DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - All of us at WTVY News 4 want to give a massive thank you to everyone who participated in the 15th Annual On-The-Air Holiday Blood Drive on Thursday!. It ended up being a great day for LifeSouth, as they ended up with a total of 146 registered donors, 125 collected along with 8 platelets and 6 double red cell products collected in both Dothan and at the Blood Mobile in Enterprise.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO