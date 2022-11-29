Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvy.com
Talking "My Christmas Angel"
15th Annual On-The-Air Blood Drive Results and Thank You!. It ended up being a great day for LifeSouth, as they ended up with a total of 146 registered donors, 125 collected along with 8 platelets and 6 double red cell products collected in both Dothan and at the Blood Mobile in Enterprise.
wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
wdhn.com
LIST: Christmas events in the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — With the Christmas holiday just around the corner, there are plenty of events for the whole family to attend and have a holly jolly time. Here’s a look of December holiday events in the Wiregrass. Thursday, December 1. The Enterprise Christmas Parade will start...
wtvy.com
15th Annual On-The-Air Blood Drive Results and Thank You!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - All of us at WTVY News 4 want to give a massive thank you to everyone who participated in the 15th Annual On-The-Air Holiday Blood Drive on Thursday!. It ended up being a great day for LifeSouth, as they ended up with a total of 146 registered donors, 125 collected along with 8 platelets and 6 double red cell products collected in both Dothan and at the Blood Mobile in Enterprise.
wdhn.com
Geneva’s Christmas in the Park opens Friday night
Geneva, Ala. (WDHN)— Friday night, the City of Two Rivers holds its annual Christmas parade along Commerce Street in the downtown district. The parade will turn onto East Town Avenue and end at Robert Fowler Park. At that time,. Christmas in the Park will officially kick off in Geneva.
wtvy.com
LIST: 24 days of holiday reads
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Gather round the Christmas tree, light the menorah, and burn that Yule log, it’s officially holiday season. Whether you are a bookworm looking to curl up by the fire with a wintery rom-com, or a family ready to start a new reading tradition, books can be a great way to get into the holiday spirit.
955wtvy.com
City of Dothan to Help Parents Shop for Christmas
Dothan Leisure Services have a one day drop and shop event coming up this weekend. A one-day kids camp will happen at Westgate Park from noon to 5pm this Saturday. For a $20 fee, parents can drop off their 6- to 12-year-old for an afternoon of holiday games and crafts.
wtvy.com
Dunbarton Corporation celebrates 50 years in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A one-of-a-kind American manufacturer is celebrating 50 years of calling Dothan home. Dunbarton Corporation moved to Southeast Alabama from Detroit in 1972 due to climate and transportation advantages. They’re known for manufacturing metal doors and door frames. Dunbarton says over the years, they’ve put a...
wtvy.com
Geneva City Schools hold auction this Saturday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva City School CTE and the Geneva FFA are hosting an auction this Saturday, December 3. The event will be held at the Geneva County Farm Center and starts at 10 a.m. This is Geneva FFA’s first annual auction. They’ve been hard at work crafting several...
wtvy.com
November storm damage in the Wiregrass
Nobody is reported injured in Geneva County, though other areas didn’t fair as well. Check out some of the rides that will be at the National Peanut Festival this year. Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire.
wdhn.com
Health care scam in Coffee and Houston counties
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Wiregrass authorities say a new scam is targeting healthcare authorities in Coffee and surrounding counties. On Tuesday, a person or persons is calling nurse practitioners in walk-in clinics in Enterprise and Dothan. They specifically ask for a nurse practitioner by name working at a clinic....
wtvy.com
Fire damages Dothan home as storms strike
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A home in Dothan’s historic Garden District received damage when it burned as severe storms passed through the city. The fire occurred on Wednesday morning along Gardenia Drive. No injuries were reported in the fire that occurred with frequent lightning strikes in the aea. Storms...
wdhn.com
Christmas Concert coming to Samson featuring Shane Owens
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — Get ready to get into the Christmas spirit as local musical artists are planning Christmas concerts. On December 17th, Shane Owens will be headlining a Christmas concert at the Samson Municipal Complex. It is slated to begin at 6:30 with Crews Wright and Kiera Howell...
wtvy.com
School Closings and Delays for November 30, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here is a current list of Wiregrass area school systems closing or delayed as a result of severe weather:. EUFAULA CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED UNTIL 7 A.M. OPP CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED. VIVIAN B. ADAMS SCHOOL - CLOSED. HOUSTON ACADEMY - NO CLOSING OR...
wtvy.com
4WARN WEATHER DAY: November 30, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Wednesday, November 30, 2022. On Wednesday morning, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms will be crossing the Wiregrass during the morning commute. The main impact window will be from 5 a.m.- 9:30 a.m. moving...
wtvy.com
Fort Rucker Exchange Celebrates $13.5 Million Renovation
FORT RUCKER, Ala. (Exchange Post) - The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is debuting a new look at Fort Rucker—just in time for the holidays. The Exchange shopping center’s $13.5 million renovation brings modern convenience to more than 39,000 military shoppers. Fort Rucker Garrison Commander Col. Robert...
wtvy.com
Houston County Sheriff: “Actively on board” with taking back streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza delivered a strong message on Friday: the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department are “actively on board” with working together to stop a recent string of gun violence in the city of Dothan and surrounding areas.
wtvy.com
Alabama rescue facility housing 600 animals suffers storm damage
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An animal rescue organization that houses more than 600 animals was damaged during overnight storms that crossed Alabama. Troy Animal Rescue Project, located in Brundidge, is closed in the aftermath of Tuesday’s storms. According to Director Tiffany Howington, two dogs were injured during the...
wtvy.com
ALEA investigates 8 Thanksgiving travel period deaths for 2022
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says its troopers investigated eight deaths during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday travel period, up from seven reported during the same period a year earlier. The holiday travel period ran between midnight on Nov. 23 and midnight Nov. 27 and involved deadly...
wtvy.com
Slocomb home damaged during possible tornado
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - At least one Geneva County home received significant damage Wednesday morning when severe storms ripped through south Alabama. That home is along Hundley Road north of Slocomb, with a possible tornado to blame, Slocomb Fire and Rescue confirmed on its Facebook page. Trees are also reported down in the Wicksburg area a few miles to the west.
Comments / 0