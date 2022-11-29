Dave Matthews visits Cobb County as Georgia set a new single-day record for in-person early voting

Read full article on original website
Georgia Today: Obama stumps for Warnock, mental health gets a boost, and SEC Championship in ATL
On the Friday Dec. 2 edition of the Georgia Today podcast: Barack Obama joins Sen. Raphael Warnock at a rally in Atlanta, a new program aims to boost access to mental health care, and Georgia will be the center of the college football universe this weekend. Peter Biello: Welcome to...
Georgia Today: Georgia leads country in new AIDS infections, Herschel in N. Ga., and Delta is hiring
LISTEN: On the Thursday Dec. 1 edition of the Georgia Today podcast: Georgia leads the country in new AIDS infections, Herschel Walker visits North Georgia, and Delta is hiring thousands. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, Dec. 1. I'm Peter Biello....
GPB morning headlines for December 2, 2022
Former President Barack Obama was in Atlanta last night to campaign again for Senator Raphael Warnock ahead of Tuesday's runoff. Today is the final day of early voting in the runoff between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. A joint study by members of Georgia’s House and...
Walker, Warnock make final pitches to Georgia voters in U.S. Senate runoff
After tens of millions of dollars in TV ads and mailers, texts and calls, canvassing and campaign stops, the U.S. Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will soon be over. Whomever Georgia voters elect will serve the state in Washington for the next six years. Neither...
Georgia Senate Race: Herschel Walker Running Neck To Neck With Raphael Warnock
For someone who has lived almost his entire life in Brooklyn, I admittedly have some pretty strong opinions about the state of Georgia. But I did live there briefly in 1961 and in 1963. My first stay was in Augusta, when I was stationed at Fort Gordon directly after basic...
Political Rewind: Obama stumps for Warnock; New CNN poll; Could Georgia become early primary state?
Jim Galloway, @JimJournalist, former political columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Margaret Coker, @mideastmargaret, editor-in-chief, The Current. Riley Bunch, @ribunchreports, public policy reporter, GPB News. The breakdown:. 1. Obama stumps for Warnock in final push for the runoff. Former President Barack Obama and Sen. Raphael Warnock on Thursday urged Democratic voters to...
Political Rewind: Walker under scrutiny for Texas residence; Meadows must testify in Fulton County
1. Herschel Walker is under scrutiny after he claimed a Texas house as his primary residence. LISTEN: Greg Bluestein speaks on questions surrounding Herschel Walker's Texas residence. 2. Former President Barack Obama is visiting Georgia tomorrow to campaign for Sen. Raphael Warnock. The former president will hold a rally in...
Georgia's Secret for Success? Local High School Football
Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart credited local high school football with the sustained success at LSU and Georgia.
Speaker Ralston's widow enters race to fill state House seat
The widow of former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston is running to fill his vacant legislative seat. Sheree Ralston announced Wednesday that she was running for election in the 7th House District, which covers Fannin and Gilmer counties and part of Dawson County. Gov. Brian Kemp called a special election on Jan. 3 to fill the seat.
Georgia's GOP Lt. Governor: I couldn't vote for Walker or Warnock
ATLANTA — Geoff Duncan, the outgoing Republican Lt. Governor of Georgia, said on Wednesday morning that he waited in line for an hour to cast his ballot in Georgia’s Senate runoff race, but when he finally arrived at the voting machine, he couldn’t find any reason to vote for Republican Herschel Walker or Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock.
PHOTOS: Barack Obama campaigns for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in Atlanta ahead of runoff
Former President Barack Obama joined U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock for a rally at Pullman Yards in Atlanta on Dec.1, 2022, just days ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff. In front of a crowd of about 5,000 people on Thursday night, Obama reminded voters their support for Warnock would still have a big impact in Washington.
Encouraging the next generation of clinical and, potentially, school-based psychologists
LISTEN: Georgia still ranks near the bottom in the nation for access to mental health care, especially for children — and, increasingly, fewer people even want to get into the counseling field. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge has more about a new program aimed at fixing the problem. School counselor...
Sheree Ralston, widow of Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, running to succeed him
Sheree Ralston announced Wednesday she will run for election to succeed her husband and former Georgia House speaker David Ralston. David Ralston died earlier this month at age 68 weeks after he announced he would step down as speaker because of a “health challenge.”. “I’m running to complete the...
Atlanta restores William Bagley’s Name to Buckhead Park
The city of Atlanta is restoring the historical name of Bagley Park on Pharr Road....
Police: Georgia teen shot while campaigning for Sen. Warnock
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police say a teenager campaigning in a neighborhood for Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia was shot at the front door of a Savannah home. Savannah police said in a statement Friday that investigators don’t believe the shooting was politically motivated. They say the 15-year-old boy was wounded in the leg Thursday evening on the doorstep of a house near downtown Savannah when a man inside fired a gun through the closed door. Officers arrested a 42-year-old man on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Warnock, a Democrat, is in the closing days of a runoff campaign with Republican rival Herschel Walker. The senator said in a statement that he’s saddened to learn of the shooting and is praying for the victim.
UPDATE: Cobb judge extends return deadline for absentee ballots after lawsuit
A judge agreed Friday to approve a consent order to extend the absentee ballot return deadline for Cobb County voters wh...
Georgia’s GOP chair will need own lawyer in fake electors probe
On Wednesday, a judge in Fulton County, Ga., ruled that the chair of the state’s Republican Party, a key figure in the 2020 scheme to have fake Electoral College voters give Georgia’s votes to Donald Trump rather than Joe Biden, can’t be represented by lawyers repping 10 of the other 15 fake electors.
Federal action on coal ash in Ohio has big implications in Georgia
A recent order by the Environmental Protection Agency telling an Ohio power plant it could no longer dispose of toxic coal ash in an unlined pond, thereby polluting groundwater, could have important implications for four Georgia Power sites. In early November, the Associated Press reported the EPA ordered the Gen....
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
Atlanta to host first college football championship game under expanded playoffs
Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the first college football national championship game under an expanded playoff format in 2025, the College Football Playoff’s Board of Managers announced Thursday. The two surviving teams in a 12-team field will play for the national title in downtown Atlanta on Jan. 20, 2025. The game will culminate the 2024-25 […] The post Atlanta to host first college football championship game under expanded playoffs appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
