Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Cruise ship passengers report multiple UFOs off California coastRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
University of La Verne Names Dean for College of Health and Community Well-BeingUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Related
uci.edu
2022 Year in Review – UCI Health
UCI Health continues to be an innovation leader. In a campuswide interdisciplinary endeavor this year, UCI launched the Institute for Precision Health, which brings a multifaceted, integrated approach to healthcare. Accompanying the creation of the IPH is the opening of the spectacular new homes for the Sue & Bill Gross School of Nursing and the Susan Samueli Integrative Health Institute, which is advancing UCI Health Science’s ability to advance integrative approaches to healthcare. Once again, UCI Health was chosen among the best hospitals in the U.S., and its physicians continue to receive praise as the finest in Orange County. Upcoming will be a gleam new healthcare center on the UCI campus. The $1.3 billion UCI Health-Irvine complex will include the Joe C. Wen & Family Center for Advanced Care, the Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center and Ambulatory Care Center and a 144-bed acute-care hospital with an emergency department. All will be open by 2025.
Orange County sees rise in COVID case rates, hospitalizations
Orange County's case rates and hospitalizations continued an upswing, corresponding with an expected winter wave that has happened in prior years, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency.Hospitalizations of COVID-19-infected patients have been on a steady rise since Nov. 11, when there were 105 patients. There were 222 patients as of Nov. 23 and 299 as of Wednesday. The number of patients in intensive care have mirrored the same trend with the number climbing from 16 on Nov. 12 to 38 as of Wednesday. There were 32 ICU patients as of Nov. 23."That's the second...
uci.edu
Seven Minority Science Programs Students Awarded at ABRCMS 2022
In November, members of the UC Irvine community convened in Anaheim — and virtually — to attend the Annual Biomedical Research Conference for Minoritized Scientists (ABRCMS), one of the largest, professional conferences for minoritized students in biomedical sciences, which attracts over 3,400 students from over 350 U.S. colleges and universities.
beverlyhillscourier.com
Masks Recommended Indoors Once Again
With dipping temperatures and the holiday season in full swing, Los Angeles County is seeing a sharp rise in new COVID-19 cases this week, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health). New cases have almost doubled from one day to the next, with 2,370 cases reported on Nov. 29 followed by 4,353 on Nov. 30 and 4,493 on Dec. 1. The rate of daily increases has been steadily rising in recent weeks. The seven-day daily average rate of people testing positive for virus is 13.4%, up from 10.8% last week. Health officials are also warning about a possible surge in flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) during the winter months. The rise in new cases and hospitalization numbers since the beginning of November have even prompted health officials to “strongly recommend” that people wear a mask when indoors in public settings. On Nov. 30, Public Health reported 1,164 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.
thevalleybusinessjournal.com
Temecula Valley Hospital Offers the Da Vinci® Xi
The da Vinci® Xi Robotic Surgical System is the latest in technology for versatility and flexibility and is now available at Temecula Valley Hospital. da Vinci® Xi Robotic Surgical System allows surgeons to perform complex minimally invasive surgical procedures with precision and accuracy. The system is an advanced robotic platform designed to expand the surgeon’s capabilities and offer an option to open surgery. It provides multi-quadrant access and is used for a variety of complex procedures.
COVID hospitalizations in Orange County increase to 255
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Orange County has risen to 255, according to the latest state data released Tuesday, as the expected cold-weather surge in virus transmission continues. State officials hadn’t updated their hospitalization numbers since Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday, when there were 222 COVID-positive patients...
Santa Monica Daily Press
District Attorney Gascón and Public Health Director Ferrer Announce collaborative effort to end fentanyl crisis
With fentanyl overdose deaths soaring, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón joined with Department of Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer to announce the creation of a working group to address the fentanyl crisis through prevention, education and enforcement. “I’m proud to announce that we are leading a...
foxla.com
Orange County children's hospital overflowing with respiratory virus patients
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Orange County has extended its state of emergency due to the increase in respiratory illnesses sending more and more children to local pediatric hospitals. This comes at the same time officials are seeing a rise in COVID and flu cases statewide, leading to record numbers. Children's...
ksro.com
California Water Report: Potential Shortages for the Bay Area
Some California water agencies are expecting drought shortages in the near future. The California Department of Water Resources just released a water supply and demand assessment survey and reported that nearly 20-percent of the state’s water agencies are facing shortages. Nearly all of the agencies that are looking at potential shortages are in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego. Most agencies, about 82-percent, feel confident that if conservation efforts continue they won’t have to worry about shortages. Another dry winter is being predicted possibly sending the state into another year of drought.
lagunabeachindy.com
Has Laguna Beach Housing Affordability Become a Distant Dream?
