Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch
What a cool moment. A hunter in what I believe to be Canada had been seeing a droptine mule deer on his trailcam and was then able to get some hunting footage of the same deer when something incredible played itself out right in front of him. Droptine is a condition where one or more of a buck’s antlers begin to grown downward instead of up, a rare occurrence that makes them a much sought after prize in the community. […] The post Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Black Deer: How Rare Are Melanistic Deer and What Causes It?
If you’ve ever wondered why some deer are black, you must know this isn’t a simple coat pattern! It’s a condition called melanism, and we’re here to tell you everything about it! Keep reading to learn what melanism is, what causes melanism, and how rare melanistic deer are! Moreover, you’ll find out what makes melanistic deer different from albino and piebald deer!
Whole Herd Of Rare Piebald Deer Spotted In Wisconsin
If I was a gambling man, I would be going to buy a lottery ticket after seeing something like this. You just don’t get any more lucky. Piebald is a genetic trait in which the best explanation is that they look like they’re partly albino. Although, that’s not scientifically what is happening and you don’t get a piebald deer when a regular deer and an albino deer mate.
What Did the Largest Crocodile Ever Eat To Feed Its 17,500 Pound Body?
What Did the Largest Crocodile Ever Eat To Feed Its 17,500 Pound Body?. Crocodiles are one of the largest reptiles in the world, capable of reaching about 17 feet in length, which is more than twice the average human’s height. These cold-blooded predators are also known for their incredible biting force and strong tails. They can bring down large animals such as deer, snakes, and other crocodiles, crushing bones and hard shells with their powerful jaws.
California Man Discovers Mule Deer Buck Locked Up With A Dead Buck Ravaged By Coyotes
Last week, we shared a story on a Maine hunter who came across two trophy bucks with their antlers locked to each other. One was dead, while the other was still alive. Now, a similar situation has occurred again… only the dead one, was MUCH worse off…. According to...
Two cubs born to rare species of bear at National Zoo
The Smithsonian National Zoo just got a little more crowded following the birth of two bear cubs to a bear named on the vulnerable species list, the zoo announced.
Watch a Pack of Wolves Descend on a Gigantic Moose in Epic Denali Showdown
Watch a Pack of Wolves Descend on a Gigantic Moose in Epic Denali Showdown. Wolves are individually dangerous predators but even more powerful when they attack in packs. They typically hunt a fair amount of small prey like foxes, hares, rodents, and some deer. Yet, wolf packs take also attack and kill elk, bison, and moose. According to studies, wolves don’t usually attack the strongest, healthiest moose or elk. Instead, a pack of wolves will attempt to kill the very young or very old.
The fierce fish that was criticized for, not many people ate it before, is now a specialty
This fish was previously little noticed, now made into famous delicious specialties in the city. Catfish (mudfish), also known as climbing fish, live in brackish and freshwater waters. This fish is abundant in the North as well as the Mekong Delta. This is a scaleless catfish (mudfish), the head is...
Leggett: Alaska's killing of bears, wolves to protect moose and caribou a failed program
Alaska officials have announced they’ve completed a study of the impact on moose and caribou herds of a 40-year program of killing thousands of bears and wolves in a huge game management area. Interestingly, the state says they have no plans to stop the program of systematic killing of...
Watch a Leopard Leap Between Two Trees When Hunting Monkeys
Sabi Sands Game Reserve is a true wildlife gem! It’s located in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga, South Africa, adjacent to the Kruger National Park. The reserve hosts lions, elephants, leopards, rhinoceros, zebras, giraffes, and many more species visitors can see!. Since all these species are in their natural habitats,...
Poached Elk Threaten California’s Recovering Condor Population
A recent bout of poaching is threatening the California Condor population in the Western United States. These poaching incidents involve the illegal harvesting of elk, however, these animal carcasses are left in the areas. As a result, these poached animals are attracting birds of prey – such as the recently recovering California condor population. The danger comes in when the birds feast on the meat that is infected with lead from the ammunition. This creates irreversible health issues in these larger birds.
