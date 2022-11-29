Read full article on original website
Individualizing ADHD Treatment for Different Patient Populations
Theresa R. Cerulli, MD: One question I often get asked from patients and clinicians alike is: if the patient has more inattentive symptoms vs hyperactive symptoms, do we treat those differently and choose different medications for those populations? Another question I get asked is: do you treat younger patients vs older patients differently in terms of your choice of medications?
Progressive Addition Lenses Beneficial in Children Receiving Atropine for Myopia Control
Visual complaints during atropine therapy may be reduced by using progressive addition lenses. Progressive addition lenses (PAL) may be helpful for children undergoing topical atropine treatment for myopia control, including those receiving medium to high doses, indicated new findings. The research supported the use of comprehensive eye examination during the...
Both Ustekinumab, Vedolizumab Safe and Efficacious Treating Elderly Patients With IBD
The male gender was positively associated with a higher risk of serious infection at month 12 and penetrating disease behavior was positively associated with 12-month treatment persistence. Both vedolizumab and ustekinumab remain viable options for elderly patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), according to new research. A team, led by...
This Year in Medicine 2022: The Top HCPLive Stories of the Year
As we begin our annual health care recap series this month, let's take a look back at the stories our readers liked most. The most-read article on HCPLive this year was a summary of research into the benefit of real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) on HbA1c reduction. Is that surprising?...
Recent FDA Approvals for ADHD Treatment
Theresa R. Cerulli, MD: We have heard a lot of formulations and new names thrown out today. I want to narrow our focus to 2 of the newest formulations, the 2 extended-release ADHD [attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder] medications that have come out within the past year: viloxazine and amphetamine XR [extended release], the oral tablet, otherwise known as Dyanavel XR oral tablets. Birgit, would you mind giving us some information on these 2 in particular?
Telehealth Use in Ophthalmology Modest During COVID-19 Pandemic
A recent quality improvement study demonstrated the potential to enhance ophthalmic telehealth using asynchronous testing, which was effective in subspecialty-level care. Telehealth use increased over the first 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic before stabilizing, with the lowest rate of use observed in ophthalmology, according to new findings from a quality improvement study.
Sleep and Wakefulness Pathways
Wendy L. Wright, DNP, ANP-BC, FNP-BC, FAANP, FAAN, FNAP: I want to hear how you explain or how you think about these different drugs and how they work. I often describe to my patients that the brain is a teeter-totter and I want them to think that come 10 o’clock at night, that circadian rhythm is starting to activate the sleep centers. All these sleep hormones, galanin, and GABA [gamma-aminobutyric acid], are being released to make you go to sleep. This is what should happen in an ideal world. But come 6 o’clock in the morning, the wakefulness center of the brain and their different neurotransmitters, for instance, orexin and histamine and serotonin and dopamine and norepinephrine, those should be kicking in to wake us up. There’s that normal teeter-tottering, but what I also say to patients is you want your brain even if it’s releasing all these sleep hormones to be able to wake up. It’s called allostatic signaling. If that fire alarm goes off or your baby cries you want to be able to have that wakefulness center turn on in a dime. What I find with a lot of the drugs, like the Z-drugs, and the benzodiazepines and trazodone, is that people’s allostatic signaling is overridden meaning they sleep through their baby crying. I’ve had patients say, “I didn’t hear the fire alarm go off.” Do you talk about that with patients as you’re explaining the mechanism of action of some of these drugs, particularly the DORAs [dual orexin receptor antagonists] that we’re about to talk about?
Approaching Treatment for Crohn’s Disease
David P. Hudesman, MD: Dr. Abraham, when we're talking about our different options, before we get into the actual therapies, what factors are important on picking a therapy for a patient? So when you're having these discussions - Bincy P. Abraham, MD, MS, AGAF, FACG: Yes, I guess - David...
Goals of Therapy for Crohn’s Disease
David P. Hudesman, MD: Following up on that, Dr Regueiro, we have a patient now diagnosed with Chron's disease. Before we get into the therapies, what do you discuss with them on the end goals of treatment or the goals of therapies?. Miguel Regueiro, MD, AGAF, FACG, FACP: You've heard...
Different Treatment Regimens Yield Different Costs for nAMD Patients
The introduction of brolucizumab resulted in savings in the manufacturer-recommended and real-world evidence regimens. The costs of different treatment regimens can vary widely for patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). A team, led by Zasim Azhar Siddiqui, MS, School of Pharmacy, West Virginia University, estimated the budget impact of...
Assessment of Multiple Visual Functions Important in Patients with iAMD
Low luminance contrast sensitivity was significantly more reduced in nGA eyes than in eyes with drusen alone, but no differences were seen when assessing other cone functions with normal luminance CS or LLVA. The use of low luminance area under the log quantitative contrast sensitivity function (LL AULCSF) and other...
Esketamine Infusion May Prevent Post-Surgery Sleep Disturbances
A study from China shows women receiving laparoscopic surgery had better sleep quality in the days after when receiving the treatment as an intraoperative prophylactic. Intraoperative esketamine infusion may provide preventive benefit against sleep disturbances after operations, according to new data. In new findings from a single-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled randomized...
Optical Disc Drusen Prevalence Higher with Diagnosis of Normal Tension Glaucoma
The study reported 6.1% of study patients with NTG had ODD diagnosed using EDI-OCT, compared to the 1.8% – 2.0% reported in the general population. A higher prevalence of optic disc drusen (ODD) was observed in patients diagnosed with normal tension glaucoma (NTG), compared to the rate reported in the general population, particularly for ODD that was not ophthalmoscopically visible.
Dual Orexin Receptor Antagonist (DORA) for Treatment of Insomnia
Wendy L. Wright, DNP, ANP-BC, FNP-BC, FAANP, FAAN, FNAP: We talked a bit about the different products that are out there, but I want us to now focus on the DORAs [dual orexin receptor antagonists]. I think that so many of our colleagues haven’t heard of orexin before because, for me, I didn’t know what orexin was because I came out of graduate school long before orexin was even identified. We can start by talking about the different dual orexin receptor antagonists; the first one that came out was suvorexant. Do you remember that launch? It was at least 10 years ago.
