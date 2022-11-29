Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Riverside County baby dies of RSV
A baby boy from Riverside County has died from a possible case of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. How you can help the family: http://bit.ly/3B4HfUm.
foxla.com
Riverside 'catfish' murders: Deputy who posed as teen bought new house, blacked out windows
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - The state trooper who catfished a young Riverside teenager and killed her family, apparently bought a new house just days before the murder occurred. According to real estate records obtained by TMZ, Austin Lee Edwards, 28, bought a 2-bed, 1-bath house in Saltville, Virginia on November 14, 2022 for $80,000.
NBC Los Angeles
Beloved Mt. SAC Employee Struck and Killed by Driver in ‘Intentional Act' Identified
A 63-year-old man fatally struck by a car in what authorities described as an intentional act on a Southern California college campus was identified Friday by Mt. San Antonio College officials. Rafael Barragan Jr. was struck and killed in a parking lot on the campus in Walnut in eastern Los...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Cathedral City Mother Warns Parents of RSV Following Child’s Death
“Losing a child isn’t something that anyone should have to go through,” said Jessica Myers, Mother of William Myers. “I’ve never experienced pain like this.”. One month ago, Jessica Myers was a mother of three, welcoming baby William Myers into their family at 34 weeks old.
Riverside County child suffering from flu, other complications dies
A child diagnosed with influenza and other respiratory complications died at a hospital in western Riverside County, health officials said.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Toddler watches as dad kills 1, wounds 5 in road rage shooting, CA prosecutors say
A toddler sat in a truck and watched as his father killed one and injured five others in a road rage shooting, California prosecutors said. Lee Quevon Walker, 41, faces a number of charges related to the Thanksgiving road rage shooting, including one murder and five attempted-murder charges, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He faces 90 years to life in prison if convicted.
fox29.com
10 students at Southern California middle school treated for possible cannabis overdoses
LOS ANGELES - Southern California authorities said ten students were treated for a possible overdose at a middle school in the San Fernando Valley. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to Van Nuys Middle School just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving calls regarding students with medical complaints.
NBC Los Angeles
‘It Can Happen Anywhere.' Daughter of Riverside Victims Warns Parents
A memorial continues to grow outside the burnt Riverside home where the Winek family lived for more than 20 years. Three members of the family were murdered and the house was set ablaze after a law enforcement officer in Virginia who had been "catfishing" a teen in the family killed them, and kidnapped the girl.
Fatal road-rage shooting could send Santa Ana man to prison for life, DA says
After a road-rage shooting on Thanksgiving left a man dead, a Santa Ana man could face life in prison. Lee Quevon Walker, 41, is accused of firing repeatedly into a truck containing six people after the truck’s driver fled the scene of an accident with Walker’s vehicle on Nov. 24, the Orange County District Attorney’s […]
NBC Los Angeles
Daughter of LA Mayor-Elect Karen Bass Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash
A daughter of Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass was injured Thursday morning in a hit-and-run crash in the West Adams area. The crash was reported just after 9 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Adams Boulevard and La Brea Avenue in the community west of downtown Los Angeles. Bass' daughter...
vvng.com
Memorial honors 14 killed, and 22 injured in December 2, 2015, terrorist attack in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (VVNG.com) –– Seven years have gone by since the December 2, 2015, terrorist attack in San Bernardino, but a new memorial will ensure their story lives on. The completed design named the Curtain of Courage Memorial was unveiled this year, June 20, 2022, and...
iheart.com
Student From La Quinta High School Created A Cancer-Detecting Toothbrush
Phuc "James" Nguyen, a senior at La Quinta High School in Westminster, is getting some global recognition after he created a toothbrush that can detect cancer. That's what I'm talking about!!. James was featured on "Good Morning America" and was recognized for being 1 of 5 Rise winners, which is...
NBC Bay Area
WATCH: Campers Rescue Man Who Spent Weeks Lost in California Forest
A man was lost in the San Bernardino National Forest for two weeks, but thanks to some campers, he is alive and well. "So we went up to go camping," said Allison Scott. "We both had some time off work and it was the day after Thanksgiving." It was a...
Family of local doctor killed in hit-and-run crash sues city of LA
The Arts District is always full of people. It's a bustling part of downtown Los Angeles, packed with restaurants and lofts. But on a half-mile stretch of Sante Fe Avenue, people want change."I had to literally check for cars and bolt across," said Emily Locke. "I've seen multiple people do it and it doesn't feel good."Locke, like many pedestrians, struggles to get around, as the east side of the road has no sidewalk, with parallel parking and speeding cars, and most people walk in the bike path. "It is just alarming in this area because there's so much pedestrian traffic," Locke...
foxla.com
Pomona family's dog allegedly shot dead by neighbor
POMONA, Calif. - A family in Pomona is mourning the loss of their dog after they say it was shot dead by a neighbor over the weekend. The family say K9, their eight-year-old lab mix, was shot dead Sunday. The family had just moved into the Pomona neighborhood two weeks ago.
Upland man accused of beating wife to death, abandoning young daughter at Mojave Desert gas station
An Upland man was arrested after he allegedly beat his wife to death, left her on the side of a road and then abandoned his young daughter at a gas station.
10 Middle Schoolers Treated for 'Suspected Overdose' in California
The Los Angeles Fire Department said seven students were transported to local hospitals Los Angeles paramedics responded to a "suspected overdose" incident involving nearly a dozen students at Van Nuys Middle School on Thursday. Ten students between the ages of 12 and 15 years old were found at the school "in mild-to-moderate distress," per a release by the Los Angeles Fire Department. Seven students were transported to local hospitals, while three were treated and released on the scene. An LAFD spokesperson for the department told NBC Los Angeles that...
Man who repeatedly harassed Lake Mathews family admits felony allegations
A probationer with a Kim Kardashian fixation who terrorized a Lake Mathews couple by illegally entering and vandalizing their home pleaded guilty Thursday to felony charges and was immediately sentenced to a year in jail and 24 months probation. Nicholas Scott Costanza, 26, of Lake Mathews admitted charges of stalking,...
foxla.com
12-year-old girl left on road after father beat mother to death in San Bernardino County: sheriff
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - An Upland man accused of murdering a woman and leaving her 12-year-old daughter on the side of the road was arrested in San Bernardino County. According to the sheriff's office, the 12-year-old girl told authorities Friday her father beat her mother and left her on the roadside before driving away. She was able to walk to a Shell gas station near Powerline and Kingston roads in Mountain Pass where she called for help.
Moment of silence marks 7th anniversary of terrorist attack in San Bernardino
Today marks seven years since 14 people were killed in a terrorist attack in San Bernardino. Many more were left wounded. San Bernardino County marked recognition of the lives lost and impacted in a moment of silence at 10:55 a.m. on Friday. The county created the video below: Flags at all County facilities are being The post Moment of silence marks 7th anniversary of terrorist attack in San Bernardino appeared first on KESQ.
