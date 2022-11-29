ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Comments / 4

Related
foxla.com

Riverside County baby dies of RSV

A baby boy from Riverside County has died from a possible case of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. How you can help the family: http://bit.ly/3B4HfUm.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Toddler watches as dad kills 1, wounds 5 in road rage shooting, CA prosecutors say

A toddler sat in a truck and watched as his father killed one and injured five others in a road rage shooting, California prosecutors said. Lee Quevon Walker, 41, faces a number of charges related to the Thanksgiving road rage shooting, including one murder and five attempted-murder charges, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He faces 90 years to life in prison if convicted.
COSTA MESA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘It Can Happen Anywhere.' Daughter of Riverside Victims Warns Parents

A memorial continues to grow outside the burnt Riverside home where the Winek family lived for more than 20 years. Three members of the family were murdered and the house was set ablaze after a law enforcement officer in Virginia who had been "catfishing" a teen in the family killed them, and kidnapped the girl.
RIVERSIDE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Daughter of LA Mayor-Elect Karen Bass Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash

A daughter of Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass was injured Thursday morning in a hit-and-run crash in the West Adams area. The crash was reported just after 9 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Adams Boulevard and La Brea Avenue in the community west of downtown Los Angeles. Bass' daughter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Family of local doctor killed in hit-and-run crash sues city of LA

The Arts District is always full of people. It's a bustling part of downtown Los Angeles, packed with restaurants and lofts. But on a half-mile stretch of Sante Fe Avenue, people want change."I had to literally check for cars and bolt across," said Emily Locke. "I've seen multiple people do it and it doesn't feel good."Locke, like many pedestrians, struggles to get around, as the east side of the road has no sidewalk, with parallel parking and speeding cars, and most people walk in the bike path. "It is just alarming in this area because there's so much pedestrian traffic," Locke...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Pomona family's dog allegedly shot dead by neighbor

POMONA, Calif. - A family in Pomona is mourning the loss of their dog after they say it was shot dead by a neighbor over the weekend. The family say K9, their eight-year-old lab mix, was shot dead Sunday. The family had just moved into the Pomona neighborhood two weeks ago.
POMONA, CA
People

10 Middle Schoolers Treated for 'Suspected Overdose' in California

The Los Angeles Fire Department said seven students were transported to local hospitals Los Angeles paramedics responded to a "suspected overdose" incident involving nearly a dozen students at Van Nuys Middle School on Thursday.  Ten students between the ages of 12 and 15 years old were found at the school "in mild-to-moderate distress," per a release by the Los Angeles Fire Department. Seven students were transported to local hospitals, while three were treated and released on the scene. An LAFD spokesperson for the department told NBC Los Angeles that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

12-year-old girl left on road after father beat mother to death in San Bernardino County: sheriff

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - An Upland man accused of murdering a woman and leaving her 12-year-old daughter on the side of the road was arrested in San Bernardino County. According to the sheriff's office, the 12-year-old girl told authorities Friday her father beat her mother and left her on the roadside before driving away. She was able to walk to a Shell gas station near Powerline and Kingston roads in Mountain Pass where she called for help.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Moment of silence marks 7th anniversary of terrorist attack in San Bernardino

Today marks seven years since 14 people were killed in a terrorist attack in San Bernardino. Many more were left wounded. San Bernardino County marked recognition of the lives lost and impacted in a moment of silence at 10:55 a.m. on Friday. The county created the video below: Flags at all County facilities are being The post Moment of silence marks 7th anniversary of terrorist attack in San Bernardino appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy