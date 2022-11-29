ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Whiskey Riff

Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch

What a cool moment. A hunter in what I believe to be Canada had been seeing a droptine mule deer on his trailcam and was then able to get some hunting footage of the same deer when something incredible played itself out right in front of him. Droptine is a condition where one or more of a buck’s antlers begin to grown downward instead of up, a rare occurrence that makes them a much sought after prize in the community. […] The post Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Black Deer: How Rare Are Melanistic Deer and What Causes It?

If you’ve ever wondered why some deer are black, you must know this isn’t a simple coat pattern! It’s a condition called melanism, and we’re here to tell you everything about it! Keep reading to learn what melanism is, what causes melanism, and how rare melanistic deer are! Moreover, you’ll find out what makes melanistic deer different from albino and piebald deer!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Whiskey Riff

Whole Herd Of Rare Piebald Deer Spotted In Wisconsin

If I was a gambling man, I would be going to buy a lottery ticket after seeing something like this. You just don’t get any more lucky. Piebald is a genetic trait in which the best explanation is that they look like they’re partly albino. Although, that’s not scientifically what is happening and you don’t get a piebald deer when a regular deer and an albino deer mate.
WISCONSIN STATE
a-z-animals.com

What Did the Largest Crocodile Ever Eat To Feed Its 17,500 Pound Body?

What Did the Largest Crocodile Ever Eat To Feed Its 17,500 Pound Body?. Crocodiles are one of the largest reptiles in the world, capable of reaching about 17 feet in length, which is more than twice the average human’s height. These cold-blooded predators are also known for their incredible biting force and strong tails. They can bring down large animals such as deer, snakes, and other crocodiles, crushing bones and hard shells with their powerful jaws.
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Pack of Wolves Descend on a Gigantic Moose in Epic Denali Showdown

Watch a Pack of Wolves Descend on a Gigantic Moose in Epic Denali Showdown. Wolves are individually dangerous predators but even more powerful when they attack in packs. They typically hunt a fair amount of small prey like foxes, hares, rodents, and some deer. Yet, wolf packs take also attack and kill elk, bison, and moose. According to studies, wolves don’t usually attack the strongest, healthiest moose or elk. Instead, a pack of wolves will attempt to kill the very young or very old.
ALASKA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Leopard Leap Between Two Trees When Hunting Monkeys

Sabi Sands Game Reserve is a true wildlife gem! It’s located in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga, South Africa, adjacent to the Kruger National Park. The reserve hosts lions, elephants, leopards, rhinoceros, zebras, giraffes, and many more species visitors can see!. Since all these species are in their natural habitats,...
Outsider.com

Poached Elk Threaten California’s Recovering Condor Population

A recent bout of poaching is threatening the California Condor population in the Western United States. These poaching incidents involve the illegal harvesting of elk, however, these animal carcasses are left in the areas. As a result, these poached animals are attracting birds of prey – such as the recently recovering California condor population. The danger comes in when the birds feast on the meat that is infected with lead from the ammunition. This creates irreversible health issues in these larger birds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tree Hugger

Nuzzling Foxes and Huddling Monkeys Vie for Photo Award

Three golden snub-nosed monkeys huddle together to keep warm in the cold. Two red foxes snuggle in an intimate moment. A crested guineafowl enjoys a scratch from a friend. These photos are among the 25 shortlisted images that are vying for the People’s Choice Award in this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. They were chosen from 38,575 entries that came from 93 countries.
COLORADO STATE
Whiskey Riff

Giant, Silent Wolf Pack Spotted On Trail Cam In Canada

Like the title of the video says, if you opened your tent door to this, what the hell would you do? A trailcam set up by HowToHunt.com, a Canadian outdoors company, captured an incredible, and absolutely terrifying, sight walking through the Canadian woods one dark, snowy night. The camera picked up, by my count, a pack of around 12 wolves, making their way through a clearing almost silently, barely making a noise despite the crunchy snow laying about half a […] The post Giant, Silent Wolf Pack Spotted On Trail Cam In Canada first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Field & Stream

Wisconsin Hunter Tags Buck While Hunting With… An Emu

Here’s a hunting story I can guarantee you’ve never heard before. According to WLUK, Asher Torbeck was hunting in Gillett, Wisconsin on November 19, the opening morning of Wisconsin’s gun season, when something caught his eye. “I was hunting a stand about 100 yards from a high-fence deer farm my uncle owns,” Torbeck wrote in a Facebook post. “At about 10 a.m., I looked towards the fence and saw something walking. [It’s] not uncommon for deer to walk the fence line inside and outside the fence, so I got the binos up to take a look. There was a lot of brush that way, but I was pretty sure what I saw only had 2 legs.”
GILLETT, WI
Field & Stream

The Season: Hunting Texas Whitetails Au Naturale

I hunted from the ground, from a natural blind sparsely woven with mesquite branches and thornscrub sticks, as unlike a typical south Texas whitetail hunt as you can get. I sat on a sun-bleached, cheap plastic deck chair, brown pants tucked into tall snake boots, and dipped my head low so my hat brim shielded my face. The 10-point buck was quartering away, at 40 yards, so I didn’t have a shot—or, not a shot I wanted to take. But there was time. The buck moved along a wide sendero and into a meadow of thigh-high grass and mesquite, and he’d be in the clear for another 50 yards. The rifle was a Steyr-Mannlicher bolt action .270 with a double-set trigger—its old-school vibe matched the old-school ground-hide setting—and it was a heavy burden as I settled the crosshairs and tracked the deer across the desert glade.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Rare species of bear gives birth to 2 cubs at Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute

Two Andean bear cubs were born in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 15, Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute announced. It's considered a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with an estimated 2,000 Andean bears, also known as spectacled bears, left in the wild, making the birth of these cubs even more significant.
WASHINGTON, DC
petpress.net

Top 10 Interesting Coyote Facts That You Probably Didn’t Know

Coyotes are fascinating animals found throughout North America and parts of Asia. These wild canids are known for their intelligence, adaptability, strength, and agility. They play an important role in the ecosystems where they live, preying on smaller animals and helping to control populations of rodents and other pests. If...
allthatsinteresting.com

The Incredible Story Of Starfish Prime, When The U.S. Detonated A Nuclear Bomb In Space

On July 9, 1962, the Atomic Energy Commission set off a 1.4-megaton thermonuclear warhead in outer space, 240 miles above the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii. On a summer night in 1962, the sky above the Pacific Ocean suddenly burst into an array of stunning colors visible from Hawaii to New Zealand. But the gorgeous show was no quirk of nature. It was actually the effect of a high-altitude nuclear bomb test called Starfish Prime.
HAWAII STATE
KPCW

When should you report a wildlife encounter?

The number of wildlife encounters in Utah has increased in recent years, as the state’s population grows and foothill areas are developed. In the summer, encounters often occur in the mountains and canyons, which are natural wildlife habitat areas. In colder weather, these encounters become more common in cities and other urban areas.
UTAH STATE

