Wendy L. Wright, DNP, ANP-BC, FNP-BC, FAANP, FAAN, FNAP: I want to hear how you explain or how you think about these different drugs and how they work. I often describe to my patients that the brain is a teeter-totter and I want them to think that come 10 o’clock at night, that circadian rhythm is starting to activate the sleep centers. All these sleep hormones, galanin, and GABA [gamma-aminobutyric acid], are being released to make you go to sleep. This is what should happen in an ideal world. But come 6 o’clock in the morning, the wakefulness center of the brain and their different neurotransmitters, for instance, orexin and histamine and serotonin and dopamine and norepinephrine, those should be kicking in to wake us up. There’s that normal teeter-tottering, but what I also say to patients is you want your brain even if it’s releasing all these sleep hormones to be able to wake up. It’s called allostatic signaling. If that fire alarm goes off or your baby cries you want to be able to have that wakefulness center turn on in a dime. What I find with a lot of the drugs, like the Z-drugs, and the benzodiazepines and trazodone, is that people’s allostatic signaling is overridden meaning they sleep through their baby crying. I’ve had patients say, “I didn’t hear the fire alarm go off.” Do you talk about that with patients as you’re explaining the mechanism of action of some of these drugs, particularly the DORAs [dual orexin receptor antagonists] that we’re about to talk about?

