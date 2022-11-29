Christian Pulisic suffered a pelvic contusion in the U.S. men's national team Group B finale against Iran at the World Cup on Tuesday. He was ruled day-to-day, per a spokesperson for U.S. Soccer.

In the 38th minute of Tuesday's game, the Chelsea winger received a pass from Sergiño Dest and scored the first goal of the match, putting the USMNT up 1-0.

While making the play, he collided with Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand. Pulisic was on the ground in pain for more than two minutes. When he got up, he walked away from the net gingerly, but continued playing minutes later. During a stoppage of play later in the half, he doubled over and teammate Weston McKennie checked on him.

Pulisic did not come on the pitch in the second half, replaced by Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson at the break. The U.S. Soccer spokesperson also said Pulisic was taken to the hospital for precautionary medical evaluation.

After the game, McKennie told reporters he texted Pulisic and he responded, "Best believe I’ll be ready Saturday." Pulisic was released from the hospital and back at the team hotel before his teammates returned from Al Thumama Stadium.

Pulisic's goal was the lone score of the game, propelling the U.S. to the Round of 16. They play the Netherlands on Saturday .

Contributing: Nancy Armour

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USMNT's Christian Pulisic day-to-day after suffering pelvic contusion during goal vs. Iran