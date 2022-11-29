Read full article on original website
Related
PHOTOS: Barack Obama campaigns for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in Atlanta ahead of runoff
Former President Barack Obama joined U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock for a rally at Pullman Yards in Atlanta on Dec.1, 2022, just days ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff. In front of a crowd of about 5,000 people on Thursday night, Obama reminded voters their support for Warnock would still have a big impact in Washington.
GPB morning headlines for December 1, 2022
Today is World AIDS Day and Georgia is the number one state in the country for new infections. The widow of former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston is running to fill his vacant legislative seat. With less than a week before the Dec. 6 runoff, both candidates for U.S. Senate...
Georgia Today: Obama stumps for Warnock, mental health gets a boost, and SEC Championship in ATL
On the Friday Dec. 2 edition of the Georgia Today podcast: Barack Obama joins Sen. Raphael Warnock at a rally in Atlanta, a new program aims to boost access to mental health care, and Georgia will be the center of the college football universe this weekend. Peter Biello: Welcome to...
Walker, Warnock make final pitches to Georgia voters in U.S. Senate runoff
After tens of millions of dollars in TV ads and mailers, texts and calls, canvassing and campaign stops, the U.S. Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will soon be over. Whomever Georgia voters elect will serve the state in Washington for the next six years. Neither...
Nonprofits strain to support voters in Georgia Senate race
When the closely watched Georgia Senate race went to a runoff, nonprofit organizations that educate voters strained to ramp up operations again after Election Day. "It's not just, 'Find new canvassers and recruit new volunteers.' It's also, 'Find new money,'" said Kendra Cotton, CEO of New Georgia Project — founded by Stacey Abrams, the Democrat who lost her second campaign to become the state's governor last month. The project's goal was to raise $1 million to inform voters about the runoff, help them find out where and how to vote through phone banking and text banking, as well as voter protection at the polls. As of Monday, they have raised $797,000.
Political Rewind: Obama stumps for Warnock; New CNN poll; Could Georgia become early primary state?
Jim Galloway, @JimJournalist, former political columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Margaret Coker, @mideastmargaret, editor-in-chief, The Current. Riley Bunch, @ribunchreports, public policy reporter, GPB News. The breakdown:. 1. Obama stumps for Warnock in final push for the runoff. Former President Barack Obama and Sen. Raphael Warnock on Thursday urged Democratic voters to...
Political Rewind: Walker under scrutiny for Texas residence; Meadows must testify in Fulton County
1. Herschel Walker is under scrutiny after he claimed a Texas house as his primary residence. LISTEN: Greg Bluestein speaks on questions surrounding Herschel Walker's Texas residence. 2. Former President Barack Obama is visiting Georgia tomorrow to campaign for Sen. Raphael Warnock. The former president will hold a rally in...
Georgia Today: Georgia leads country in new AIDS infections, Herschel in N. Ga., and Delta is hiring
LISTEN: On the Thursday Dec. 1 edition of the Georgia Today podcast: Georgia leads the country in new AIDS infections, Herschel Walker visits North Georgia, and Delta is hiring thousands. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, Dec. 1. I'm Peter Biello....
U.S. Senate race voter guide: Warnock, Walker on the issues
Georgia voters will cast ballots for a second election cycle in the race for a consequential U.S. Senate seat. Here’s where the major candidates stand on some of the the issues. Abortion. Warnock. The incumbent U.S. senator is an outspoken supporter of abortion rights and called the Supreme Court’s...
Almost $80 million is spent on TV ads for Georgia's 4-week Senate runoff
There has been a rush of spending on TV ads for the pivotal Georgia U.S. Senate runoff, which is just a shortened four-week campaign. In that period, some $79 million has been poured in to buy airtime. And spending by groups supporting Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock has more than doubled contributions from groups backing Republican challenger Herschel Walker, according to data from the ad-tracking firm AdImpact and analyzed by NPR.
First bill of next year’s General Assembly session targets Georgia’s abortion ban
ATLANTA — The first bill prefiled for the 2023 legislative session takes aim at one of the hottest political topics in Georgia, a law that bans abortions at around six weeks of pregnancy. House Bill 1 (HB 1) would require the state to pay for many of the costs...
On World AIDS Day, Georgia leads the nation in new HIV cases — and Atlanta is a hot spot
LISTEN: Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day, and Georgia is the No. 1 state in the country for new infections. In 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called HIV in Atlanta an epidemic, and cases are not slowing down. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge has more. A diagnosis of...
They ran a voter suppression scheme. Now they're sentenced to register voters
Two far-right operatives who told tens of thousands of people not to vote by mail in a robocall scheme will now have to spend 500 hours registering people to vote thanks to a legal sentence from an Ohio judge. Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman robocalled roughly 85,000 voters across Michigan,...
A Biden-backed shakeup of Democrats' presidential calendar is OK'd by a party panel
A Democratic committee on Friday approved a proposal, pushed by President Biden, that would upend the party's presidential primary calendar, elevating South Carolina to the first spot, moving the swing states of Georgia and Michigan up to the early slate, and putting Iowa back in the pack. The president is...
Federal action on coal ash in Ohio has big implications in Georgia
A recent order by the Environmental Protection Agency telling an Ohio power plant it could no longer dispose of toxic coal ash in an unlined pond, thereby polluting groundwater, could have important implications for four Georgia Power sites. In early November, the Associated Press reported the EPA ordered the Gen....
Alex Jones files for bankruptcy following $1 billion Sandy Hook verdicts
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy, less than two months after a jury ordered him and his InfoWars parent company to pay nearly $1 billion to the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting. Jones's bankruptcy petition, made in U.S. bankruptcy court in Houston on Friday,...
Tornadoes fueled by high temperatures rip through Southern communities
WETUMPKA, Ala. — Tornadoes damaged numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, briefly trapped people in a grocery store and ripped the roof off an apartment complex in Mississippi, while two people died as a tree crunched their mobile home in Alabama, authorities said Wednesday. The National Weather Service had...
Atlanta to host first college football championship game under expanded playoffs
ATLANTA — Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the first college football national championship game under an expanded playoff format in 2025, the College Football Playoff’s Board of Managers announced Thursday. The two surviving teams in a 12-team field will play for the national title in downtown Atlanta...
Hurricane season is now over. Despite Ian's near miss in Georgia, it still caused coastal erosion
LISTEN: The 2022 hurricane season officially came to a close Wednesday, ending a six-month period that largely spared Georgia but nevertheless caused coastal erosion. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. —— The 2022 hurricane season saw its last day Wednesday — and although Georgia was spared a direct hit this year from...
Alabama coal miners begin their 20th month on strike
Hundreds of coal miners in Brookwood, Ala., reached a milestone Thursday: They've spent 20 months on strike. That's well past the six-week average for strikes, according to Bloomberg Law. The miners believe it's the longest strike in Alabama's history. They have continued demanding their employer, Warrior Met Coal, restore the...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
32K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0