The lack of affordable housing in Laguna Beach and beyond has reached a tipping point, creating a groundswell of interest in finding solutions. That was the good news at Monday’s public workshop, “Affordable Housing – A Home, A Heart,” at Neighborhood Congregational Church that drew about 40 attendees.
travellens.co
25 Best Things to Do in Orange County, CA
Beautiful beaches, gorgeous hikes, and breathtaking sunsets make Orange County one of the best places in California. Besides its captivating natural attractions, the county is also a hub for entertainment. It's home to many museums, a sports stadium, and exciting theme parks that include Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm. A...
RivCo COVID hospitalizations climb over 200 as local hospitals see a high volume of patients amid ‘tripledemic’
Local hospitals are seeing a surge of patients during the 'tripledemic' of the flu, coronavirus, and RSV. On Tuesday, COVID-19 hospitalizations across Riverside County surpassed 200 patients for the first time since the start of August. As of Nov. 30, Riverside County has a total of 215 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, including 23 in the ICU. The post RivCo COVID hospitalizations climb over 200 as local hospitals see a high volume of patients amid ‘tripledemic’ appeared first on KESQ.
Commissioner Orders Insurance Companies To Preserve Residential Insurance Coverage Following State Of Emergency Declaration
On Monday, the Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara ordered insurance companies to preserve residential insurance coverage following Governor Gavin Newsom’s Nov. 19 emergency declaration for Los Angeles County, due to recent brush fires like the Route Fire. The Commissioner’s Bulletin shields those policyholders within the wildfire perimeter of the Route Fire and in adjacent ZIP codes ...
Long Beach developer may use state law to override Hawaiian Gardens’ project veto
A state law that’s intended to spur new housing may allow the project to move forward regardless of the City Council’s denial. The post Long Beach developer may use state law to override Hawaiian Gardens’ project veto appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
This California city is most popular destination for people looking to relocate: report
LOS ANGELES - Across the United States, the effects of inflation and a teetering economy are being felt by Americans everywhere from the grocery store and gas pump to Christmas tree lots and for homebuyers - the real estate market. A new report by Redfin found nearly 24% of homebuyers...
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana Mayor Sarmiento has been elected to the O.C. Board of Supervisors
ORANGE COUNTY, CA – With over 98% of the votes counted, and only a 3,000 vote margin, Mayor Vicente Sarmiento declared victory today. After 15 years, Sarmiento finally brings Latino representation to the current Board of Supervisors’ newly drawn Second District that is almost 67% Latino. The district includes Anaheim, Tustin, Orange, Garden Grove, and all of Santa Ana.
KCET
Local Hero: Ellen Ahn, Providing Hope in Orange County
Ellen Ahn is the executive director of Korean Community Services (KCS), which has provided free healthcare services to low-income and uninsured people in Orange County since the 1990s. With her leadership, the organization has annual revenues of $12 million and recently partnered with Mercy House in Buena Park to provide medical care for more than 300 unhoused people in Orange County. KCS also received a grant of $1 million from assembly member Sharon Quirk-Silva to purchase three mobile medical unit RVs dedicated to providing free medical, dental and mental health services to the poor and unhoused in Orange County. KCS is expanding from central Orange County to Irvine to reach more needy people.
Culver City measure allowing 16, 17-year-olds to be decided by 3 votes
In one of the tightest races in Los Angeles County, the fate of a Culver City measure, which would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote, hangs on by just a thread."Every single vote counts," said 17-year-old Ada Meighan-Theil. In the three weeks since Election Day and with only a few days left until L.A. County certifies the results, Measure VY is about to be decided by just three votes. As of Thursday, 49.99% of residents support the measure while a slight majority of 50.1% disapprove of it. At age 5, former Culver City Mayor Steven Gourley knocked on doors with his mother...
LA County DA sues publisher for allegedly selling subscriptions to unwitting customers
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is suing the Chatsworth-based publisher of magazines about naval and aviation history, alleging management continued to sell subscriptions to unwitting customers after the company temporarily ceased publishing in 2020. The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit against Challenge Publications Inc. alleges violation of...
L.A., Orange county restaurants added to California Michelin Guide
Bon Appetit! The 2022 edition of Michelin Guide California features Bib Gourmand restaurants from Los Angeles and Orange counties. The term Bib Gourmand refers to a restaurant that offers a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $49 […]
Comments / 0