma over drug addiction saw ‘fundamental shift’ during Baker admin, leaders say

A pervasive stigma surrounding drug addiction eased throughout the eight years of the Baker administration, elected officials and recovery organization leaders declared Tuesday in Quincy during a roundtable discussion on the opioid epidemic in Massachusetts. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, recalling campaign trail memories, said conversations with individuals and families grappling...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: One-time tax refunds going out in Massachusetts

Eligible residents in Massachusetts will receive a one-time tax refund set at 14% of their state personal income tax liability by the middle of December. The one-time tax refund is possible thanks to the $2.94 billion in excess of the Massachusetts state cap on revenue amassed, with the exact amount a resident will receive varying based on tax status.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

These Lucky Lottery Dealers Have Sold the Most $1M Winners in Massachusetts

Massachusetts residents love to gamble. According to Masslottery.com, the Commonwealth's lottery broke records in 2019 hitting an all-time $5.509 billion in revenue, yielding a net profit of $1.104 billion. Between nine games (The Numbers Game, Keno, Jackpot Poker, All or Nothing, Mass Cash, Megabucks Doubler, Lucky for Life, Mega Millions, Powerball) and countless ever-changing scratch tickets, the Bay State's lottery is thriving.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MedicalXpress

Healthcare workers in Massachusetts prefer vaccine strategies supporting education and community-based communication

Healthcare workers are a trusted health information source and are uniquely positioned to reduce the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to significantly reduce the risk of severe COVID-19-related illness and death, vaccine and booster rates have remained sub-par in the U.S. As the SARS-CoV-2...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

