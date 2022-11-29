Read full article on original website
Related
Consumer Reports.org
Listeria Outbreak in 6 States Tied to Deli Meat and Cheese
At least 16 people in six states have become infected with Listeria monocytogenes after eating meat and cheese from deli counters, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Nov. 9, 2022. Thirteen of those people have been hospitalized. One pregnant person lost their pregnancy, and one person in Maryland has died.
Animals Farmed: Walmart delay cage-free eggs, live export ban and farmers protest climate tax
Welcome to our monthly roundup of the biggest issues in farming and food production, with must-read reports from around the web
Popculture
Dessert Sold at Whole Foods Recalled
Those who frequent Whole Foods should take yet another close look at their recent purchases. Amid a string of recalls to hit the popular grocery, yet another item has been added to the "do not consume list." On Nov. 14, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers that Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes food snacks sold exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores have been recalled. The recall was initiated by Boston Baking, Inc. due to the presence of undeclared pecans.
Former Employee Exposes Unsanitary Conditions At A Beyond Meat Factory
When Beyond Meat came onto the food scene back in 2009, people didn't know what to make of it. Per CNBC, people were initially leery of the product, which claimed to be a plant-based meat alternative so realistic it could fool even meat lovers. Regardless, the company soon gained traction,...
CNET
Beyond Meat Pennsylvania Plant Has Apparent Mold and Listeria, Report Says
Beyond Meat's Pennsylvania facility has what appears to be mold, Listeria and other food-safety problems, according to internal documents and photos leaked to Bloomberg on Monday. Internal documents show that Beyond Meat products tested positive for Listeria 11 times between the second half of 2021 and the first half of...
Ice cream recall: This ice cream brand was recalled in 7 states, including N.J.
Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream because the product might contain undeclared soy and coconut products, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The supermarket chain issued the recall because the 48-ounce containers might have been distributed to 197...
The Daily South
Roughly 150,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Products Recalled From Costco
Time to check your freezers. Louisiana-based Foster Farms is recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of frozen chicken products sold at Costco stores. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the products in question may be contaminated with hard, clear pieces of plastic. The recall...
A TikToker Accidentally Spent $1700 On Cucumbers At Whole Foods
Are you an overly trusting consumer? Do you simply pay for your groceries without paying attention to how much you owe? Then, do you fold up the receipt and shove it into your pocket without giving it even a cursory gander? Sure, there are times when your faith in the human race and the technology it created is admirable, but this is not one of those times. You could be getting seriously overcharged for your purchases and you don't even know it.
International Business Times
Pies Distributed In Various States Recalled Over Undeclared Allergen
A company is recalling certain pies because they may contain an undeclared allergen. The products were distributed in various states. The affected Red Button Vintage Creamery French Silk Pies may have undeclared almonds, which is an allergen (tree nuts), according to the announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website. The problem was reportedly discovered by a retail location's staff who noticed that while the cases marked as "Turtle Cream Pies" indeed contained said pies, they had sleeves on with the label saying "French Silk Pie."
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0