Nuzzling Foxes and Huddling Monkeys Vie for Photo Award
Three golden snub-nosed monkeys huddle together to keep warm in the cold. Two red foxes snuggle in an intimate moment. A crested guineafowl enjoys a scratch from a friend. These photos are among the 25 shortlisted images that are vying for the People’s Choice Award in this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. They were chosen from 38,575 entries that came from 93 countries.
Giant, Silent Wolf Pack Spotted On Trail Cam In Canada
Like the title of the video says, if you opened your tent door to this, what the hell would you do? A trailcam set up by HowToHunt.com, a Canadian outdoors company, captured an incredible, and absolutely terrifying, sight walking through the Canadian woods one dark, snowy night. The camera picked up, by my count, a pack of around 12 wolves, making their way through a clearing almost silently, barely making a noise despite the crunchy snow laying about half a […] The post Giant, Silent Wolf Pack Spotted On Trail Cam In Canada first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Wisconsin Hunter Tags Buck While Hunting With… An Emu
Here’s a hunting story I can guarantee you’ve never heard before. According to WLUK, Asher Torbeck was hunting in Gillett, Wisconsin on November 19, the opening morning of Wisconsin’s gun season, when something caught his eye. “I was hunting a stand about 100 yards from a high-fence deer farm my uncle owns,” Torbeck wrote in a Facebook post. “At about 10 a.m., I looked towards the fence and saw something walking. [It’s] not uncommon for deer to walk the fence line inside and outside the fence, so I got the binos up to take a look. There was a lot of brush that way, but I was pretty sure what I saw only had 2 legs.”
The Season: Hunting Texas Whitetails Au Naturale
I hunted from the ground, from a natural blind sparsely woven with mesquite branches and thornscrub sticks, as unlike a typical south Texas whitetail hunt as you can get. I sat on a sun-bleached, cheap plastic deck chair, brown pants tucked into tall snake boots, and dipped my head low so my hat brim shielded my face. The 10-point buck was quartering away, at 40 yards, so I didn’t have a shot—or, not a shot I wanted to take. But there was time. The buck moved along a wide sendero and into a meadow of thigh-high grass and mesquite, and he’d be in the clear for another 50 yards. The rifle was a Steyr-Mannlicher bolt action .270 with a double-set trigger—its old-school vibe matched the old-school ground-hide setting—and it was a heavy burden as I settled the crosshairs and tracked the deer across the desert glade.
Rare species of bear gives birth to 2 cubs at Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute
Two Andean bear cubs were born in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 15, Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute announced. It's considered a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with an estimated 2,000 Andean bears, also known as spectacled bears, left in the wild, making the birth of these cubs even more significant.
Rare Find: Jawbone Fossil of American Lion from 11,000 Years Ago Found in Mississippi River Sandbar
(Photo : Augustios Paleo / Wikimedia Commons) A man who was taking a stroll along the Mississippi River's exposed sandbar came across a rare discovery of a jawbone fossil that belonged to an American lion that roamed the planet 11,000 years ago. Wiley Prewitt of Exford, Mississippi, had no idea...
Top 10 Interesting Coyote Facts That You Probably Didn’t Know
Coyotes are fascinating animals found throughout North America and parts of Asia. These wild canids are known for their intelligence, adaptability, strength, and agility. They play an important role in the ecosystems where they live, preying on smaller animals and helping to control populations of rodents and other pests. If...
The Incredible Story Of Starfish Prime, When The U.S. Detonated A Nuclear Bomb In Space
On July 9, 1962, the Atomic Energy Commission set off a 1.4-megaton thermonuclear warhead in outer space, 240 miles above the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii. On a summer night in 1962, the sky above the Pacific Ocean suddenly burst into an array of stunning colors visible from Hawaii to New Zealand. But the gorgeous show was no quirk of nature. It was actually the effect of a high-altitude nuclear bomb test called Starfish Prime.
When should you report a wildlife encounter?
The number of wildlife encounters in Utah has increased in recent years, as the state’s population grows and foothill areas are developed. In the summer, encounters often occur in the mountains and canyons, which are natural wildlife habitat areas. In colder weather, these encounters become more common in cities and other urban areas.
