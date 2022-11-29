ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USMNT's Christian Pulisic day-to-day after suffering pelvic contusion during goal vs. Iran

By Victoria Hernandez, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Christian Pulisic suffered a pelvic contusion in the U.S. men's national team Group B finale against Iran at the World Cup on Tuesday. He was ruled day-to-day, per a spokesperson for U.S. Soccer.

In the 38th minute of Tuesday's game, the Chelsea winger received a pass from Sergiño Dest and scored the first goal of the match, putting the USMNT up 1-0.

While making the play, he collided with Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand. Pulisic was on the ground in pain for more than two minutes. When he got up, he walked away from the net gingerly, but continued playing minutes later. During a stoppage of play later in the half, he doubled over and teammate Weston McKennie checked on him.

WORLD CUP RECAP: USMNT reaches knockout stage with gutsy win vs. Iran

WHO DOES USMNT PLAY NEXT? Americans face tough Netherlands team in World Cup Round of 16

WORLD CUP 2022: Schedule, scores and latest news

Pulisic did not come on the pitch in the second half, replaced by Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson at the break. The U.S. Soccer spokesperson also said Pulisic was taken to the hospital for precautionary medical evaluation.

After the game, McKennie told reporters he texted Pulisic and he responded, "Best believe I’ll be ready Saturday." Pulisic was released from the hospital and back at the team hotel before his teammates returned from Al Thumama Stadium.

Pulisic's goal was the lone score of the game, propelling the U.S. to the Round of 16. They play the Netherlands on Saturday .

Contributing: Nancy Armour

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USMNT's Christian Pulisic day-to-day after suffering pelvic contusion during goal vs. Iran

Yardbarker

Christian Pulisic reveals nature of his World Cup injury

Christian Pulisic sent the U.S. to the knockout round of the 2022 World Cup by scoring the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. It turned out to be a painful goal for the American star as he suffered what has been officially called a pelvic contusion.
People

All About Christian Pulisic, the Soccer Star on the U.S. Men's National Team

From his rise to stardom to the people who've inspired him along the way, here's everything to know about the captain of the U.S. Men's National Team Meet the man who's helping lead Team USA to World Cup victory. Widely regarded as one of the greatest American men's soccer talents of all time, Christian Pulisic continues to turn heads as the captain of the U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) in the wake of his winning game against Iran on Nov. 29 in Qatar. Although he victoriously scored the game-winning...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Christian Pulisic clarifies he did not, in fact, ‘get hit in the balls’

The USMNT barely advanced to the Round of 16 in the 2022 World Cup after defeating Iran 1-0 in their final group stage match. Christian Pulisic played the hero role for USA, scoring the only goal of the game right before halftime in the 38th minute. That ended up being all it took for the Americans to pick up the win and move onto the next round.
The Independent

Netherlands vs USA prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?

The Netherlands and the USA meet at the World Cup with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.The Netherlands were expected to qualify out of Group A and did so as group winners following wins over Senegal and Qatar and a draw against Ecuador.Cody Gakpo has been the breakout star of their World Cup so far with three goals, including the opener in each of their games so far.The USA battled to second place in Group B in order to reach the last 16. Christian Pulisic scored the crucial goal in their 1-0 win over Iran.Here’s everything you...
The Metrowest Daily News

'It's everything to us.' MetroWest Brazilians get charge out of World Cup soccer

FRAMINGHAM — What's it like for those of Brazilian heritage to watch their national soccer team compete in an international tournament? "How do people feel when the Red Sox play the Yankees? That is what it is like for us," said Celio Pereira, of Framingham, as he sat Friday afternoon at the bar inside the Tropical Cafe during halftime of Brazil's final FIFA World Cup group stage match against Cameroon. ...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 13

We have already written about Son Heung-Min advancing to the Round of 16 and Rodrigo Bentancur bouncing out of the World Cup today, but there were two other games that happened today as well. We know that some of you aren’t watching this World Cup for a variety of reasons,...
SB Nation

Six Reds Progress to the Knock Out Stage

Liverpool have just seven total players playing for their countries in the World Cup, yet six of the seven have progressed through to the knock-out stage — with Darwin Núñez the only Red to miss out after Uruguay’s win in the early match slot today did not do enough to send them through.
